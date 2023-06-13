HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Whether you are looking to celebrate Juneteenth this holiday weekend or find ways to celebrate Father’s Day, we have you covered!

For Juneteenth events and celebrations, visit the guide at the link here.

Check out the complete Living Local Events Calendar at this link. If you don’t see your event listed, please add it to the calendar.

Virginia

Hampton

Phabulous Phoebus Street Festival

On Saturday, June 17 visit the Phabulous Phoebus Street Festival on East Mellen Street.

Celebrate Pride with live music, beer and food vendors and community enrichment. From 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., visit the festival to show support for the community and more than 70 local, small businesses. Visitors will have the opportunity to learn more about LGBTQ-focused community organizations. The event is free and open to the public.

Norfolk

Aquaticus at Nauticus

A new early learner gallery is opening this weekend at Nauticus, which says the new 2,800-square-foot space will take “children on a whimsical journey under the sea.” Children will be able to interact with a ship, taking them through a seagrass forest and more.

Photo courtesy of Nauticus.

Admission for the exhibit’s grand opening weekend on Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18 will be $5 per person. Children 2 and under are free. Click here to purchase tickets.

Elated Market

This edition of Elated Market will have live music and vendors at Elation Brewing. Celebrate Father’s Day with pints and learn more about the LGBT Life Center & Hampton Roads Pride. They are Elation Brewing’s charity partners this month.

Virginia Queer Film Festival

The Virginia Queer Film Festival begins tomorrow, Wednesday, June 14 and continues through Friday, June 16. This will be Virginia’s first LGBTQ+ film festival.

According to the event, “The Virginia Queer Film Festival provides access to films by, for and about lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) people and their families, and a forum for LGBTQ+ filmmakers to share and discuss their work with audiences.”

The opening reception will be at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 14 at the Barry Art Museum, 1075 W. 43rd St. Tickets are $20 per person.

Tickets are still available for the festival. Click here to view the full lineup and purchase tickets.

Summer of Learning Kickoff Weekend

Join the city of Norfolk in a Summer of Learning. This year’s theme is “All Together Norfolk.”

The event website says, “The city of Norfolk’s Believe in Learning initiative provides a wide range of learning opportunities for all ages in every corner of the city.” For the initiative, Norfolk is partnering with more than 100 community groups and organizations. It will continue until Aug. 5.

Enjoy a special Kickoff Weekend from Friday, June 16 to Sunday, June 18. On Saturday, June 17, visit the kickoff celebration from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. At the Jordan-Newby Anchor Branch at Broad Creek, 1425 Norchester Ave., enjoy a photo booth, coloring, face painting, African drumming and more.

Click here to take a look at the full event guide.

Portsmouth

Sunset Thursdays

All summer long, enjoy Sunset Thursdays at Festival Park, 16 Crawford Circle. These free concerts will feature a variety of music from jazz to beach music and more! The Thursday night performances kick off with Soul Intent at 6:30 p.m. The concerts end at 9 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring chairs to sit and enjoy the music. Food and adult beverages will be available for purchase.

Virginia Beach

Father’s Day Dog Paw’ty

Celebrate Father’s Day at Wasserhund Brewing Company’s Father’s Day Dog Paw’ty. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 18, celebrate with your pups at this free, off-leash, gated event. Bring your dogs for splash zones, toys and play with other dogs. Vendors will be on-site with dog-related goods. A special doggie menu will also be available with dog pizza, pupsicles, and more.

Pride Drag Brunch (18+)

Tickets are still available for New Realm Brewing Company’s Pride Drag Brunch on Sunday, June 18 from 10 a.m. to noon. Join Celestia Vox and her queens for this drag brunch Pride celebration! Each ticket is $20. Purchase tickets here.

Williamsburg

The Virginia Arts Festival presents Williamsburg Live this weekend from Friday, June 16 to Sunday, June 18. Visit the Lawn of the Art museums of Colonial Williamsburg. Featuring acts include, The Wood Brothers, Kenny Loggins, and Keb’ Mo’. Tickets are required for the event. Click here to purchase tickets and find more information.

North Carolina

Windsor

Windsor Riverfest

On Saturday, June 17, visit Northeastern North Carolina for the first Windsor Riverfest. It is a celebration of Northeastern North Carolina’s natural beauty, culture, and people!

Photo courtesy of Windsor Riverfest

It will keep the whole family entertained with food trucks, music, breweries, local organizations, a farmer’s market, and more. From noon to 8 p.m. head to the Roanoke/Cashie River Center. The event is free and open to the public.