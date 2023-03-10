HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Restaurant week, block parties, live music and more! Don’t miss a full weekend of events for the whole family.

Hampton

Hampton Restaurant Week

Hampton Restaurant Week continues this weekend. Enjoy deals at restaurants for lunch and dinner. This year’s theme is, “Sip, Savor and Stroll. It will last until Sunday, March 19.

Norfolk

Baseball Day

Bring the kids to Slover Library on Saturday, March 11 for a day of baseball. From 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. there will be book readings, pictures, autographs, and Simon Says with Rip Tide & Triton.

Shamrockin’ in Ghent

On Friday, March 9, head to Ghent for a block party presented by the Hope House Foundation.

The event begins at 6 p.m. and runs until 10 p.m. The annual St. Patrick’s Day Block Party will be on Colley Avenue. Enjoy live music from The Fighting Jamesons and The Tidewater Pipes and Drums.

Yes Fest

Get ready for a 2-day music festival at Old Dominion University. Yes Fest will be at ODU’s Goode Theatre and the Baron & Ellin Gordon Art Galleries. The event lasts Friday, March 10 and Saturday, March 11. The music festival will bring 23 bands to ODU.

The Taylor Party: Taylor Swift Night (18+)

Head to the NorVa for Taylor Swift Night on Saturday, March 11. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the show begins at 9 p.m. Enjoy all your favorite Taylor Swift music with other fans.

Water Balloon/ Pie Our Attorney’s Event

On Friday, March 10 at 1 p.m. head to 870 N. Military Hwy for the Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Event. For $5 you can purchase 3 balloons or 1 pie. All funds from the event will be donated to the MS Society.

Virginia Beach

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck East – Virginia Beach Appearance

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck East is making its way to Lynnhaven Mall. Visit the truck on Saturday, March 11 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. or until supplies last. The truck will be located close to the Main Entrance by T-Mobile. Enjoy treats and merchandise.

47th Annual Oyster Roast, Orange Crush & Craft Beer Festival

Visit the Virginia Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad’s 47th Annual festival on Sunday, March 12 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Head to the Virginia Beach Convention Center, located at 1000 19th St.

The event says it is the Squad’s largest fundraiser event of the year. Enjoy the all-you-can-eat event to support the Squad. Drink tokens will be available for purchase. There will be live music, a silent auction, and local artisans.

Outer Banks

East Coast RV Expo,

The Expo, hosted by TAC RV, will run Friday, March 10 to Sunday, March 12. Visit the event to check out the latest RVs and vendors, and speak with manufacture reps.

