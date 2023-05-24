HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Time for the long holiday weekend! Kick off summer with all of the events happening around the area.

Visit Memorial Day 2023 Closing and Events to find ways to honor and remember servicemembers this weekend.

Check out the complete Living Local Events Calendar at this link. If you don’t see your event listed, please add it to the calendar.

Virginia

757 Sober Ride is offering a free Lyft home up to $15 on Memorial Day. This offer is valid Sunday, May 28 through Tuesday, May 30. View more information at the link here. The offer is available for the first 700 passengers.

Norfolk

VA Zoo Bike Night

Continue to celebrate Norfolk Bike Month! On Thursday, May 25 enjoy Bike Night at the Virginia Zoo. The event will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Check out vendors, food trucks, and a decoration station. No electric bicycles are permitted, and helmets are required. Tickets are $7 for Zoo members. Non-members are $17 per adult and $12 per child. Children under 2 are free. The event will go on rain or shine.

Patriotic Festival

The Patriotic Festival will be at Scope Arena Friday, May 26 through 28. The 3-day festival still has tickets available. Here is the schedule below.

Friday, May 26 – Walker Hayes with special guest Corey Kent, 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 27 – Sam Hunt with special guest Jordan Davis, 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 28 – Cody Johnson with special guest Randy Houser, 7 p.m.

Pre-show activities include photo booths, Monster Energy Cycle Sports BMX tour, car displays, military working dog demo, and more.

Virginia Beach

Mount Trashmore Summer Carnival

The carnival is back at Mount Trashmore. It is hosted by Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation. Beginning, Friday, May 26, visit the carnival all summer long. It is located at the parking lot off Edwin Drive.

Admission is free and all ages are welcome. On Friday and Saturday nights, after 6 p.m. children (under the age of 18) must be accompanied by an adult (21 or older). Find more information about the carnival here.

Movie Night at the Cavalier

From May through September, visit the Cavalier Great Lawn for movies on the big-screen. Monday, May 29 kicks off the movie nights with Toy Story at 8 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs. Popcorn will be on-site. The event is free and open to the public. No outside food or beverages are permitted. Click here for more information and to view the full schedule.

Strawberry Jams Festival at New Realm Brewing Company

It’s the first-ever Strawberry Jams on Sunday, May 28 at New Realm Brewing Company. Kick off the summer with live music, a farmers market, popcorn, petting zoos and more. The event starts at noon and ends at 6 p.m. Click here for more event information.

VB Memorial Day Salute to Summer

The 3-day holiday weekend brings free concerts to the Oceanfront! Each night of Memorial Day weekend, the 17th Street Park, the 24th Street Park, and 31st Street Park will have free concerts from 7 to 11 p.m. Take a look at the schedule below:

Friday, May 26

17th Street Park – Cultivated Mind

24th Street Park – Buckshot

31st Street Park – School of Rock

Saturday, May 27

17th Street Park – Wonderland

24th Street Park – 5Starr

31st Street Park – Brasswind

Sunday, May 28

17th Street Park – Chong Band

24th Street Park – The Deloreans

31st Street Park – Rocky

Live On The Lawn – Summer Concert Series

Live On The Lawn is back for the summer! From Memorial Day to Labor Day head to Shore Drive for an evening of live music. On Friday, May 26, Bennet Walker Wales will play from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The concert series is free and open to the public, with items for purchase. Enjoy burgers, hot dogs, refreshments, and craft vendor popups. No outside food or beverages are permitted. Dogs are allowed on the lawn.

Williamsburg

Roman Rapids at Busch Gardens Williamsburg

The water ride at Busch Gardens Williamsburg returns to the park this weekend! Starting on Friday, May 26 enjoy the ride, which is back open after closure and renovation. The updated ride will have bigger boats, new ramps, white water rapids and is longer. Find more information about the park and tickets at the link here.

Water Country USA will also have a new feature starting Monday, May 29. Called “Riptide Race,” compete in two-person rafts to see who makes it out first! View more information at the link here.