HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – It’s a full weekend of events. If you’re looking for something to do, this list will have you covered, with fun for all ages.

Check out the complete Living Local Events Calendar at this link. If you don’t see your event listed, please add it to the calendar.

Virginia

Farmer’s Markets

Ghent Farmer’s Market : Open every 1st and 3rd Friday through September from 4 to 7 p.m. on Colley Ave and Spotswood in front of Blair Middle School in Norfolk.

: Open every 1st and 3rd Friday through September from 4 to 7 p.m. on Colley Ave and Spotswood in front of Blair Middle School in Norfolk. Old Beach Farmers Market : Open Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon in the ViBe Creative District at 620 19th St. in Virginia Beach.

: Open Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon in the ViBe Creative District at 620 19th St. in Virginia Beach. Portsmouth Olde Towne Farmers Market : Open Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. a High St. and Court St.

: Open Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. a High St. and Court St. Shore Drive Farmers Market: Open Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to 12:25 p.m. at 2945 Shore Drive in Virginia Beach.

Chesapeake

2023 Chesapeake Jubilee

The Chesapeake Jubilee is this weekend at Chesapeake City Park. Visit for a variety of family-friendly activities including a traveling amusement park, arts & crafts tent, live music and entertainment, and more. Washington Commanders OrthoVirginia will be at the event.

Photo courtesy of Chesapeake Jubilee.

Photo courtesy of Chesapeake Jubilee.

Photo courtesy of Chesapeake Jubilee.

Photo courtesy of Chesapeake Jubilee.

Photo courtesy of Chesapeake Jubilee.

Event daily schedule is below:

Thursday, May 18 Amusements of America (only rides and games open) from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Shrimp Feast: Kiwanis Club of Chesapeake from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, May 19 Chesapeake Jubilee, Amusements of America, and music & entertainment from 5 to 10 p.m.

Saturday, May 20 Chesapeake Jubilee, Amusements of America, and music & entertainment from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Annual Fireworks Extravaganza at 9 p.m.

Sunday, May 21 Chesapeake Jubilee, Amusements of America, and music & entertainment from noon to 6 p.m.



For more information and to purchase tickets, visit chesapeakejubilee.org.

Hampton

2023 Egyptian Festival

The St. George Coptic Orthodox Church is hosting the 2023 Egyptian Festival from Friday, May 19 to Sunday, May 21. It is located at 187 Semple Farm Rd. The event will be Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eat authentic cuisine, take church tours, and more. You can order food online here. All proceeds go to the St. George Coptic Orthodox Church.

Norfolk

Nauticus After Dark: Spring Fling (21+)

On Thursday, May 18 the Nauticus is hosting an After Dark event from 6 to 9 p.m. Enjoy exploring the museum and the new Norfolk in Time exhibit with live music, drinks, food, and more. The event is open to adults 21 and older. Tickets will be $5 for Nauticus members and $12 for non-members. Purchase tickets and view event information here.

39th Annual Stockley Gardens Spring Arts Festival

The 39th Annual Stockley Gardens Spring Art Festival is this Saturday and Sunday. The event is held in Stockley Gardens Park in the Historic Ghent district. All proceeds benefit the Hope House Foundation. It will be a weekend of art and entertainment. Bring the whole family for live music and kids activities.

On Saturday, visit from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Sunday, visit from noon to 5 p.m. There will be an after-hours event on Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m. with an awards ceremony for the artists. The event is free and open to the public.

Norfolk Greek Fest Express Drive Thru

Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral is hosting the Norfolk Greek Fest Express Drive Thru from Thursday, May 18 to Saturday, May 20. Enjoy Greek cuisine from 11:00 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. each day at the Cathedral, located at 7220 Granby St. You can order online by clicking here. For more information, visit norfolkgreekfestival.org.

Norfolk Tides Baseball Games

The Tides are in at Harbor Park Stadium. See the Tides play the Syracuse Mets all week-long. Saturday will have a special fireworks show. To view the schedule and purchase tickets, click here.

Sunsets on the River Concert Series

The annual concert series at the Hermitage Museum and Gardens is back. It’s the 13th year of these summer tunes by the water. It kicks off this weekend off Thursday, May 18 at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Kaboombox will perform Top 40 covers.

