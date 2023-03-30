HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – It’s a great weekend in the area. Watch out for April Fools on Saturday!

Check out the complete Living Local Events Calendar at this link. If you don’t see your event listed, please add it to the calendar.

Gloucester County

Gloucester Daffodil Festival

The 37th Annual Daffodil Festival is this weekend on April 1 and April 2. The theme for this year’s event is “Let’s Jazz it Up, The Trumpets are Blooming.” Enjoy music from two big bands, Good Shot Judy and Blue Tips Rhythm Revue. From noon to 4 p.m. there is plenty of fun for kids, including free activities and entertainment. Choose from face painting, photo booth, rock wall, inflatables and more.

The Sheriff’s Office announced road closure information in this Facebook post. For more information about the festival and to view the schedule, click here.

Newport News

Walk MS: Newport News 2023

On Saturday, April 1, join the community for Walk MS in Newport News. The site opens at 9 a.m. and the walk starts at 10 a.m. There are still spots available for volunteers. Sign up today. To learn more about Walk MS, donate and register, click here.

Norfolk

13th Annual Guns & Hoses Charity Hockey Game

This weekend, the 13th Annual Guns & Hoses charity hockey game is benefitting the Hero Kids Foundation. The game on Saturday, April 1 begins at Scope Arena at 1 p.m. and doors open at noon. Get there at 11 a.m. to enjoy live music, fire trucks, police vehicles, a petting zoo and more.

To find out more about Hero Kids Foundation, watch the Community Chat here. Tickets are still available for the event, and note, they also get you in to see the Admirals Saturday night.

Mimosa Fest (21+)

Norfolk’s Waterside District hosts Mimosa Fest on Sunday, April 2. Beginning at 11 a.m. enjoy DJs, mimosas, and more. For the first 500 people, general admission is $14.95, then the price will raise to $19.95. Admission includes one mimosa, access to over five bars and drink specials. Get your tickets here.

Silent Disco (21+)

Norfolk’s Waterside District will host a Silent Disco Saturday, April 1. The event starts at 8 p.m. Doors open early at 7:30p.m. Grab some headphones and dance the night away at Waterside District. The monthly event will have two DJs and a music video wall. Headphones are available with a ticket. Tickets are $10 per adult and there will be beverages for purchase. The event is for ages 21 and older. Find tickets here.

Hank’s Vintage Market

Head to Cova Brewing Company for Hank’s Vintage Market this Saturday, April 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be a big vintage market courtesy of Hank’s Vintage and other vendors. Enjoy live music after the market at the brewery from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Food trucks will be on-site. For more information, click here.

Virginia Beach

Virginia Symphony Presents Broadway Rocks

Visit the Sandler Center for the Performing Arts Saturday, April 1 to hear all of your favorite Broadway tunes. The Virginia Symphony Orchestra will play selections from popular musicals like Hairspray, The Lion King, Rent, The Wiz, and more. Tickets are still available for the event. For more information, click here.

2023 Cherry Blossom Festival

Visit the Cherry Blossom Festival at Red Wing Park through April 2. The cherry blossoms are in full bloom. Enjoy the flowers, cultural performances, martial arts demos, Japanese Garden Tours, custom t-shirts, children’s activities and more. The event is free and open to the public. For more information on the event, and schedule, click here.

Peaceful Groove Beer Release Party!

On Friday, March 31 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. New Realm Brewing Co. is hosting a release party for Peaceful Groove in collaboration with Something in the Water. The Brewery is located at 1209 Craft Lane. Enjoy the new beer with an art show and DJ.

Walk MS: Virginia Beach 2023

On Sunday, April 2, join the community for Walk MS in Virginia Beach. The site opens at 12 p.m. and the walk starts at 1 p.m. Sign up today. To learn more about Walk MS, donate, and register, click here.