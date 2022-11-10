HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Here is a look ahead at this weekend’s events in Hampton Roads.

Friday, November 11 is Veterans Day. Take a look here to see what ceremonies are happening across the area. We’ve also listed what services are closed due to the holiday.

Check out the complete Living Local Events Calendar at this link. If you don’t see your event listed, please add it to the calendar.

Hampton

The Bodacious Bazaar

This weekend from Friday, November 11 to Sunday, November 13 start your Christmas shopping at the Bodacious Bazaar. Many vendors will be at this year’s fall event.

The event will be held at the Hampton Roads Convention Center, located at 1610 Coliseum Drive. Friday and Saturday will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets are required for the event. You can purchase them in-person or online.

Norfolk

Bart’s Mile Walk in Support of 31 Heroes

Join other participants and their pets at Waterside District for Bart’s Mile Walk in Support of 31 Heroes.

On Friday, November 11 at 5 p.m. meet for the event at the Rocky Mountain Grill Patio, located at 333 Waterside Drive. Participants will walk to the Battleship Wisconsin at the Nauticus and back.

The mile walk will honor Bart (a Belgian Malinois who inspired the event), military working dogs, and all veterans. To learn more information about the event, Bart’s mile, and 31 Heroes, click here.

The Norfolk Botanical Garden Annual Garden of Lights

It’s time for the holidays at the Norfolk Botanical Garden. Head to the seasonal event at the gardens, located at 6700 Azalea Garden Road.

Enjoy the annual event, Garden of Lights, beginning on Friday, November 11 at 5 p.m. At the walking event, participants can enjoy over one million twinkling lights. Plus, this year will have new lighting features for participants to enjoy.

The event will continue until January 1, 2023. For more information click here.

Outer Banks

2022 Outer Banks Marathon

The 2022 Outer Banks Marathon is this weekend on Sunday, November 13. The race starts at 7 a.m.

For marathon participants, enjoy the flat road race and the beautiful scenery as you wind your way to the finish line!

To celebrate, there will be a post-race celebration with live music, entertainment, southern barbeque, a beer garden for those over 21 years of age, and other family-friendly activities. The barbeque will be free for all runners.

The weekend also has other races you can register for. The Half Marathon will also be held November 13. On Saturday, November 12 you can participate in the Surf Pediatrics Surf & Soar 5K, 8K, and Fun Run over the weekend, as a part of the event.

The price to register depends on the race. For more information and to sign up, click here.

Suffolk

The Home of the Brave 5K & Freedom 10K & 1/4 Mile Kids Dash

Suffolk Parks and Recreation is hosting the The Home of the Brave 5K & Freedom 10K & 1/4 Mile Kids Dash on Saturday, November 12 at 7 a.m.

All races begin and end at the Mills Godwin Courts parking lot, located at 150 North Main Street. On Saturday, the 10K starts at 7 a.m., the 5K at 9:30 a.m. , and the 1/4 mile Kids Dash at 11 a.m.

If you participate in the event, you will receive an event t-shirt and medal. If you participate in both the 10K and 5K events, you will receive a special medal.

An after party will take place 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on-site with food, beverages, and live music.

For more information and to register, click here.

Suffolk Restaurant Week

Suffolk Restaurant Week continues through Saturday, November 12.

It’s your last weekend to try new restaurants, or your neighborhood favorites. Participating restaurants will offer delicacies and price-fixed three-course menus at different price points.

To find out what restaurants are participating and more information, take a look here.

Virginia Beach

VA Beach Jeep Fest 2022

This weekend join other Jeep owners at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

The Friday Kick off event begins Friday, November 11 at Oceanfront Eats, located at 2901 Atlantic Ave. There will be a DJ from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event will take place on Saturday, November 12 and Sunday, November 13. There will be an early morning beach cruise, all-day sand obstacle course, vendor zones, displays, and more.

For more information, click here.

Williamsburg

Busch Gardens Christmas Town

For holiday cheer, head to Busch Gardens, located at 1 Busch Gardens Blvd. The annual Christmas Town event is back open beginning on Friday, November 11.

Busch Gardens will transform into a Christmas Town with over ten million lights, holiday performances and skating shows, and more. Guests can participate in a holiday scavenger hunt, meals with Santa, holiday shopping, and other festive treats.

Christmas Town is open until January 8, 2023. For more information, click here.

Yorktown

Yorktown Wine Festival

Head to the historic waterfront in Yorktown for the Yorktown Wine Festival on Sunday, November 13 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. The event was rescheduled due to weather from it’s original date, October 1, 2022.

Enjoy tastings from a variety of wineries and distilleries. There will be live music, food, and works from local artisans.

Tickets are $40 plus fees for the Grand Tasting, which includes a wine glass and unlimited tastings. Tickets are $15 with fees for non-drinking tickets. Ticket sales benefit local non-profits.

For more information, click here.