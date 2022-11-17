HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – It’s the most wonderful time of the year!

Here’s a look at some events happening in Hampton Roads this weekend.

Chesapeake

Chesapeake Holiday Market Extravaganza

Head to this holiday market for some Christmas shopping! The event is at Greenbrier Mall, located at 1401 Greenbrier Parkway.

Starting Friday, November 18, the market is open weekends through Sunday, December 18. Enjoy local vendors, giveaways, and more. The market will be open Friday and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday’s hours will be 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Hampton

26th Annual Mayflower Marathon Food Drive

The annual drive-thru donation event begins Friday, November 18. It will last through Sunday, November 20. The drive-thru style food collection event lasts over 57-hours in multiple locations around Hampton Roads.

Locations and hours:

Tabb/Yorktown: Kroger at 5007 Victory Blvd. Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Kroger at 5007 Victory Blvd. Hampton: 1050 W. Mercury Blvd., Around the clock from Friday at 5:30 a.m. to Sunday at 3 p.m.

1050 W. Mercury Blvd., Suffolk: 1017 University Blvd, Suffolk. Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

1017 University Blvd, Suffolk. Virginia Beach: Pembroke Mall (behind Target) 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd. Around the clock from Friday at 5:30 a.m. to Sunday at 3 p.m.

Pembroke Mall (behind Target) 4554 Virginia Beach Blvd.

All donations collected in Virginia Beach and Suffolk will benefit the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore. All donations collected in Hampton and Tabb will go to the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank.

Newport News

Feeding 5000 Thanksgiving Harvest and Community Celebration

On Saturday, November 19, Andrew Shannon FEEDING 5000 (TM) will host the Feeding 5000 event with partner organizations. The event will be held from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the New Beech Grove Baptist Church, located at 361 Beechmont Drive.

Residents will be provided delicious meals in to-go boxes. The menu includes, turkey, macaroni and cheese, cranberry sauce, green beans, and more. The catering will be provided by Roger and Peggy Wilson, owners of Queensway Soul Cafe. The event will also have live music entertainment.

The whole community is invited to attend. There is no registration, and no reservations are required. Show up to receive a to-go meal while supplies last. To support the event, click here.

Norfolk

36th Annual Grand Illumination Parade

The annual parade is back again this year after a two-year hiatus with the theme “Holiday Magic”.

Join visitors from all over Hampton Roads, and head to downtown Norfolk on Saturday, November 19. The parade will feature music, marching bands, floats, Santa Claus, and more.

In addition to the main event, enjoy pre-parade activities in downtown Norfolk including, a holiday market, vendors, and an array of dining options.

5th Annual Thanksgiving Market

Talbot Park Farmers Market will have their annual Thanksgiving market on Sunday, November 20.

The market will run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. behind DePaul, located at 6400 Newport Avenue. It will feature many vendors with all your favorite goods. Enjoy baked goods, food trucks, pottery, flowers, and more.

Portsmouth

Olde Towne Holiday Open House and Tree Lighting

Head to Olde Towne Portsmouth for the 2022 holiday tree lighting event.

On Friday, November 18, festivities will begin at 4 p.m. starting with the Olde Towne Merchants’ Holiday Open House. There will be a crafters market, live performances, holiday singers and dancers, hot beverages, caroling, and more. Shops in Olde Towne will be open late during the event.

There will also be a drive for Toys for Tots. They ask those that can support to bring new, unwrapped toys to donate.

Smithfield

Annual Christmas Tree Lighting

The Annual Christmas Tree Lighting event will take place Friday, November 18. The tree will be on the lawn by the gazebo in Downtown Smithfield, located at 228 Main Street.

The event will run from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The community can enjoy holiday music from the Smithfield High School Jazz Band and from Trinity preschoolers. The Woman’s Club of Smithfield will provide cookies.

Suffolk

Grand Illumination

Join the Suffolk community for the Grand Illumination Ceremony Friday, November 18.

The annual tree lighting event will begin at 6 p.m. at Market Park, located at 326 N. Main Street. The lights on the 32-foot tree will turn on for the holiday season. Santa will be there to celebrate. Enjoy music, free horse-drawn carriage rides, family-friendly crafts, and a puppet show.

Virginia Beach

Holiday Lights at the Beach: Holiday Bike Night

Grab your bike and head to the boardwalk on Thursday, November 17 to see this year’s Virginia Beach oceanfront holiday light display. Bikers will get a special look before the actual drive-thru event begins Friday, November 18.

The event will begin at 5 p.m. and go until 7 p.m. Start at 2nd street at the boardwalk and head north through this year’s display. No registration is required.

