HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Whether your plans include Barbenheimer, Carnival, or Festevents in Town Point Park, it is sure to be a fun-filled weekend in Hampton Roads!

Chesapeake

The Garage’s 4th Anniversary Weekend

Celebrate at The Garage’s 4th Anniversary Weekend on Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23 from noon to 6 p.m. This carnival-themed event has a dunk tank, vendors, food trucks, games and more. Day 2 will have dog pools and a dog talent show. You can also enjoy live music and vendors. Entry to the event is free.

Hampton

Events running all summer long:

Groovin’ by the Bay: Mill Point Park, Sunday, July 23 from 5 to 8 p.m. Watch Wonderland Band perform. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Food vendors on-site. Free parking is available in the Hampton University garage next to the park. The event is free and open to the public.

Norfolk

Events running all summer long:

Big Bands on the Bay : Ocean View Beach Park, Sunday, July 23 from 7 to 9 p.m. Watch Glen Boswick & The Sounds of Swing. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Free and open to the public.

: Ocean View Beach Park, Sunday, July 23 from 7 to 9 p.m. Watch Glen Boswick & The Sounds of Swing. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Free and open to the public. Sunsets on the River: Hermitage Museum & Gardens, Thursday, July 20 doors open at 5:30 p.m. and music begins at 6 p.m. Watch Grateful Jed, a Grateful Dead cover band. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Food vendors on-site. Tickets are required for non-members. Members and children under 10 are free.

22nd Annual Norfolk Latino Music Festival

The Norfolk Latino Music Festival is back! From 2 to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 22, visit Town Point Park for the 22nd annual event. Enjoy the whole day along the Downtown Norfolk waterfront listening to music, dancing, eating Latin cuisine, and more. It doesn’t stop there. Take dance lessons and participate in family-friendly activities. Live entertainment on the main stage begins at 4 p.m. Watch Grupo Ritmo Son, DJ Mangu, Orquesta Nfuzion and Luisito Gomez. The event is free and open to the public.

Norfolk Latino Music Festival Photos

Virginia Symphony Orchestra Concert in the Park

The Virginia Symphony Orchestra Concert in the Park is Sunday, July 23 from 6 to10 p.m. at Town Point Park. The show, titled “Frank and The American Songbook”, begins at 8:30 p.m. Before the music begins, enjoy a pre-concert picnic at the park. Food and beverages will be available to purchase. It is free and open to the public.

Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week

Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week is back this summer! From July 16 to July 23, take part in the week-long dining event. The event includes 21 restaurants offering price-fixed dinners, lunch, and brunch options. Dinners cost $35 or $45. Lunch and brunch will be offered for $15.

5th Annual Norfolk Day with a Festival

On Saturday, July 22 celebrate Norfolk Day at Smartmouth Brewing Company, 1309 Raleigh Ave. Come out for local beer, music, food, and more. Shop at a local vendor market on-site. SNSHN will play music from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Here is the live music schedule below.

5 p.m. Tyler Donovan

6:15 p.m. Grass Maiden

7:30 p.m. Pet Name

8:45 p.m. Lazy Dangers

Click here if you want to sign up for Open Mic from 3 to 5 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. All ages are welcome.

Suffolk

Barbie Bash! (18+)

The Suffolk Public Library is hosting an adults-only Barbie Bash from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 21 from at the Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts, 110 West Finney Ave. Before you see the movie celebrate with a Barbie-themed evening! They encourage guests to dress as their favorite Barbie character from the series for games, trivia, and more. The event is free and open to the public.

Virginia Beach

Events running all summer long:

Live on the Lawn : TASTE’s Bayville Farms location, 4097 Shore Drive. Friday, July 21 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Watch Wonderland perform. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Food on-site. Free admission.

: TASTE’s Bayville Farms location, 4097 Shore Drive. Friday, July 21 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Watch Wonderland perform. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Food on-site. Free admission. Beyond Van Gogh: Immersive Experience: Virginia Beach Convention Center. Presented by the Virginia Arts Festival. Visit the 30,000-square-foot space and see 300 artworks via projection technology. Listen to an original score as you take in the artworks. Tickets are required.

1st Annual Virginia Beach Carnival

It’s the 1st Annual Virginia Beach Carnival! Starting Thursday, July 20 celebrate through Sunday, July 23 with events each day. Visitors will get to experience Caribbean art, music, history and culture right at the Oceanfront.

On Saturday, July 22, first enjoy a parade beginning at 11 a.m. Live performances begin at 4 p.m. at the 24th Street Stage.

Tickets are required for the events. Click here to purchase.

Christmas In July at New Realm Brewing

Celebrate Christmas in July at New Realm Brewing on Saturday, July 22. From noon to 4 p.m. get ready to see Santa! The day includes visits with Mr. Claus, a petting zoo, local vendor market, specialty drinks and more. Event admission is free and open to the public. All ages are welcome.

Dead Rise at Back Bay Brewing Farmhouse

This weekend, Back Bay Brewing Farmhouse presents Dead Rise, an acoustic tribute band to Grateful Dead and the Allman Brothers. The performance begins at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 22 and continues until 8:30 p.m.