HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Here is a look ahead at some of the events this weekend across Hampton Roads.

Chesapeake

Halloween at the Great Bridge Battlefield & Waterways Museum

Visit the Great Bridge Battlefield & Waterways museum for some Halloween fun.

On Saturday, October 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. visit the museum, located at 1775 Historic Way, for a day of trick or treating, games, crafts, and more. Costumes are encouraged.

Tickets are required. For more information on the Halloween event, take a look here.

Elizabeth City

Annual Albemarle Craftsman’s Fair

The 62nd Annual Albemarle Craftsman’s Fair is happening this weekend in Elizabeth City, NC.

The fair will take place at the Museum of the Albemarle, located at 501 S. Water Street. It will span over three days, from Friday, October 28 through Sunday, October 30.

This annual craft fair is one of the oldest in the state. Visitors can experience artisans making their crafts and take a look at the fine artisan items available. For more information on this event, click here.

Hampton

Halloween Trunk or Treat

Northampton Christian Church is hosting a Trunk or Treat Sunday, October 30.

The event will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the church, located at 1409 Todds Lane. There will be candy, inflatables, crafts, and more.

Norfolk

All Elite Wrestling Dynamite

Pro wrestling is back in Norfolk on Wednesday, October 26.

All Elite Wrestling’s Dynamite TV Show will be held at the Chartway Arena, at Old Dominion University’s Ted Constant Center, located at 4320 Hampton Blvd.

Tickets are still available for the 7 p.m. show. To hear more about the event, click here.

Community Connect

Get outside this weekend to connect with the Norfolk community at Harbor Park, located at 150 Park Avenue. Head to the park on Saturday, October 29, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a variety of activities for the family.

The free event will be open to the public and will allow them to connect with community organizations and vendors that are focused on health and wellness, community resources, and everyday living. Norfolk Police Department will host a trunk or treat, and visitors can take part in face painting, digital mammogram screenings, and Zumba lessons.

Click here to see the event flyer.

Glow Party

Come celebrate the opening of the Elizabeth River Trial’s The Glowline this Saturday, October 29, with Glow Party.

Glow Party will be held at Jeff Robertson Park in West Ghent, located at 1542 Armistead Bridge Road from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Elizabeth River Trail asks guests to “deck your bike in lights, tie up your glowing laces” to this opening event.

The event offers sunset yoga, ribbon cutting, glow games and glow kickball at the park. There will also be crafts, food, and more for visitors.

For more information on The Glowline, click here.

Masquerade in Ghent

Ghent’s largest Halloween street party and costume contest is happening this Friday, October 28.

The annual Halloween party hosted by the Ghent Business Association will be in the historic Ghent neighborhood, located on Colley Avenue between Shirley Avenue and Brandon Avenue. The whole family is invited to the festive event that runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Visitors can expect kids’ activities, a costume contest, a parade, and a monster mash. There will also be live music with the Heart Stompers.

The event is free. There will be beverages available for purchase. For more information on the event, click here.

Newport News

HalloHarvest “Trunk a Treat” Event

The HalloHarvest “Trunk a Treat” Event will be this Sunday, October 30.

Bring the whole family for an afternoon of fun. The event will be held at the Carver Memorial Presbyterian Church, located at 830 25th Street. There will be Halloween activities all afternoon, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the parking lot.

Visitors can enjoy trunk or treating, food, games, music, candy, and more. Wear your costumes for the chance to win the best costume prizes.

Outer Banks

9th Annual Outer Banks Halloween Parade

The Annual Halloween Parade is back this weekend.

The parade will take place on Sunday, October 30 at 3 p.m. at Aviation Park in Kill Devil Hills, located at 103 Veterans Drive. A Halloween party with trick or treating and other family-friendly fun will begin at 2 p.m. Following the parade, the judging ceremony will take place for the best costumes.

Since its creation in 2014, the parade has attracted hundreds of people each year to participate and watch. The event is free for the public. Attendees are encouraged to wear costumes.

For more information, click here.

Suffolk

FBC Suffolk: Trunk or Treat 2022

Trunk or Treat in Suffolk will be hosted at the First Baptist Church, located at 237 N Main Street.

Visit the church on Friday, October 28 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. for Halloween fun. The event will be held in the parking lot and will have fun for the whole family.

In addition to the candy and trunk or treating, there will be food, games, costumes, and music.

Visit this link for more information.

Virginia Beach

Howl ‘O Ween At The Mansion

Head to the Animal Vision Center of Virginia for a pet-friendly Halloween event this Saturday, October 29.

Find your pet a costume, and stop by the center’s new location at historic Pembroke Manor House, located at 520 Constitution Drive. The event will go from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. There will be trick or treating for pets and children, pet costume contests, food, tours, an adoption event and more.

Take a look here to find out more about the event.

Dance Vibe: Halloween Edition

Head to ViBe Park in Virginia Beach for a family-friendly Halloween event.

There will be a costume contest for the whole family, live music, trunk or treat, food trucks, and more. The free event will be Sunday, October 30 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at ViBe Park, located at 18th Street and Cypress Avenue.

Williamsburg

3rd Annual CDR Oyster Roast

Sunday, October 30, will be the third annual oyster roast event supporting Child Development Resources (CDR).

The oyster roast will take place on the lawn of the Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg, located at 326 Frances St. From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., rain or shine. Guests will have the chance to eat raw and roasted oysters, barbeque, stew, clam chowder, and other treats.

A silent auction will be available for bidding on trips, wine, jewelry, art and more. The event will also have live music.

To take a look at their website, and learn more about the event, click here.

For more to celebrate the spooky season this weekend be sure to take a look at our Halloween page. The Trick or Treating & Halloween events guide has event ideas for the whole family. If you are looking for something scarier, take a brave look at the Hampton Roads Haunted House and Ghost Walk Guide. Happy Halloween!