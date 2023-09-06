HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — School may have started, but cities in Hampton Roads are still having fun! Take a look at these events around the area.

View the complete Living Local Events Calendar at this link. If you don’t see your event listed, please add it to the calendar.

Hampton

All Day Reggae

Saturday, Sept. 9 from 2-10 p.m. live reggae music will play on the corner of East Queens Way and King Way in Downtown Hampton.

Here is the lineup below:

2 p.m. – Nature’s Child

3:30 p.m. – Dharma Initative

5 p.m. – LionsBridge

6:30 p.m. – Young Lion

8 p.m. – Johnny Osbourne

They encourage visitors to try out local restaurants nearby. DJ Alkebulan Empress Sound will also be at the event. Outside food and beverages are not permitted, except alcoholic beverages from participating restaurants on Queens Way. Click here to find out more.

Buckroe Arts in the Park

Saturday, Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. visit Buckroe Beach Pavilion Park for the 12th Annual Arts in the Park. Take a look through one-of-a-kind items from artists and craftsmen. There will also be food trucks and live music with DJ Hewy. The event is free and open to the public. In case of inclement weather, the rain date will be Sunday, Sept. 10.

Norfolk

CommUNITY Play-In and Sing-Along

On Sunday, Sept. 10 at 4:30 p.m., participate in or attend the Virginia Symphony Orchestra’s concert. It’s the 5th annual event focused on peace, inclusion and unity. This year it is at Joseph Echols Arena at Norfolk State University. All voice and instrument levels are welcomed. Enjoy playing alongside the professional orchestra, neighbors, community organizations and more.

The event is free and open to the public. All ages are welcome to attend or participate.

To participate, the last day to register is Friday, Sept. 8. You do not have to register to attend and enjoy the show in the audience.

Portsmouth

Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood®: A Grr-ific Exhibit

This is the last week to visit the exhibit at the Children’s Museum of Virginia. The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. Based on the PBS show, explore the neighborhood with an Imagination Stage, Music Shop, Post Office, Owl’s Reading Nest and more features. The exhibit is included with museum admission.

Virginia Beach

Back Bay Farmhouse 5th Birthday Party

On Saturday, Sept. 9 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. celebrate five years of Back Bay Farmhouse. The celebratory event will have live music, food trucks and more. The event is free to enter and open to the public.

Battle of the Badges

On Saturday, Sept. 9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Battle of the Badges Basketball Tournament will take place at Kellam High School, 2665 West Neck Road. Watch as teens and first responders compete in this day on the court. VBFD, VBPD, VBSO and VBEMS will play. More fun will be at the event with raffles, displays and games for kids.

Dog Days of Summer at VSBC

On Saturday, Sept. 9 from 3-7 p.m. Vibrant Shore Brewing Company is hosting this pup friendly event. The afternoon will have doggie pools, a peanut butter eating contest, paw print painting, a puppy parade and more fun. The event is free to enter and open to the public.

Margaritaville Brunch & Dog Paw’ty

On Sunday, Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. visit Wassherhund Brewing Company. It’s 5 o’clock somewhere, so bring your pup and get ready for a Margaritaville-day at their Virginia Beach location. The Buffett brunch will have Cheeseburgers in Paradise, Margherita-Ville pizza and more food options. The Tiki Bar Band will play throughout the event. Furry friends can enjoy dog-friendly margaritas, food, toys and more. The event is free to enter and open to the public.

Virginia Beach Out of the Darkness Walk

On Saturday, Sept. 9 at 11 a.m. the Virginia Beach Out of the Darkness Walk will take place at Mount Trashmore. Walks will occur around the country. It’s focused on creating a better culture about mental health. Walk in support of others and in memory of those lost. Registration and check-in begins at 10 a.m. The opening ceremony for the walk begins at 11 a.m. Click here to register or donate ahead of time.

Suffolk

Taste of Suffolk

On Saturday, Sept. 9 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. it’s the 17th Annual Taste of Suffolk. Downtown Suffolk will host the vibrant downtown street festival. Local eateries will sell food in smaller portions and prices, so you can try out more spots. Enjoy live music, exhibitors, a beer garden and vendors. There will also be fun just for the kids. The event is free and open to the public.

Live music will continue from 5-8 p.m. in the Courthouse Park.