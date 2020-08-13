AMC Theatres announces reopening date of two Hampton Roads locations

FILE – In this April 29, 2020 file photo, the AMC sign appears at AMC Burbank 16 movie theater complex in Burbank, Calif. AMC Theaters, the nation’s largest chain, is pushing back its plans to begin reopening theaters by two weeks. The company said Monday that it would open approximately 450 U.S. locations on July 30 and the remaining 150 the following week. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — AMC Theatres announced they will be reopening two locations in Hampton Roads on August 20.

The company is scheduled to reopen 100 locations nationwide that day, including AMC Lynnhaven in Virginia Beach and AMC Hampton 24, according to a news release.

AMC also made this reopening unique for guests. As a way to celebrate their 100th anniversary, guests will pay the 1920 retro ticket prices of only 15 cents per movie.

“We are thrilled to once again open our doors to American moviegoers who are looking for an opportunity to get out of their houses and apartments and escape into the magic of the movies.” Adam Aron, CEO and President of AMC Theatres said.

Upon returning to the movies, AMC has a comprehensive health and sanitation program in place. This includes significant reductions in the maximum tickets available for each showtime, seat blocking in reserved seating auditoriums to allow for appropriate social distancing between parties, enhanced cleaning procedures between show times, and nightly disinfecting utilizing electrostatic sprayers.

Masks will be mandatory for all guests and associates to wear upon return. Hand sanitizing stations, and disinfectant wipes will be available, throughout the theater.

They expect to have an additional 300 locations reopened within two weeks following the release of The New Mutants on August 28 and Tenet on September 3.

