VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Come celebrate the season at the Autumn in the Air Fall Festival.

Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation (VBPR) will host the free fall festival on Saturday, Nov. 4 from noon to 5 p.m. at Mount Trashmore Park.

“We are excited to bring a free festival to Mount Trashmore and host a record number of activities for visitors of all ages,” said Michael Kirschman, director of VBPR. “Join us for a fall-themed day and participate in pumpkin bowling, axe throwing, scale a climbing wall, or take home a tree sapling.”

This will be a family-friendly festival featuring yard games, food trucks, interactive exhibits, a beer garden and live music.

The all-day musical lineup includes performances from The Oliver Gable Project, Willow and Jesse, Brackish Water Jamboree, and headlining the show are Tessa and Chance McCoy.

For more information about the event click here.