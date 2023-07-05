HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Summer fun continues with free concerts, family-friendly movie nights and more.

View the complete Living Local Events Calendar at this link. If you don’t see your event listed, please add it to the calendar.

Newport News

Star Gazing and Laser Nights

The Virginia Living Museum is hosting Stargazing and Laser Night from 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 8. A list of evening programming is below.

Virginia Skies: A live guided tour of the current evening sky with a staff astronomer. Watch at 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

A live guided tour of the current evening sky with a staff astronomer. Watch at 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Virginia Skies: Music-filled show at 7:30 p.m. with music by Queen, David Bowie, Michael Jackson and more.

Music-filled show at 7:30 p.m. with music by Queen, David Bowie, Michael Jackson and more. The Vision Bell: Laser art show and story based on Pink Floyd’s The Wall at 10 p.m. The museum does not recommend this program for children under the age of 15.

To purchase tickets, and find out more information, click here. Look out for more events next weekend for Shark Week.

Kittens, Kids and Cabooses

Visit Lee Hall Depot for Kittens, Kids and Cabooses from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 8. C&O Railroad Mascot Chessie the Cat will be onsite for a fun afternoon! Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter will bring kittens for petting and adoption. It’s a full afternoon of kittens, with feline themed games, crafts and refreshments. Bring mats for Yoga with Chessie at 2 p.m. This program is available with regular admission. Donations of cat food or litter will be accepted and appreciated.

Norfolk

Big Bands on the Bay

Ocean View Beach Park will have Big Bands on the Bay all summer long. The music starts at 7 p.m. and continues until 9 p.m. on Sundays through Sept. 3. The music will be at the Gazebo. This weekend, The Top Hats Orchestra will perform. Bring chairs and blankets to sit and enjoy, or wear shoes for dancing!

5th Annual Norfolk Taco Festival

This weekend, the 5th Annual Norfolk Taco Festival will take over Waterside District on Saturday, July 8 and Sunday, July 9. Try food from 25 taco and food vendors, and over 75 styles of tacos. Guests can watch eating contests, listen to live bands and DJs, and play games. Kids can smash piñatas, play in the carnival games and fun zone and play cornhole. Tickets are required, and children 10 and under are free. For more information click here.

Hank’s Crush Fest & Lū’au

Hank’s Filling Station is hosting Hank’s Crush Fest & Lū’au at noon, Sunday, July 9. With a ticket, enjoy all your favorite crushes, live music, and an all-you-can-eat buffet. Counter ordering will also be available. Purchase tickets at the link here.

Portsmouth

Sunset Thursdays

Each week, Portsmouth is hosting Sunset Thursdays. The free concerts on Thursday evenings are at Festival Park, 16 Crawford Circle. This week on Thursday, July 6, watch Seamless from 6:30 to 9 p.m. According to Portsmouth Parks, they play a mix of jazz, pop, soul and rock. There is something for everyone to enjoy! Food vendors and adult beverages will be available onsite. Guests are encouraged to bring chairs to stay and listen to the tunes!

MoMac’s 6 Year Anniversary

Celebrate 6 years of MoMac Brewing Company on Saturday, July 8. The event will have food trucks, live music, and face painting. Starting at noon, enjoy the free parking lot party. There will be beer releases, and other fun to celebrate six years.

Family Fun Movie Nights at Paradise Creek Nature Park

On Friday, July 7 have some fun at Family Fun Movie Nights at Paradise Creek Nature Park watching “The Lorax”. The movie runs from 5 to 7 p.m. Tickets are required for the event, they are $5 for members, and $10 for non-members. Children under 10 are free. Click here to pre-register.

Virginia Beach

Beyond Van Gogh: Immersive Experience

The Virginia Arts Festival presents Beyond Van Gogh: Immersive Experience at the Virginia Beach Convention Center. In the 30,000-square-foot space, see 300 artworks via projection technology. Enjoy an original score as you take in the artworks.

Live on the Lawn

The summer concert series continues this weekend at TASTE’s Bayville Farms location, 4097 Shore Drive. From 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 7, watch Mike Proffitt perform. Guests can enjoy burgers and hotdogs on the grill, craft beer and wine tastings, vendor popups and more.

Reggae Fest

Smartmouth Brewing Company presents Reggae Fest on Saturday, July 8 at Smartmouth Pilot House, 313 32nd St. From 6 to 10 p.m. watch live performances by LionsBridge, RudeBoy Riddim and Ground Level. Enjoy food from Crop Circle Gourmet Caribbean Cuisine and Chelsea Bakehouse Pizza. The event is free and open to all ages.

Before the Fest, on Friday, July 7, stop by the Pilot House for First Fridays at the Pilot House from 6 to 9 p.m. The event is free and open to all. Listen to live music from local musician Rob White.