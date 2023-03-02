HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Still looking for weekend plans? Take a look at the events happening around the area.

Check out the complete Living Local Events Calendar at this link. If you don’t see your event listed, please add it to the calendar.

Elizabeth City

Coast Guard Marathon

Race weekend is here! Cheer on runners in this year’s Coast Guard Marathon, Half Marathon and 5K and enjoy weekend activities. The 5K will take place on Friday, March 3. The Marathon and Half Marathon will follow on Saturday, March 4. Stick around for post-run fun.

There’s more to the weekend than running. On Friday, March 3 head to the First Friday ArtWalk. Saturday, March 5 head to the Whole Hog BBQ & Fish Fry at Seven Sounds Brewery.

Click here for more information about the marathon and a full list of weekend happenings.

Hampton

Hampton Restaurant Week

Enjoy Hampton Restaurant Week from March 5 through March 19. This year’s theme is, “Sip, Savor and Stroll.” Participating restaurants will offer lunch specials for $10 and $15 and dinner specials for $25 or $35.

For more information, click here.

Newport News

Newport News One City Marathon

Celebrate One City Marathon this weekend in Newport News. From March 3 through March 5, celebrate the runners and cheer them on for the One City Marathon, Half Marathon, Maritime 5K and Nautical Mile Fun Run.

For more information, click here.

Norfolk

Admirals Game

Head to Scope Arena for two games this weekend. On Friday, March 3 at 7:05 p.m. and Saturday, March 4 at 6:05 p.m. cheer for the Admirals as they play against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

Tickets are required for the game. Click here for more information.

The House That Jack Built

It’s the 7th annual immersive theatre series at the Hermitage Museum and Gardens, located at 7637 N Shore Rd. This year’s show is “The House That Jack Built”. From March 3 through March 18, enjoy the show and explore the story throughout the Hermitage Museum.

Guests should expect to take at least an hour walking through the museum in the immersive experience. The museum encourages guests to wear comfortable walking shoes.

Tickets are still available for the event. Pricing depends on the night and member status. For more information on the show and to buy tickets, click here.

Bumbling Beetz: Urban Market

Benchtop Brewery will host the Bumbling Beetz: Urban Market on Sunday, March 5. The Brewery is located at 1129 Boissevain Ave.

The monthly Vegan Brunch and Market will be open from noon to 4 p.m. It celebrates local craft vendors, artists, and musicians. Enjoy food, vendors, and life music at the event.

Take a look at Benchtop’s social media for updates. For more information, click here.

Portsmouth

Women’s History Month

Visit the Children’s Museum of Virginia, located at 221 High Street, for Women’s History Month. The Museum says the event will “honor the Trailblazers that came before us.” The event includes S.T.E.M. activities, crafts, stories, and more.

Tickets to the museum are required. For more information, click here.

Suffolk

39th Annual Juried Photography Exhibit

The Photography Exhibit will take place at the Suffolk Art Gallery, located at 118 Bosley Avenue. This year’s exhibit begins Saturday, March 4 and continues to April 14. View artworks from professional and amateur photographers.

For more information, click here.

Williamsburg

Busch Gardens St. Patrick’s Day Celebration

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day early at Busch Gardens Williamsburg. From March 3 through March 26, visit the park and it’s St. Patrick’s Day events.

Enjoy live entertainment, dancing, and games. Younger visitors can participate in the Leprechaun Scavenger Hunt. Performances include, local Irish dance schools, Emerald Ensemble, Rockin’ Celts, and Celtic Fyre.

Tickets are required. For more information, click here.