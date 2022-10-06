HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Here is a look ahead at some of the events this weekend across Hampton Roads.

Jurassic Quest

Jurassic Quest begins tomorrow at 9 a.m. at the Hampton Roads Convention Center, located at 1610 Coliseum Drive in Hampton.

According to the convention center website, “Jurassic Quest is North America’s largest and most realistic dinosaur event”. The interactive dinosaur events will allow guests to experience what it’s like to be around dinosaurs of all kinds. There are over 100 true-to-life-size animatronic dinosaurs.

The three-day event features a variety of activities and exhibits for the whole family, including riding a dino, bounce houses, digging up fossils, walking with dinosaurs, and discovering ancient oceans.

The event will continue until Sunday at 6 p.m. Tickets are available on the Jurassic Quest website.

International Sand Sculpting Championship

The Neptune Festival is happening at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront on 6th through 8th streets. Stop by the Neptune Kingdom: Land of Sand tent to see the International Sand Sculpting Championship.

The tent has 22 sculptures created by 12 solo and 10 doubles teams. The sculptors represent 10 countries from around the world. There will be live “quicksand” competitions, walkways and viewing areas, and meet and greet opportunities with the sculptors.

The event is open this Friday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is $7 per person, tickets can be purchased on-site and are cash only. Children 12 and under are free while accompanied by an adult.

The 44th Annual Suffolk Peanut Festival

The 44th Annual Suffolk Peanut Festival begins today at 4 p.m. at the Suffolk Executive Airport, located at 1410 Airport Road. The festival website says the “event honors the city’s agriculture heritage and devotion to peanuts.”

The Peanut Festival offers activities for the whole family. Activities include concerts, amusement rides, contests, competitions, the demolition derby, a peanut cup race, fireworks, a shrimp feast, and a motorcycle rally.

General admission to the festival is $10 per person Friday through Sunday, with Thursday’s admission being free for everyone. Kids 10 and under are free throughout the festival.

The festival will be open from Thursday until Sunday at 7 p.m. For more information, take a look at SuffolkPeanutFest.com or contact Suffolk Festivals at 757-539-6751.

Oktoberfest Events

This Saturday from noon until 9 p.m. The Bier Garden Restaurant in Olde Towne Portsmouth will be hosting its Oktoberfest event for the whole family. There will be live music, bounce houses, cornhole, and more.

Tickets are available through their website.

The Norfolk Mac & Cheese Festival

The 3rd Annual Norfolk Mac & Cheese Festival will be at Waterside District in Norfolk this weekend. It will be held on Saturday from 2 to 8 p.m. There will be lots of mac and cheese, live entertainment, eating contests, and more. The festival will have over 40 styles of mac and cheese, from over 15 local vendors.

Tickets are available on the event website, and children 10 and under get in for free.

Chubby’s Pumpkin Festival

Chubby’s Pumpkin Festival is open in Chesapeake this season. It is located at 1448 Battlefield Boulevard South. The family-owned business will be open daily, weather permitting. They have a variety of activities for all ages. There will be pumpkins, hayrides, slides, and rides.

In September, they told WAVY that they have more inflatables this year, and have a collaboration with Three Notch’d Brewing Company.

Please refer to their Facebook page “Chubby’s Christmas Trees and Pumpkin Festival” for ticket prices and up-to-date information.

Norfolk Arbor Day Festival

Norfolk Arbor Day Festival will be held this Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Lafayette Park, located at 3500 Granby Street. There will be an awards ceremony, an opportunity to adopt a tree, vendors, booths, and a plant sale hosted by Norfolk Master Gardeners. If you are interested in attending, RSVP here.

