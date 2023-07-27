HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Soak up summer this weekend with music, festivals, and sports around the area.

Hampton

Events running all summer long:

Groovin’ by the Bay: Mill Point Park, Sundays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Watch The Gentlemen & Their Lady perform. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Food vendors on-site. Free parking is available in the Hampton University garage next to the park. The event is free and open to the public.

A Splash of the Arts

It’s the last weekend of the three-part arts program. Visit the Hampton History Museum on July 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for a day of learning from performing artists. This week features multiple artists. The event outlines the day’s lineup: Filipino dance with Jackie Adonis, dance and music about the legends of Mount Everest with Utpalasia, and the story of Harriet Tubman with actor Valerie Davis. Click here for more information.

Music By The Bay Summer Concert featuring the US Army TRADOC 7 Cities Brass Band

This Music By The Bay Summer Concert is a special event. On Thursday, July 27 listen to the US Army TRADOC 7 Cities Brass Band at Victory Landing Park. Guests are encouraged to bring a picnic, chairs, and blankets and enjoy the show! The show begins at 7 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Newport News

15th Annual Stop The Violence Basketball Tournament®

The annual event is back. Attend the Stop the Violence Basketball Tournament all weekend long at Menchville High School, 275 Menchville Rd. Games start at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 29, and 11 a.m. on Sunday, July 30. Watch basketball, eat food, and listen to music. Kids will get free haircuts. Tickets cost $6. Children five and under get in for free.

World Arts Celebration

On Saturday, July 29, Newport News Parks and Recreation hosts the 8th Annual World Arts Celebration. It runs from noon to 5 p.m. at Victory Landing Park in The Yard District.

According to the event, “The celebration is a representation of art forms of different cultures and ethnicities from around the world”. It features a large list of performances and activities for everyone to enjoy. Experience Italian opera, steel drums, interactive dance, jazz, and more. The event is open to the public and offers free parking.

Soccer Match with NNPD

On Saturday, July 29 at 10 a.m. the Newport News Police Department will take on the North Community Youth Team in a soccer match. The game will be at Riverview Farm Park on Field 2. Cheer on the teams in this fun community soccer game.

Norfolk

Events running all summer long:

Big Bands on the Bay : Ocean View Beach Park, Sundays from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Watch The Top Hats Orchestra. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Free and open to the public.

: Ocean View Beach Park, Sundays from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Watch The Top Hats Orchestra. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Free and open to the public. Norfolk Tides: Playing at Harbor Park Stadium this weekend against the Nashville Sounds.

Freedom Community Fun Day

Freedom Church of God in Christ hosts the Freedom Community Fun Day. The free event will be on Saturday, July 29 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 2966 Argonne Ave. From food and games to a job fair and info health clinic, the community event will have something for everyone. There will be a school supply giveaway for the first 150 kids.

Portsmouth

Events running all summer long:

Sunset Thursdays: Festival Park, 16 Crawford Circle. Thursdays from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. This week, listen to BrassWind who will play a variety of genres including Pop, R&B, Motown, Rock, and Blues. Enjoy the free summer concert and the food vendors on-site.

Summer Market at Cure

Visit Cure Coffeehouse, located at 725 High St, for a Summer Market on Saturday, July 29. From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. drink coffee and enjoy the day shopping local from vendors based around Hampton Roads.

Mental Health Extravaganza

327 Events presents Mental Health Extravaganza on Saturday, July 29 from 1:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The event is at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 4811 High St. W. The day focuses on promoting mental health awareness. Enjoy raffles, food, vendors, art, and more. The event is free and open to the public.

Suffolk

Events running all summer long:

TGIF Summer Concert Series: Bennett’s Creek Park, 3000 Bennett’s Creek Park Rd. Fridays from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Watch Inside Out. Free and open to the public.

Virginia Beach

Events running all summer long:

Live on the Lawn : TASTE’s Bayville Farms location, 4097 Shore Drive. Fridays from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Watch Borderline Crazy perform. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Food on-site. Free admission.

: TASTE’s Bayville Farms location, 4097 Shore Drive. Fridays from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Watch Borderline Crazy perform. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Food on-site. Free admission. Beyond Van Gogh: Immersive Experience: Virginia Beach Convention Center. Presented by the Virginia Arts Festival. Visit the 30,000-square-foot space and see 300 artworks via projection technology. Listen to an original score as you take in the artwork. Tickets are required.

Back Bay’s Farmhouse Reggae Festival

On Saturday, July 29 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Back Bay Brew House Farmhouse is hosting the 3rd Annual Reggae Festival. Come out for a full day of Reggae music, shopping, food, and beverages. Shop at the all-day vendor market. And, a variety of food trucks will be available all day long. The event is free and open to the public.

Hello Summer; Pop Up Market

On Sunday, July 30 head to New Realm Brewing Co. for a Pop Up Market. From noon to 4 p.m. shop from over 30 local vendors. According to the brewery, it’s a mix of artisans, makers and craftsmen. The brewery is located at 1209 Craft Lane.