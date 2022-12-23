YORKTOWN, Va. (WAVY) — Christmas festivities are in full effect as the holiday approaches, and for one retired Air Force veteran, the holiday decorations are his favorite part.

Alex Shoulders lives in Yorktown with his family. Starting in 2007, he’s covered almost every inch of his yard with lights and figures.

Across the yard there are a variety of characters such as a reindeer, “Star Wars” figures, and even a Black Santa Claus.

Shoulders said he looks forward to the holiday all year.

“The kids really enjoy it,” Shoulders said. “They drive by and take pictures. Sometimes they get out and walk and look at it. But it’s mostly for the children and the joy that it brings them. And it’s free!”

Shoulders says he tries to add something new every year.

“Christmas is about giving. It makes me happy when I give people something, and I see the expression on their face when they are happy.”

Shoulders said after Veterans Day it takes four days to put everything up, and everything goes back into storage after New Year’s Day.