HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Take a look at what you can do across the area this weekend.

View the complete Living Local Events Calendar at this link. If you don’t see your event listed, please add it to the calendar.

Chesapeake

Greenbrier Farms Fall Festival

Fall festival weekends begin at Greenbrier Farms. Starting Saturday, Sept. 16, each Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 31 visit from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be a pumpkin patch, kids corn maze, games, bounce houses, hayrides and more. The event is free and open to the public with some activities available for an extra cost. Parking costs $10 on weekends.

Hampton

Supernova International Ska Festival

Visit historic Fort Monroe at Patton Street Park, near 316 Fenwick Rd, on Sept. 15-17 to see 35+ SKA bands. This year’s festival will be the largest yet with 36 bands coming from 9 countries. Tickets are required to attend, and are available for daily livestreams. Click here to purchase.

Isle of Wight County

Isle of Wight County Fair

The Isle of Wight County Fair begins on Thursday, Sept. 14, and continues until Sunday, Sept. 17. Visit the fairgrounds at 21211 Courthouse Hwy. They are celebrating 30 years! Visit for face painting, monster truck rides, a petting zoo, rides and more. Tickets are required and are available online and at the fair. Click here to purchase.

Norfolk

8th Annual Hermitage Handmade Festival

On Saturday, Sept. 16, the Hermitage Museum and Gardens hosts the handmade festival highlighting artisan goods. Visit the festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to explore goods crafted by over 95 artists. Throughout the day, enjoy free admission to the Claudia Bueno: Echoes of the Heart exhibition. Bring the whole family. The event will have food vendors, children’s activities, scavenger hunts and more.

NashFest 757 Music and Food Festival

On Saturday, Sept. 16 from noon to 10 p.m. Festevents hosts Nashfest 757. Enjoy food, drinks and music at this waterfront festival. The Nashville celebration will take place at Town Point Park. Enjoy Nashville cuisine, music, dancing and more. Live music begins at 3:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

11th Annual Neighborhood Expo

On Saturday, Sept. 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. visit Northside Park to connect with the community. Celebrating Norfolk’s neighborhoods, the event will have food, activities, music, exhibitors and more. Learn from partner agencies, civic leagues and community groups. Don’t miss the 4th Annual Community U.P.L.I.F.T. Awards at 2 p.m.

Click here to watch this week’s Community Chat and find out more about the event.

It is free and open for all to attend. Guests are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets to sit and enjoy the day.

9/11 Stair Climb

On Saturday, Sept. 16, from 8 a.m. to noon join Norfolk Fire-Rescue Fitness Committee to honor heroes. Together climb stairs at Scope Arena and pay tribute to their courage and sacrifice in the 9/11 Stair Climb. Check-in will begin at 8 a.m. The climb will begin at 9 a.m. Tickets are required. Click here to register for the event.

Suffolk

Jimmy Buffett Tribute Weekend (21+)

On Friday, Sept. 15, and Saturday, Sept. 16, pay tribute to Jimmy Buffett at Blind Duck Tiki Bar. Celebrate the music legend with Shark Fin Hats, Tiki Shirts, live music by the Tiki Bar Band and Margaritaville-inspired menu.

Virginia Beach

2023 NAS Oceana Air Show

On Sept. 16-17 visit the NAS Oceana Air Show. It is located at NAS Oceana – 1750 Tomcat Blvd., Virginia Beach, VA 23460. Gates open at 8 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The show begins at 10 a.m. This year NAS Oceana is celebrating “50 Years of Women in Naval Aviation” during the show. Team WAVY-TV 10 will be on-site! General admission and parking are free.

Fall Beer Fest at Pleasure House Brewing

On Saturday, Sept. 16, from 3-8 p.m. celebrate fall at Pleasure House Brewing. The fest includes local beer, local artisans, games and more. The event is free to enter and open to all.

Oktoberfest at New Realm Brewing

On Saturday, Sept. 16, from noon to 6 p.m. New Realm Brewing will host Oktoberfest. Spend the day with friends at the brewery with live music, vendors, activities, food specials and beverages. The event is free to enter and open to all.

Neptune Fall Fine Festival (21+)

On Sept. 16-17, at the Oceanfront, enjoy the afternoon sipping on wines from Virginia’s leading vineyards. From noon to 5 p.m. at the 31st Street Park, try over 60 wines, listen to live entertainment and spend time with friends. Tickets are required, and still available for this event.

Click here to purchase.