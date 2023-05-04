Photo courtesy the Virginia Arts Festival/ Chicago the Musical – In Concert. The concert in Kansas city, MO.

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Whether you are celebrating Cinco de Mayo, watching the Kentucky Derby or celebrating graduations, the weekend is packed with events and activities for the entire family.

Check out the complete Living Local Events Calendar at this link. If you don’t see your event listed, please add it to the calendar.

Virginia

Virginia Arts Festival: The Concert Truck

The Concert Truck, a mobile music venue, is traveling around Hampton Roads this week as a part of the Virginia Arts Festival. Pianists Nick Luby and Susan Zhang play from a converted box truck, outfitted with lights, a sound system, and piano. They play free concerts that are open to the public. Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets to watch.

Here is the upcoming schedule below.

Note: Visit the Virginia Arts Festival Facebook page for any weather-related changes.

Red Wing Park: Wednesday, May 3 at 6 p.m.

Portsmouth Art & Cultural Center: Thursday, May 4 at 6 p.m.

Mount Trashmore Park: Friday, May 5 at 6 p.m.

Johnson Park: Saturday May 6 at 2 p.m.

The Plot: Saturday, May 6 at 6 p.m.

Farmer’s Markets

Markets are now open around the area for the spring and summer seasons. Here are some open this weekend:

Ghent Farmer’s Market : Open every 1st and 3rd Friday through September from 4 to 7 p.m. on Colley Ave and Spotswood in front of Blair Middle School in Norfolk.

: Open every 1st and 3rd Friday through September from 4 to 7 p.m. on Colley Ave and Spotswood in front of Blair Middle School in Norfolk. Old Beach Farmers Market : Open Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon in the ViBe Creative District at 620 19th St. in Virginia Beach.

: Open Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon in the ViBe Creative District at 620 19th St. in Virginia Beach. Portsmouth Olde Towne Farmers Market : Open Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. a High St. and Court St.

: Open Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. a High St. and Court St. Shore Drive Farmers Market: Open Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to 12:25 p.m. at 2945 Shore Drive in Virginia Beach.

Chesapeake

Historic Greenbrier Farms Cinco De Mayo (21+)

Join Historic Greenbrier Farms for their First Annual Cinco de Mayo event at The Hive. From 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Friday, May 5 enjoy a DJ, unlimited tacos, refreshments and more. To purchase tickets, click here. Event is for adults 21 and over.

Hampton

Air Power Over Hampton Roads

Air Power Over Hampton Roads will be at Langley AFB this weekend. On Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7 watch the airshow with USAF Thunderbirds, Langley’s own F-22 Raptor Demo Team, the F-35 Demo, parachute teams and a variety of civilian performers. To park at the event you must request a pass in advance. Parking will be around Hampton and transportation to the base will be provided. Find ticket and parking information here.

Newport News

Children’s Festival of Friends

Visit the Newport News Park, 13560 Jefferson Ave, for Newport News Children’s Festival of Friends this weekend on Saturday, May 6. The festival will feature some favorite characters, friendly animals and live performances. Children can choose from over 100 hands-on activities and attractions including crafts, train rides, and more. Between breaks in the action, check out food vendors selling pizza, grilled cheese, and other tasty sweets.

The event is free and open to the public. Parking costs $5. Visit the event website for more information.

Norfolk

The City of Norfolk is celebrating National Bike Month throughout the month of May. View events happening here.

15th Annual Spring Town Point Virginia Wine Festival

The wine festival is here all weekend long, on Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7. From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. visit Town Point Park at the Downtown Norfolk Waterfront. The event will go on rain or shine. Tickets go up on the day of, so be sure to purchase tickets before you get there, if interested. General admission and tasting tickets are still available.

Photo courtesy of Norfolk Festevents.

Visit the event website for more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Tides Baseball

The Tides are in at Harbor Park Stadium this weekend. From Wednesday, May 3 to Sunday, May 7 see the Tides play the Durham Bulls. Saturday will have a special fireworks show. To view the schedule and purchase tickets, click here.

Cova Brewing Company

It’s a busy weekend over in East Beach for Cova Brewing Company. They are hosting a Cinco de Mayo Party on Friday, May 5 and a Kentucky Derby Party on Saturday, May 6.

Cinco de Mayo : Enjoy live music from 6 to 9 p.m., food trucks, drink specials and more.

: Enjoy live music from 6 to 9 p.m., food trucks, drink specials and more. Kentucky Derby Party: Celebrate race day from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event features a live race broadcast, live music, food trucks, and more. Wear your best hats for the contest!

For more information, visit the Cova Brewing Company Facebook page.

Chicago the Musical In Concert

The Virginia Arts Festival presents Chicago the Musical In Concert with the Virginia Symphony Orchestra. On Saturday, May 6 visit Chrysler Hall for the performance. On Saturday night they are partnering with Hampton Roads Pride for Pride Night. Tickets are still available. Buy tickets and more information here.

Photo courtesy the Virginia Arts Festival/Chicago the Musical – In Concert. The concert in Kansas City, Mo.

Portsmouth

First Saturday Art Market

Portsmouth Olde Towne Farmers Market and Support Portsmouth Public Art are hosting First Saturday Art Market on Satuday, May 3. Visit the 300 Block of High Street from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to see local artists work. Then, head to the Portsmouth Olde Towne Farmers Market and Antique & Flea Market down the street. For more information, click here.

Movement and Light: The Barrier Islands of Virginia Exhibit

Movement and Light: The Barrier Islands of Virginia is now showing at the Portsmouth Art and Cultural Center. This multi-year project by Pam Ponce, a Virginia Beach artist, will be on display through July 9. Read more about the exhibit at the Portsmouth Art & Cultural Center website.

Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach Taco Festival

A few tickets are still left for the Virginia Beach Taco Festival at The Shack on 8th. On Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7 try more than 15 of the area’s best taco restaurants and vendors. Enjoy refreshments, kids activities, eating contests and more. Find more information about the event and tickets at the link here.

New Realm Brewing

Visit New Realm Brewing, 1209 Craft Lane, for Cinco de Mayo and Derby Day fun in Virginia Beach.

Cinco de Mayo: On Saturday, May 5 at noon, visit for drink specials, a special menu, DJ Mojo and more.

Derby Day: On Sunday, May 6 at noon, visit for live music, a “betting booth”, drink specials, and a make-your-own derby hat station.

For more information, click here.

Atlantic Coast Kite Festival

Visit the beach for kites and more family-friendly activities this weekend! The Atlantic Coast Kite Festival is on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. from 16th St. to 18th St. at the oceanfront. Admission to the event is free and it is open to the public.

Enter the Best Kite Contest each day to compete for the trophy. Participation in the contest is free. Competitive divisions include: Master, Novice, and Youth (children ages 7 to 14). For rules and contest information, visit the event website. Other awards distributed each day include, funniest kite, most unusual kite, and biggest kite.

North Carolina

Elizabeth City

First Friday Art Walk

Every first Friday enjoy art and live music in downtown Elizabeth City. From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, May 5, check out all the local artwork, artist demos, and more. Click here for more information.

Downtown Waterfront Market

On Saturday, May 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. visit Mariners’ Wharf, 202 S. Water St., for the Downtown Waterfront Market. Shop for local good including, produce, farm fresh eggs, honey, baked goods, and more. Click here for more information.