The 53rd annual Hampton Jazz Festival will be held the weekend of June 23-25, 2023.

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Summer officially kicks off Wednesday with the summer solstice. Enjoy the last full weekend of June with music, Pride celebrations, and community events.

Check out the complete Living Local Events Calendar at this link. If you don’t see your event listed, please add it to the calendar.

Hampton

Hampton Jazz Festival

The annual Hampton Jazz Festival is this weekend at the Hampton Coliseum. The festival is now in its 53rd year. It begins Friday, June 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Several Jazz, R&B, and blues musicians will perform at the popular event, so attendees have a variety of artists to choose from. Performers include Charlie Wilson, American Idol winner Fantasia, The Chuck Brown Band, and more.

Tickets start at $75. Make sure you get yours before they sell out! Click here to purchase tickets.

Newport News

The Mariners’ Sips & Trips

The Mariners’ Museum and Park is partnering with The Bronze Door Society to host The Mariners’ Sips and Trips event Saturday, June 24. The event will include a wine tasting and food pairing. Attendees will discover engaging maritime stories while viewing rare seafarer artifacts on their journey. Tickets are available on the museum’s website.

Norfolk

Studio 54 PrideFest Block Party (18+)

Pride month celebrations are in full swing as the month continues. This Friday, June 23, The NorVa is hosting The Studio 54 PrideFest Block Party. It begins at 7 p.m. and runs until 1 a.m. There will be 3 floors and 7 DJs.

The event acts as a tribute to the popular nightclub “Studio 54”, which acted as a hub for LGBTQ+ in the 1970s. This event is disco-themed and will provide a variety of disco, pop, and house music for patrons who want to dance the night away.

Tickets cost $20 per person and are available on the NorVa’s website.

Sunsets on the River

For the 13th summer, Hermitage Museum and Gardens brings you their summer staple Sunsets on the River. On Thursday, June 22 at 6 p.m. watch this week’s concert. This event is for the whole family, attendees will enjoy live music, drinks, games, activities, and a variety of food. This event is free to members of the museum, for nonmembers, tickets are sold at the gate.

Izzy’s Corner 2nd Annual Community Day Festival

On Saturday, June 24 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. join the community at Izzy’s Corner 2nd Annual Community Day Festival. The event will take place at the Park Place Multi-Purpose Center & James Monroe Elementary School, 606 W 29th St.

They are expecting at least 1,500 people to attend on Saturday. Enjoy a DJ, live music, a talent show, vendors, and food. Check out educational and mental health awareness vendors, watch basketball and boxing, cheer on groups in the Tug-Of-War, and more! Click here for more information.

PrideFest 2023

Head to Town Point Park for PrideFest ‘BreakFree 23’ on Saturday, June 24 from noon to 8 p.m. Enjoy music, local and regional LGBT+ talent, games, activities, a history and equality experience, food, and more. The event is free and open to the public.

According to Hampton Roads Pride, “PrideFest attracts thousands of visitors and brings together residents, families, and businesses to unite the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender (LGBT) and allied communities in support of inclusion, dignity, and equality of all people.”

Not only on land but also celebrate Pride Month on the water with the Pride Boat Parade! Since 2011, the event has been a part of PrideFest. Watch from Town Point Park. It will be at noon. Boat registration is closed for the event.

Poquoson

Poquoson’s Summer Celebration in the Park

This Saturday, June 24, visit Poquoson Municipal Park for Poquoson’s Summer Celebration in the Park. From 5 to 10 p.m. enjoy food vendors, family fun, and entertainment. A fireworks show will end the night! Free event parking is available at Poquoson High School.

Suffolk

TGIF Summer Concert Series

The City of Suffolk is continuing its summer concert series this weekend on Friday, June 23. This weekend, the jazz band 504 Supreme will perform at Constant’s Wharf Park & Marina, 110 East Constance Rd.

All summer the TGIF Summer Concert Series presents live music, food, and drinks for those 21 and over. Guests are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket. For more information, visit the event website.

Virginia Beach

BEACH IT! Festival

The new BEACH IT! country music festival is taking place at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront this weekend. Some of the biggest names in country music will be taking the stage, headliners for the event include Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett, and Luke Bryant. Ticket prices vary, please visit the festival’s website for more details.

3rd Annual Pride at the Beach

Visit the 24th Street Park on Sunday, June 25 for the 3rd Annual Pride at the Beach. The event will be from 2 to 8 p.m. It features live entertainment. The event is free and open to the public.

Good Vibes Tour

The rock band Rebelution is on its Good Vibes Tour and is coming to The Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater this Saturday, June 24. Special guests Iration, The Expendables, Passafire, and DJ Mackle will also perform with the band. Tickets are available online.

Party Wave: Local Surf Expo & Music Fest

Smartmouth Brewing Company presents Party Wave: Local Surf Expo & Music Fest on Saturday, June 24 from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. The Fest will be at Smartmouth Pilot House, 313 32nd St. Enjoy a whole evening of local surfboards, music, adult beverages, and more. Check out local bands, surf shops, and vendors for this all-day surf party event. The event is free and open to all ages.