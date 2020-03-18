All things virtual; Your guide to online entertainment in Hampton Roads during coronavirus closures

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – During these trying times, social distancing has become our best option at minimizing the spread of the coronavirus.

For now, a lot of local parks and beaches are open for business ­– while maintaining the necessary health recommendations and precautions ­– but what about during bad weather or while parents have to get work done?

Living Local and WAVY.com have you covered.

Here is a complete guide on how Hampton Roads companies are providing virtual entertainment for everyone staying indoors.

The Virginia Zoo

The zoo is providing a few options for online entertainment. They are offering a daily Virtual Voyage at 2 p.m. on their social media accounts that will run from March 16 until March 30. Viewers are taken on a behind-the-scenes tour of the zoo while learning about the animals, zookeepers, and education staff.

They are also offering an Augmented Reality Tour that features 12 stops around the zoo allowing viewers to get “insider information” about the animals and the organization’s conservation efforts, according to its website.

The Virginia Aquarium

The trainers take viewers on daily virtual tours throughout the aquarium while posting different Facebook activities and feeding time videos.

Virginia Living Museum

Every Saturday at 10:30 a.m., watch the museum’s live otter cam as the trainers journey into Moe and Molly’s river habitat to feed and care for them!

During the evenings, check-in on the museum’s Twitter page as they take you on a daily journey through the Virginia Skies where you can discover all the night sky has to offer.

Discover the night sky with us daily at 6pm in our new series VIRGINIA SKIES. Tonight: Spring is close when the Big Dipper returns to the early evening sky! Look to the northeast tonight at 8:30pm – you'll see the Big Dipper standing up on its handle. #VASkies #valivingmuseum pic.twitter.com/F5m1FXm83f — Virginia Living Museum (@VLMuseum) March 17, 2020

Nauticus

The Nauticus and Battleship Wisconsin have come up with virtual battleship tours and educational recourses to keep the kids up on history and the sea.

Practicing safe social distancing, but running out of things to do? You're in luck! 🍀 🌈



Our front doors might be closed, but our virtual doors are not! Follow us or visit the link to stay up-to-date on our campus, enjoy educational content, and more!https://t.co/75o1UtKBeP pic.twitter.com/RTfYdwsIWh — NauticusNorfolk (@NauticusNorfolk) March 17, 2020

Suffolk Public Library

The Suffolk Public Library is keeping kids entertained with virtual DIY classes and storytime for the kids. The virtual classes began Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. and the staff is working to put out a schedule with weekday events like DIY Slime, How to Make Your Own Sensory Bottles, and Fandom Crafts using everyday objects. The schedule will be released on the Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Photo Courtesy Suffolk Public Library

Photo Courtesy Suffolk Public Library

Virginia Beach Public Library

The VB library released a schedule of online programs for adults and kids including rhymes and storytimes. The library will be having a live book club event on Thursday, March 26 at 6 p.m. where viewers will join librarians Lennis Sullivan and Katie Cerqua to discuss “The Keeper of Lost Things,” by Ruth Hogan. The book is available for download via the VBPL portal for those with a library card.

We are SUPER excited to bring some of the programs you love to your home! ❤️🏠



We’ll be piloting online storytimes, readers advisory services, and book clubs.



Find our current schedule here: https://t.co/E0WnzsiKMR pic.twitter.com/BFdD6yGZAd — VB Public Library (@VBPLibrary) March 17, 2020

Health and fitness

Check with your local gym to see what the options are as many like the YMCA and One Life Fitness have put virtual portals up for their members. If you don’t have a membership, don’t stress since you can Take Your Workout ‘To-Go’ with the Hampton Roads Show!

Did we miss something? Email the Living Local team and let us know what we should add!

Sign up for the Living Local Hampton Roads weekend planner for more events like this.

Stay with Living Local and WAVY News 10 to keep you informed on all events and updates.

Latest News