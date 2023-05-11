HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Celebrate Mother’s Day with events happening around the area this weekend. Whether you are looking for live music, a beach day, or brunch with mom there is something for everyone!

Check out the complete Living Local Events Calendar at this link. If you don’t see your event listed, please add it to the calendar.

Chesapeake

Mom’s Happy Camper

At Historic Greenbrier Farms, get tickets to enjoy this mother-and-son night out. On Friday, May 12 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. There will be burgers, hotdogs, fire pits, smores, crafts, campfire sing-a-long, and more. Tickets are $40 per person. Buy tickets at the link here.

Newport News

National Train Day Celebration at Lee Hall Depot

Celebrate National Train Day at Lee Hall Depot on Saturday, May 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It’s the biggest event of the year at Lee Hall Depot. Enjoy the family-friendly day with interactive model train layouts, children’s activities, costumed railroad characters, music, food, and more.

Photo courtesy of the City of Newport News.

The event will go on rain or shine. Most activities will be indoors. Find out more information and purchase tickets here.

Norfolk

#COVAMoves: Pure Barre Norfolk

Pure Barre is having a pop-up class at COVA Brewing Company. On Saturday, May 13 at 11 a.m. take a 50-minute class. Each ticket includes the class and a post-class coffee beverage. Tickets are $16 with fees, and are available at the link here. They ask each participant to bring a yoga mat, towel, and water bottle.

East Beach Farmers Market

The market is open this weekend on Saturday, May 13 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 9680 Shore Drive. Enjoy local vendors selling baked goods, soaps, tea, fresh produce, and more. Find more information and view their schedule here.

Mother’s Day at Makers Craft Brewery

Time to celebrate Mother’s Day at Makers Craft Brewery. On Saturday, May 13 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. shop from several vendors, and enjoy refreshments and live music. The Michael Clark Band will start at 5:30 p.m. Find more details on the Facebook event page.

Norfolk In Time Exhibit

Visit the Nauticus new exhibit “Norfolk In Time“. The interactive exhibit focuses on regional resiliency, according to the press release. Nauticus says, “Norfolk In Time is a highly interactive exhibition weaving stories of history, culture, science, technology, and industry to showcase Norfolk’s unique resiliency in the face of continual challenge and change.” It will be in the museum permanently.

Photo courtesy of Nauticus.

Purchase museum tickets to visit. General admission tickets are $15.95 for adults and $11.50 for children. Click here for more information.

Vintage Market

Celebrate Mother’s Day this weekend at Benchtop Brewery in Norfolk. The event says “Bring your mamas out for an afternoon of local brews and sustainable shopping!” The event will be on Saturday, May 13 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Explore the clothing from Hanks Vintage, enjoy Hola Snack VB, and more. Click here for more information.

Waterside District Birthday Bash Weekend

It’s a whole weekend of celebration at Waterside District. The Birthday Bash Weekend begins on Friday, May 12, and continues all weekend long. Enjoy DJs and other live music, including DJ Pauly D on Saturday night. Sunday will have a #BrunchLove event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Photo courtesy of Waterside District.

There will be presents and giveaways all weekend long including gift cards, tickets to local partners and attractions, and more. Buy tickets for DJ Pauly D at the link here.

Portsmouth

Step In Tune With Mental Health

On Saturday, May 13, visit the Children’s Museum of Virginia for a Yo! Youth Outreach Summit and Mental Awareness Event. This event focused on mental health will start at 11 a.m. and end at 2 p.m. All ages are invited to attend.

Photo courtesy of The City of Portsmouth.

Check out the interactive exhibits and outdoor festivities. There will be various service organizations on-site to speak with, a DJ, face painting, free COVID-19 vaccinations, and raffle prizes. The first 300 people at the event will receive free ice cream. For more information, click here

Movement and Light: The Barrier Islands of Virginia Reception

After opening last week, the Movement and Light: The Barrier Islands of Virginia will have a free exhibit presentation and reception to celebrate the artist’s Pam Ponce. The event will take place Saturday, May 13 at 1:30 p.m. at the Portsmouth Art &Cultural Center. Hear more about Ponce’s multi-year project. Click here for more information.

Virginia Beach

Beach Music Weekend

A two-day Beach Music Weekend is coming to the Oceanfront. On Friday, May 12 and Saturday, May 13 enjoy the music on the beach at 30th Street. The event kicks off Friday at 7:30 p.m. with the Swingin’ Medallions. Saturday has a full lineup from noon to 7:30 p.m.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., you can also visit the Beach Music Weekend Classic Car Show. Trophies for that event will be awarded at 3:30 p.m.

The festival will be held rain or shine. In case of severe weather, check with the festival. View the full schedule and buy tickets for the event here.

Mother’s Day Jazz Brunch

Commonwealth Brewing Company will have a Mother’s Day Jazz Brunch on Sunday, May 14 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Celebrate with live music, a bouquet workshop, and brunch specials. Find more information here.

Commonwealth Brewing Company will also host a Spring Artisan Market on Saturday, May 13 from noon to 6 p.m. Find a last-minute Mother’s Day gift and shop from over 20 local vendors. Stay for food, refreshments, and live music by Brett Williams and Bryan Dunn.

Mother’s Day Brunch at The Farmhouse

Back Bay Brew House Farmhouse is having a Mother’s Day Brunch on Sunday, May 14 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Celebrate Mom with mimosa flights and carafes, food trucks, live music, and a vendor market. Admission is free and open to the public.

Virginia International PANFest

On Saturday, May 13 join bands at the beach for a celebration of Caribbean music at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront by the Virginia Arts Festival. The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the 24th St Stage. Bands from Hampton Roads and all over the country will compete.

Watch the full day of performances and enjoy the opening and headlining entertainment. The event is free and open to the public. Find more information about the festival and more weekend events here.