HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Here is a look ahead at some of the events this weekend across Hampton Roads.

Chesapeake

The Annual Historic Greenbrier Farms Fall Festival

The Annual Historic Greenbrier Farms Fall Festival lasts through October 31 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays. The farm is located at 225 Sign Pine Rd in Chesapeake.

They have a variety of pumpkins for purchase. Visitors can expect free bounce houses, playgrounds, hayrides, and barnyard animals. Parking is $5 at the event. Some items and activities will be available for a fee.

This weekend will have a few events at the festival, including a Pet Costume Contest on Saturday, and on Sunday, pumpkin painting, cookie decorating, and coloring activities.

For daily updates and information about specific fall events, take a look here at their Facebook page. And, to learn more about Greenbrier Farms, visit https://www.historicgreenbrierfarms.com/.

Elizabeth City

Ghost Walk

It’s the 23rd year of Ghost Walk in Elizabeth City, NC. This year’s theme is Murder Mystery and Mayhem. The event will be held on October 14-15 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The Ghost Walk Headquarters is located at the Arts of Albermarle – The Center at 516 East Main Street.

The event includes home tours, history lessons, and live theatre. Actors will tell their stories at different houses and a cemetery in the city. On the website, they note the Ghost Walk is family-friendly, and not scary.

Tickets are $15 per person. Please take a look here for more information.

Hampton

City Fest

The 2nd Annual City Fest in Hampton will take place Sunday, October 16, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Mill Point Park, located at 100 Eaton Street.

The event will have a bounce house, local performers, face painting, a scholarship giveaway, food trucks, vendors, and more.

Admission is free to the event. For more information, take a look here.

Norfolk

34th Annual Town Point Virginia Fall Wine Festival

It is the 34th Annual Town Point Virginia Fall Wine Festival this weekend. The event will take place October 15-16, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Town Point Park in Norfolk.

According to the website, over 25 of Virginia’s top wineries will be present, and they will showcase over 200 wines. Visitors can also enjoy live music, food, and vendors at the event.

This event does require a ticket to attend. For more information click here.

The Stockley Gardens Fall Arts Festival

The Stockley Gardens Fall Arts Festival hosted by the Hope House Foundation will be held October 15-16 at Stockley Gardens Park in the Historic Ghent neighborhood in Norfolk.

The foundation writes on its website, “100% of the proceeds from the festivals support individuals with developmental disabilities supported by Hope House Foundation.”

The Hope House Foundation has hosted the event since 1984. At the two-day event, visitors will have the opportunity to see art in a variety of mediums from over 135 artists. The festival is free and open to the public. Visitors can enjoy the art, live music, and food.

For more information, click here.

Norfolk Greek Festival

The Norfolk Greek Festival will take place October 13-16 at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, located at 7220 Granby Street.

The festival website says there will be authentic Greek entertainment including, music, food, and dancing. Visitors can also take a church tour and listen to presentations conducted by the Parish Clergy.

The event is free and open to the public. There will be food and other goods on-site for purchase. For more information, click here.

Mars Fest: 2nd Annual Public Arts Festival at ODU

The second annual Public Arts Festival at ODU features Mars: a large-scale sculpture by UK-based artist Luke Jerram. The festival is October 14-16 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and is located at 43rd street between Hampton Boulevard and Monarch Way, and on Monarch between 43rd and 45th streets.

Jerram’s sculpture is about 23 feet in diameter, each centimeter equals 10 kilometers of the surface of mars. The sculpture also has lights and surround sound.

The event will include food, vendors, dance, and music. Telescopes are available to take a look at the real planet. There will also be activities every hour on the hour for visitors to enjoy.

For more information on the event, click here.

Poquoson

Poquoson Seafood Festival

The 40th Annual Poquoson Seafood Festival will take place this weekend, October 14-16 at the Poquoson Municipal Park, located at 830 Poquoson Avenue.

The event is family-friendly. Visitors can enjoy live music, food, exhibits, and vendors.

The festival is free to attend. Parking is $10 per car. The festival recommends bringing blankets, or chairs for those who wish to sit and enjoy food and music.

For more information about the event, click here.

Williamsburg

Canine Carnival

The Canine Carnival will take place in Williamsburg this weekend. It will be open for you and your pets to attend. The event will go from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on October 16 and will take place at Quarterpath Park, located at 202 Quarterpath Road.

Activities at the event include costume contests, wiener dog races, vendors, raffles, food and more.

For more information click here.

Virginia Beach

Fall Fest at McDonald Garden Center

Fall Fest is happening this weekend at McDonald Garden Centers in Virginia Beach. The event will be October 15-16 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at their Independence and Great Neck locations.

The event site says guests can enjoy the best deals of the season, and free family-friendly activities including, pumpkin painting, cornhole, and cider.

Take a look here for more information on the Fall Fest.

These are only a few of the events happening this weekend around Hampton Roads. For more events and information please take a look at our Living Local Event Calendar. And, please let us know if you would like to add your upcoming event to the calendar.