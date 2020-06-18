Adopt a fur-ever dog from the NACC ‘summer solstice special’

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center announced the summer solstice special where people can adopt dogs 30 pounds or more for a special price.
From now until Sunday, July 5 dogs in this category can be adopted for just $35 and the available pups can be found online.
The NACC will set up a virtual meet and greets as well as outdoor meetings by appointment for those interested. The center is open from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. every day except Thursday, when they are open from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
More information can be found online.
