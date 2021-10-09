‘A Taste of New Kent’ wine festival to hold 12th annual event Oct. 16

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Wine connoisseurs are invited to the 12th annual “Taste of New Kent” wine festival this month.
The annual event is being held on Oct. 16, from 11 a.m. till 5 p.m. at Maidstone Village, near the New Kent Courthouse off of New Kent Hwy.
Officials say they will have several wineries cideries, craft vendors, food trucks and a variety of beer!
There will be ample complimentary parking in adjacent parking lots with shuttle service to the front gate.
