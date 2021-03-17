Akemi Takayama: Williamsburg Symphony Orchestra concertmaster

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — This week, WAVY-TV 10’s Symone Davis sits down with Akemi Takayama, concertmaster for the Williamsburg Symphony Orchestra and Roanoke Symphony.

Just like her name that means bright and bubbly, Takayama’s personality is just as electric as her musicianship. Born in Japan, Takayama’s was introduced to music through her parents, both accomplished musicians.

Takayama is also an associate professor of violin, holding the Victor Brown Endowed Chair in violin in the Shenandoah Conservatory at Shenandoah University, where she works with private students and chamber groups.

If you’re interested in learning about Takayama visit akemitakayama.com. To learn more about Williamsburg Symphony Orchestra visit WilliamsburgSymphony.org.