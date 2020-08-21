Accomack County hosts mask design contest for kids

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Due to the pandemic, back to school shopping looks different for most families this year. Instead of shopping for backpacks, parents are focusing on hand sanitizer, sanitizing wipes, and lots of masks.

The Accomack County Parks and Recreation Department decided to embrace the change and create a fun competition for kids to take part in before hitting the books this fall.

“We’ve noticed masks have become fashion statements. We thought this would be a great way for kids to get their creative juices flowing and explore their artistic side,” said Barbara Boggs, the Special Events Coordinator for the Parks and Recreation Department.

There will be two categories for the contest, one for elementary school students and the other for middle and high school students. The only requirement is that all designs must relay a positive message.

The winners will not only receive a goodie basket and bragging rights, but they’ll have the opportunity to see their designs on thousands of masks throughout the county.

“It’s our objective to print out 2,000 to 5,000 masks of the winning designs and distribute them throughout the Eastern Shore. However, it’s expensive to print out that many masks. We’re asking the community to make a donation to our department to help us reach our goal,” Boggs added.

The deadline for students to submit a design for the competition is August 31. The winner will be chosen one week later.

To submit a design for the contest or to make a monetary donation, visit the Accomack County Website or call 757-787-3900.

