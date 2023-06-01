The Blackbeard Pirate Festival will transform downtown Hampton to the 18th century seaport.

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Let’s take a look at the events happening around the area this weekend.

Farmer’s Markets

Ghent Farmer’s Market : Open every 1st and 3rd Friday through September from 4 to 7 p.m. on Colley Ave and Spotswood in front of Blair Middle School in Norfolk.

: Open every 1st and 3rd Friday through September from 4 to 7 p.m. on Colley Ave and Spotswood in front of Blair Middle School in Norfolk. Old Beach Farmers Market : Open Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon in the ViBe Creative District at 620 19th St. in Virginia Beach.

: Open Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon in the ViBe Creative District at 620 19th St. in Virginia Beach. Portsmouth Olde Towne Farmers Market : Open Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. a High St. and Court St.

: Open Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. a High St. and Court St. Shore Drive Farmers Market: Open Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to 12:25 p.m. at 2945 Shore Drive in Virginia Beach.

Hampton

Blackbeard Pirate Festival

Step back to a busy 18th century seaport at the Blackbeard Pirate Festival in downtown Hampton. The free, family-friendly festival June 2-4 includes children’s activities, live music, fireworks, vendors, and arts and crafts.

Bodacious Bazaar

Over 250 vendors, artists, crafters and several of Virginia’s finest wineries will convene at the Hampton Roads Convention Center Friday, June 2 through Sunday, June 4 for the Bodacious Bazaar. This is a ticketed event. To purchase tickets and to see the vendor list, click here.

Steampunk: Visions of Futures Past

The “Steampunk: Visions of Futures Past” exposition returns to the Hampton History Museum this weekend.

According to a press release, Dave Lee of Hatton Cross Steampunk and Mike Parodi of Master Creations Enterprises, Inc. bring back “contraptions and conveyances conjure up a time when airships were commonplace and steam power ruled the world; an alternative Victorian era and an imagined Wild West frontier.”

It will be open, Saturday, June 3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, June 4 from 1 to 5 p.m.

View the motor carriages, roadsters, airships, and air tanks on display. Hear from Lee and Parodi about the creations. Admission to the exhibit is free.

Norfolk

Pride at the Brewery

Visit O’Connor Brewery to celebrate Pride month on Friday, June 2. It is a part of Hampton Roads Pride’s Pride Month Brew Tour. Kickoff the month of celebration at 1 p.m. There will be a special Pride Happy Hour with drink deals and a new beer release. A portion of proceeds will go to the Norfolk SPCA, and there will be treats for pups! Click here for more information.

ZooGrooves

On Friday, June 2 head to the Virginia Zoo in Norfolk for ZooGrooves. The event will take place from 5:30 to 9 p.m. They say “It’s time to rock and roar with the Virginia Zoo!” Kick off the Zoo’s live music series. Music starts at 6 p.m.

Listen to music, enjoy exhibits, food trucks, and more. The Africa Trail and World of Reptiles will stay open late. There will be yard games and open field space for playing.

The event will take place rain or shine. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets. For more information visit the Facebook event page.

Health Walk and Talk

Walk and Talk on Saturday, June 3 at the Weyanoke Bird and Wildflower Sanctuary, 1501 Armistead Bridge Rd. Talk about mental health and join the Mentally Healthy Norfolk Collaborative and the Elizabeth River Trail on this 1-mile self guided walk.

Community partners will be on-site to discuss resources and answer questions. Participate in activities along the trail to learn new skills and bring up new conversations.

Clean the Bay Day

On Saturday, June 3 participate in Clean the Bay Day from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Since 1989, the annual tradition has removed about 7.18 million pounds of debris from the shoreline.

Hosted by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, the event removes harmful litter and debris from the Bay. Registration is closed, but their are walk-up locations available at the link here.

Continue cleaning the Bay all week from June 4 through June 10. Click here for more information about cleaning the Bay.

Heritage Museum Sunsets on the River

Watch Sunsets on the River: Brackish Water Jamboree on Thursday, June 1 at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. There will be local food trucks and interactive art on-site. Guests are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets.

Photo courtesy Hermitage Museum and Gardens.

Portsmouth

Portsmouth Pride Fest ’23

On Saturday, June 3 celebrate Pride month with Portsmouth Pride Fest at Atlantic-Union Bank Pavilion. From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. enjoy food, drinks, music, and more entertainment. Vendors will be on-site to shop. The event will also have activities for families and dogs.

According to a press release, the festival is about “embracing the diversity that makes our community stronger”. The event organizers said, “We invite everyone, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity, to join us in this festive occasion. It’s a day to come together, have fun, and show our support for the LGBTQ+ community.”

The event is free and open to the public.

Virginia Beach

Jackalope Fest

This weekend the Jackalope Festival will be at the Virginia Beach oceanfront. The action sports festival will bring high-energy and high-level competition to the sand in skateboard, skimboard, bouldering, base jump, and more.

Watch as Professional skateboarder Tony Hawk and friends will participate in the VERT SHOWDOWN on Saturday, June 3. Other events include, the Mid-Atlantic Beach Volleyball Championship, Motocross demonstrations, base jump precision contest, and a bouldering DYNO competition.

The event is open to the public and free to attend.

USO Experience

From June 1 to June 4, the USO Experience will be in the Virginia Beach area. The USO of Hampton Roads & Central Virginia invites active duty, National Guard and Reserve service members and families. Certain events are open to civilians.

Choose from activities like paddle boarding, disc golf tournament, functional fitness, surfing, and more. The USO village will be on the beach and boardwalk at 17th street. There will be vendors, resources available, displays, and you can watch the tandem skydiving participants land on the beach.

View the list of activities and find more information at the link here.