The view from Chopper 10 over the Harborfest 2022 Parade of Sail on June 10, 2022.

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – There are quite a few events to enjoy across Hampton Roads this weekend.

Check out the complete Living Local Events Calendar at this link. If you don’t see your event listed, please add it to the calendar.

And, don’t miss the events happening all season long, including the Mount Trashmore Summer Carnival, outdoor concert series, and farmers markets.

Chesapeake

Pride in the ‘Peake 2023

Pride in the ‘Peake at Chesapeake City Park will be on Sunday, June 11 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event is geared towards family and youth engagement. At the park, learn about community organizations and other resources. Enjoy vendors and food trucks on site. Click here to view a map of the festival and find out more information.

Hampton

Sankofa’s International Day of Remembrance Ceremony

The 12th Annual International Day of Remembrance Ceremony is on Saturday, June 10 at 11 a.m. at Fort Monroe’s Outlook Beach. The event is about remembrance. According to the Hampton History Museum, “Remembrance is a spiritual ceremony honoring the millions of African men, women, and children who perished during the Middle Passage of the Transatlantic Slave Trade.”

The event is free and open to the public. The event asks guests respect the sacred ceremony and traditional African attire and/or white clothing is encouraged. Guests should bring beach chairs to sit and fresh flowers for the ancestral offering.

Norfolk

Norfolk Harborfest

The 47th annual Norfolk Harborfest is Friday, June 9 to Sunday, June 11 at Town Point Park. According to Festevents, Harborfest is “America’s largest, longest-running, free maritime festival.”

Enjoy activities on land and on the water, like silent discos, a drone show, fireworks, and live entertainment. The whole family will be entertained. Here is the schedule below.

Friday, June 9: Noon to 11 p.m. The Parade of Sail will be at noon.

Saturday, June 10: Noon to 11 p.m. The Fireworks will be at 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 11: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Parade of Sail will take place on Friday, June 9 at noon. Take a look at the tall ships and other vessels that will take part in this year’s event at the link here.

The event is free and open to the public.

Be sure to stop by the WAVY TV 10 tent to say hi to members of our team. Click here for their appearance schedule.

Pride Night at The Virginia Zoo

It’s the 2nd annual Pride Night at the Virginia Zoo on Saturday, June 10 from 5 to 8 p.m.

The zoo says guests can learn about their favorite animal ambassadors, tour exhibits, dance to music from a local dj, and more. There will also be a special zoo scavenger hunt for the whole rainbow of colors around the zoo.

The event will take place rain or shine. To purchase tickets, click here. Children under 2 are free. For each ticket, you will receive a free general admission voucher to return to the zoo another day.

Hopes & Dreams Pride Night

Smartmouth Beer presents Hopes & Dreams Pride Night on Friday, June 9 from 5 to 10 p.m. Celebrate LGBTAIA+ at the event with art, music, and lots of culture. Watch performances by Warrington, Koren Grace and Karacell. Shop at the vendor market and enjoy food from Ortega’s Street Tacos. There will be community tables by LGBT Life Center & Hampton Roads Pride.

Big Bands on the Bay

The Big Bands on the Bay Concert Series is running all summer long until September 3. On Sunday night from 7 to 9 p.m. listen to music at the Gazebo. On Sunday, June 11, watch The Top Hats Orchestra. The event is free and open to the public.

Portsmouth

Seawall Music Festival

The 44th Annual Seawall Music Festival will be at High Street Landing. The two-day festival will take place this weekend and have food, entertainment, fireworks, and children’s activities. Here is the schedule below. For more information, call (757) 393 – 8481.

Friday, June 9 from 6 to 11 p.m.

6 – 7:30 p.m. Janitors

7:45 – 9:15 p.m. FUZZ Band

9:30 – 11 p.m. The Original Rhondels

Saturday, June 10 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

2 – 3 p.m. Sam Floyd Band

3:15 – 4:15 p.m. Calden and Company

4:30 – 5:30 p.m. 6Ways2Sunday

5:45 – 6:45 p.m. Seamless

7 – 8 p.m. BrassWind

8:15 – 9:30 p.m. 2nd Wynd

Virginia Beach

The Eggleston OK5K & 1-Mile Run, Walk, and Roll

On Saturday, June 10, the 14th Annual Eggleston OK5K & 1-Mile Run, Walk & Roll will take place at Virginia Wesleyan University. This event is a fundraiser for Eggleston’s year-round services to adults with disabilities.

Photo courtesy of Eggleston.

Photo courtesy of Eggleston.

Here is the schedule below.

7 a.m. Doors open for registration

8 a.m. 1 mile Run/ Walk

8:45 a.m. 5K Run/ Walk

10 a.m. Post Race Celebration

The event is open to all ages and abilities! The 1-mile run is designed for families with strollers, wheelchair racers and more to participate in the event. Sign up at the link here.

Family SEAvenings – Pride Edition

Visit the Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center for Family SEAvenings – Pride Edition on Thursday, June 8 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. The night will be a fun time for families to explore the museum and take part in special activities. Purchase tickets at the link here.

Parks After Dark

Parks After Dark begins Thursday, June 8. The Virgnia Beach Parks and Recreation series will take place at Williams Farm Park on most Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights. The nights at the park will have a variety of live music, movies under the stars, games, food trucks and more.

According to the press release, “Parks After Dark was created to help establish a safe space for fun and family-friendly activities during evening hours when there are often fewer activities available for teens.”

This weekend will have a Carnival theme. On Thursday night listen to live music from Mosaic Steel Drum Orchestra. The events are free and open to the public.

Pride in the ViBe

On Sunday, June 11 from 1 to 6 p.m. head to Pride in the ViBe at ViBe Park. The 3rd annual event will have live music, food trucks, special performances and more entertainment! Bring the whole family to 2 live DJs, a dunk tank, petting zoo, shuffleboard and other activities.

The official after-party will be at Esoteric from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. A portion of the proceeds will go to Hampton Roads Pride and its mission. You can reserve Fast Pass tickets online now at the link here.

North American Sand Soccer Championships

The 29th annual Ferguson North American Sand Soccer Championships (NASSC) is this weekend at the oceanfront. From 6th St to 33rd St visit the 3-day festival where more than 750 soccer teams will compete. Take a look at the festival map. NASSC estimates 100,000 people will be in attendance.

The event is a fundraiser for the Hampton Roads Soccer complex in Virginia Beach.

Enjoy the games, and much more! From a vendor village to sidekick sports to food and refreshments, you will be entertained. The event is free to attend and open to the public.