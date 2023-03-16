HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – On this St. Patrick’s Day weekend, enjoy all the festivities around the area. Check back for updates, and for weather cancellations.

Check out the complete Living Local Events Calendar at this link. If you don’t see your event listed, please add it to the calendar.

Chesapeake

Spring Market at Vintage Vibe

On Saturday, March 18 visit the Spring Market, located at 232 Centerville Tpke N, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and enjoy goods from over 50 vendors. The event will have a food truck, live music, and shopping.

Hampton

Hampton Restaurant Week

Enjoy Hampton Restaurant Week through March 19. This year’s theme is, “Sip, Savor and Stroll.” Participating restaurants will offer lunch specials for $10 and $15 and dinner specials for $25 or $35. For more information, click here.

Newport News

RAAW: Reptiles and Amphibians Weekend

The Virginia Living Museum is hosting Reptiles & Amphibians Weekend on March 18 through 19. The exhibit will feature a variety of reptiles and amphibians in displays and live animal programs. There will be exotic and native species on display.

The Museum writes, “See the differences between venomous and nonvenomous reptiles, and learn about reptile and amphibian care and enrichment, and tips on owning reptiles or amphibians as pets.” Activities include Rainbow Puppet Show – Really Radical Reptile Revue, A Sky full of Scales, animal feeding, Noisy Neighbors: A Frog Story, and more.

Courtesy of Virginia Living Museum

Courtesy of Virginia Living Museum

Courtesy of Virginia Living Museum

Courtesy of Virginia Living Museum

Some activities require additional fees to participate. Behind-the-scenes tours are still available if you are looking for an inside scoop. Tickets are still available and cost $30 for non-members and $25 for members. Guests must be members or purchase tickets to visit the museum. For more information on the exhibit and to see the full weekend schedule, click here.

Norfolk

56th Annual Saint Patrick’s Day Parade

Back for the first time in three years, the annual Norfolk Saint Patrick’s Day Parade is scheduled for Saturday, March 18.

Wear your festive green and get to your viewing spots early! The parade begins at 10 a.m. from Northside Middle School, at the corner of Granby Street and Westmont Avenue. The parade route is 1.5 miles, ending at the intersection of First View and Government Avenue.

For those 21 and over, stick around after watching or participating for the After Parade Party at the Columbian Club of Ocean View. Enjoy live music, food, and fun at the event.

The parade is free and open to the public.

Admirals Game

Head to Scope Arena for two games this weekend. On Friday, March 17 at 7:05 p.m. and Saturday, March 18 at 6:05 p.m. cheer for the Admirals as they play against the Wheeling Nailers.

Tickets are required for the game. Click here for more information.

St. Patrick’s Day: Party After OV Parade

After watching the Ocean View parade on Saturday, March 18, head over to Cova Brewing Co. for more festivities. The Brewery is located at 9529 Shore Drive. The 3rd annual after-parade event will have food trucks, live music, and green beer. Click here for more information.

Engage Norfolk

On Sunday, March 19 head to Scope Arena’s Exhibition Hall, located at 201 East Brambleton Avenue, for Engage Norfolk. The 6th Annual event will run from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

If you enjoy being involved in the community this event is for you. First, at the CivicFAIR, visitors can learn about more than 100 organizations and city services. Second, speak with a variety of people from the community and state government at the meet and greet. Third, take the time to network with other civic-minded individuals.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, click here.

Maker’s Anniversary Party Weekend

Maker’s Craft Brewery is celebrating 4 years this weekend. Visit the brewery at 735 E. 23rd St. The 4th Anniversary Party Weekend runs Saturday and Sunday. You can also bring your furry friends to the party too. There will be food, live music, games, and more.

Maker’s Mark is also having a St. Patrick’s Day Event on Friday, March 17. The festivities begin at 11:30 a.m. and continue all-day with live music, food, and refreshments. Wear your green!

Shamrocks & Shenanigans

Tickets are still available for Waterside District’s St. Patrick’s Day weekend kick-off event. DJ S!CK!CK performs at 7 p.m. on The MInd Games Tour.

This event is for those 21 and over and is standing-room only. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Portsmouth

IMPACT Cheer and Dance Clinic

On Saturday, March 18, there will be a free cheer and dance clinic from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at IMPACT Church, located at 3935 Twin Pines Road. It is open to girls aged 5 to 17.

Coaches at the clinic will teach all styles of cheer, and they will be able to practice their tumbling and stunting skills. Girls will have the opportunity to learn new dances and be mentored by the coaches. Register online here. Click here for more information.

Women’s History Month

Visit the Children’s Museum of Virginia, located at 221 High Street, for Women’s History Month. The Museum says the event will “honor the Trailblazers that came before us.” The event includes S.T.E.M. activities, crafts, stories, and more.

Tickets to the museum are required. For more information, click here.

Suffolk

A British Invasion at the Center: Bohemian Rhapsody

Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts is partnering with Suffolk Tourism for A British Invasion at the Center. The Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts is located at 110 West Finney Ave.

On Thursday, March 16, the British invasion will be playing Bohemian Rhapsody at 7 p.m. Tickets are $2 per person. This is the last of three movies presented during the British-themed movie series.

Tickets can be purchased on the Suffolk Center website or by calling the box office at 757-923-2900. Tickets will also be available at the door 30 minutes prior to the show.

39th Annual Juried Photography Exhibit

The Photography Exhibit will take place at the Suffolk Art Gallery, located at 118 Bosley Avenue. This year’s exhibit begins Saturday, March 4, and continues to April 14. View artworks from professional and amateur photographers.

For more information, click here.

Virginia Beach

Shamrock Marathon Weekend

Whether you are running or cheering on, this is a fun weekend celebration for everyone. This year is the 51st year of the Yuengling Shamrock Marathon Weekend. It begins Friday, March 17 and continues through Sunday.

Runners will take on the 8K, Half-Marathon, Marathon, and other challenges. Enjoy the route at the oceanfront, and the after-party events. The events will have live music, refreshments, and food. Registration is now closed for the races. Be sure to take a look at the event for road closures and more information.

Williamsburg

Busch Gardens St. Patrick’s Day Celebration

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day early at Busch Gardens Williamsburg. Until March 26, visit the park and its St. Patrick’s Day events.

Enjoy live entertainment, dancing, and games. Younger visitors can participate in the Leprechaun Scavenger Hunt. Performances include local Irish dance schools, Emerald Ensemble, Rockin’ Celts, and Celtic Fyre.

Tickets are required. For more information, click here.