Photo courtesy of the Hermitage Museum and Gardens.

Alcoholic beverages will be available on-site for purchase. Food trucks will also be offering options for dinner. The museum says guests can bring lawn chairs, blankets, non-alcoholic beverages, and food. If you have a well-behaved dog, they are welcome on leashes. Members and guests under 10 are free. For everyone else tickets are $15 and are sold at the gate. Click here to find out more about this year’s concert series.

Glow Ride

It’s the 12th Annual Norfolk Bike Month. Participate in Glow Ride VII at The Plot in the NEON District on Friday, May 19. Meet at the plot at 8 p.m. The group ride begins at 8:30 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. All ages and experience levels are welcome.

Bayou Bon Vivant

Visit Town Point Park for Bayou Bon Vivant! It’s a celebration of Cajun art, food, and music. Enjoy Cajun dishes, exhibits, an art market with over 30 New Orleans crafters, and more. Listen to live music at the Norfolk waterfront with various bands taking the stage each day.

Here is the schedule below.

Friday: Noon to 2 p.m. (Free and open to the public); 2 to 10 p.m.

Saturday: Noon to 10 p.m.

Sunday: Noon to 6 p.m.

Visit the WAVY-TV 10 team at the festival. To purchase tickets and view more information visit the event website.

Portsmouth

Hop on your bicycle for a lunchtime bike ride. The Healthy Portsmouth Initiative is sponsored by the Portsmouth Departments of Parks and Recreation, Planning, and Police. The ride starts at the Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion, proceeds through Olde Towne, and returns to the Pavilion. Riders aged 15 and younger are required to wear bicycle helmets by state and city laws. You can register ahead of time, online at portsmouthparks.com, or on site the day of the event. More details.

Virginia Beach

Festival of Colors

Back Bay Brew House Farmhouse is hosting the Festival of Colors from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The event says, “Bring your family and friends to celebrate the Indian festival of love, color, and spring!” The Festival of Color (Holi Festival) is an ancient Hindu festival.

From noon to 6 p.m. celebrate with cultural music and entertainment. The day features a Holi Color Throw, dance performances, Dhol (Drummer), a DJ, and more.

Monsters on the Beach

The 24th Annual Pungo Offroad Monsters on the Beach show is coming to the oceanfront this weekend. From Friday to Sunday, enjoy the event presented by Eastern Truck & Accessories on 6th Street. They say it’s the biggest Monster Truck show in the mid-Atlantic.

Friday, May 19

Monsters Experience at 6 p.m.

Showtime at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 20

Monsters Experience 10:30 a.m. & 6 p.m.

Showtime at 12 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Truck Show & Shine on the Boardwalk from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, May 21

Monsters Experience 12:30 p.m.

Showtime at 2 p.m.

Children 2 and under are free for general admission. Some shows are already sold out. For tickets and more information, go to www.beacheventsvb.com.

Funny Bone

Comedian and content creator Dustin Slay hits the stage at the Funny Bone this weekend. You’re sure to “Have a Good Time.” Click here for more information.

Williamsburg

Family Fun Fest

On Saturday, May 20 visit the Family Fun Fest at Chickahominy Riverfront Park. Spend the day with hands-on activities, costumed characters, music and more. Kids will be entertained with various activities including, bounce houses, face painting, and train rides. Most activities are free. Parking costs $5. Click here to view more information.

North Carolina

Elizabeth City

North Carolina Potato Festival

From May 19 to 21 visit the North Carolina Potato Festival in downtown Elizabeth City. The downtown streets will be filled with food, arts and crafts, live music, entertainment, and contests. Plus, enjoy games and amusement rides.

Hours for the festival are below.

Friday, May 19 from 5 to 11 p.m.

Saturday, May 20 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday, May 21 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The opening ceremony begins at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, May 19. A beer and wine garden will be open from 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday will have a street fair, National Potato Peeling Contest, an Auto and Motorcycle Show, and other events. Bring the whole family, there is something for everyone to enjoy. The event is free and open to the public. No animals are in the the festival area.