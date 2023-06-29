HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Before the 4th of July next week, get started with pre-holiday fireworks, events, and more around the area!

Hampton

50 Years of TRADOC

Visit Outlook Beach at Fort Monroe on Saturday, June 30. The U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command is celebrating “50 Years of TRADOC”. The event will feature the Golden Knights, U.S. Army Parachute Team, and the U. S. Army TRADOC Band.

Here is the event schedule below.

5 p.m. Food trucks and family activities open

7:30 p.m. Golden Knights parachute demonstration

8 p.m. TRADOC Band concert with LIVE Cannons!

The concert is free and open to the public. The event concludes at 9:30 p.m.

Isle of Wight

2023 Independence Day Celebration – Fireworks at the Fairgrounds

On Sunday, July 2 visit Heritage Park, 21311 Courthouse Hwy for Fireworks at the Fairgrounds. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. and fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.

The event, hosted by the Isle of Wight Department of Parks and Recreation, will have food vendors, face painting, live music, and more. Grayson Torrence will begin performing at 5 p.m. Celeste Kellogg will begin at 7:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Norfolk

Sunsets on the River

This summer the Hermitage is hosting Sunsets on the River every Thursday. This week, The Fuzz Band will take the stage at 6 p.m. They are a Funk and R&B band. Food trucks on-site are J&K Style Grill, La Cucina Di Sophia, and Joysicles. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Members and children under 10 get in for free. Admission for non-members is $15. Tickets are sold at the gate.

Taylor Swift Laser Dance Party

Thursday night at the Norva join local swifties for the Taylor Swift Laser Dance Party. The event features a 2-hour Taylor Swift Live DJ set with a laser light show. Tickets are still available for the Laser Dance Party. Click here to purchase tickets.

Big Bands on the Bay

All summer long Ocean View Beach Park will have Big Bands on the Bay each Sunday. The music starts at 7 p.m. and continues until 9 p.m. on Sundays through September 3. The music will be at the Gazebo. This weekend, Glen Boswick & The Sounds of Swing will perform. Bring chairs and blankets to sit and enjoy, or wear shoes for dancing!

Norfolk Tides vs. Charlotte Knights

The Norfolk Tides will be playing against the Charlotte Knights at Harbor Park this Friday, June 30 at 6:35 p.m. Tickets and more information are available at the link here. There are deals at the park all weekend long.

85 South Comedy Showcase

The comedy group 85 South will perform at the Norfolk Chrysler Hall Sunday, July 2 at 7 p.m. The group consists of three members of the popular MTV show “Wildin’ Out”, DC Young Fly, Karlous Miller, and Chico Bean. Tickets are available for the show online.

RnB Block Party- The White Out Edition

Enjoy the sounds of RnB at the Scope this Saturday, July 1 as the RnB Block party brings you their RnB White Out Block Party. All white attire is suggested for this event and be prepared to dance the night away. Tickets can be found online, and more information can be found on the event holder’s website.

Portsmouth

Sunset Thursdays

Each week, Portsmouth is hosting Sunset Thursdays. The free concerts on Thursday evening are at Festival Park, 16 Crawford Circle. This week on Thursday, June 29, watch The Detonators from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. According to Portsmouth Parks, they play a mix of Rock, Pop, 80s, 90s, Dance, and Classic Rock. There is something for everyone to enjoy! Food vendors and adult beverages will be available on-site. Guests are encouraged to bring chairs to stay and listen to the tunes!

Smithfield

Ahead of July 4th, the City of Smithfield is putting on a fireworks display. The display should be visible through most of Downtown Smithfield. The display will be on Sunday, July 2 at 9:30 p.m. from Clontz Park. Good viewing areas include the Smithfield Station Bridge and along the river.

Suffolk

TGIF Summer Concert Series 2023: Island Boy

The TGIF Summer Concert Series 2023 continues this week. From 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday, June 30 watch as Island Boy takes the stage at Constant’s Wharf Park & Marina, 110 East Constance Rd. The performance begins at 6:30 p.m. Get there early to find the best seat. Guests should bring chairs and blankets. There’s also plenty of fun for the entire family with bounce houses, food vendors, adult beverages, and merchant vendors. Please note, coolers are not allowed. The event is free and open to the public.

Parking Lot Pride 2023

It’s time for Parking Lot Pride 2023. Suffolk Public Library is hosting the event at the North Suffolk Library, 2000 Bennetts Creek Park Road. The Pride month event is all about celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community. The full schedule of events and more information will be posted here. All ages are welcome. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to the lobby. The event is free and open to the public.

Virginia Beach

Eric Church – Outsiders Revival Tour

Country music singer-songwriter Eric Church is coming to the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater this Saturday, July 1 as a part of his Outsiders Revival Tour. Special Guests Parker McCollum and Morgan Wade are also expected to perform. Tickets and more information can be found on Church’s website.

Flamingo Luau

Gigglemug Market and St. Francis Episcopal Church are hosting a Flamingo Luau on Saturday, July 1. The event takes place on Rosemont Road and will have coffee, food vendors, shopping, art, and more for attendees. Featured vendors include Free Pour Cocktail Services, Dew Skin, and Mugs Bakery. Entry is free, products from vendors are for purchase.

Totally Tribute Music Fest

This weekend, the Virginia Beach Oceanfront is having their Totally Tribute Music Fest, which will feature various tribute bands’ performances. From Friday, June 30 to Sunday, July 2 tribute bands Nirvanna (Nirvana), Heartbreaker (Heart), 84 (Van Halen), and more cover bands will play at the ocean from. Entry is free to the public, and alcohol will be sold for attendees 21 and older. All proceeds from alcohol sales will benefit The Virginia Legends Walk Foundation. For more information, visit the event’s website.

Farmhouse First 4th of July Party

Celebrate the 4th early at the Farmhouse First 4th of July Party on Saturday, July 1 at Back Bay Brew House Farmhouse. Enjoy live music, food trucks, interactive fun and games, and more. The event includes the annual Hot Dog eating contest, mechanical bull, and an array of adult beverages. The event is free and open to the public.

Independence Day Party

The Independence Day Party at Commonwealth Brewing Company will be on Saturday, July 1 from 4 to 8 p.m. Visit for live music, local vendors, and more!

80s Party at Chix

On Sunday, July 2 Chix on the Beach is hosting the 80s Party at Chix. Starting at 6 p.m. get ready for the ultimate 80s party. The Deloreans are performing. Dress in the decade and wear your best 80s attire. After the live music, stick around for a live DJ set. DJ Julian Rivera will play all the tunes from the era.