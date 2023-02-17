CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – One of the fun things about the Admirals City Series is it allows us to focus on a specific city and what they offer.

On the southside in Chesapeake, you’ll find the Chilled Ponds Ice Sports Complex – one of two indoor ice skating venues in the Hampton Roads region.

The venue is home to public skating, competition ice skating, and hockey teams. It also serves as the official practice facility for the Norfolk Admirals. Anyone can learn to skate, compete or just hang out and have fun.

Let’s focus on ice skating first- The Tidewater Figure Skating Club allows locals to achieve their goals of figure skating – for fun or competition.

Their synchro teams recently performed at the Norfolk Admirals game during the intermissions. Both teams will be competing at the Hershey Reflections Synchro Competition in Hershey, PA, this weekend.

Photo Courtesy: Tidewater Figure Skating Club

The skaters are also preparing for the “Capital Regional Council Kickoff” which will be held April 21-23 at Chilled Ponds in Chesapeake. Several adult skaters are also preparing to compete at the US Figure Skating Adult Nationals Championships which will be held in mid-April in Salt Lake City, UT!

Check out their website if you’d like to get involved.

Photo Courtesy: Tidewater Figure Skating Club

If you’re looking to get involved in hockey, the Hampton Roads Whalers offers training and competition for all ages. Many of their members have gone on to compete in college or professional hockey.

If you’re not ready to hit the ice yourself, games are open for spectators.

The Chilled Ponds Ice Sports Complex is located at 1416 Stephanie Way.