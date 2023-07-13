HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Take a look at this weekend’s events! Plenty for the family to do, from celebrating Shark Week to watching free performances.

View the complete Living Local Events Calendar at this link. If you don’t see your event listed, please add it to the calendar.

Virginia

Hampton

Downtown Hampton Block Party Featuring LionsBridge

On Saturday, July 15 get ready for the Downtown Hampton Block Party. There will be live music on the corner of East Queens Way and King Way in downtown Hampton. Try food and beverages from nearby restaurants and enjoy music from LionsBridge. It will begin at 6 p.m. and end at 9:30 p.m. For more information about the event and the guidelines, click here.

Groovin’ by the Bay: Blackout Band

On Sunday, July 16, it’s Groovin’ by the Bay at Mill Point Park. The concert series continues every Sunday night through Aug. 27, from 5 to 8 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. And be ready to try food from vendors onsite. This weekend, listen to Blackout Band!

Free parking is available in the Hampton University garage next to the park. The event is free and open to the public.

Newport News

Shark Pajama Jam

Visit the Virginia Living Museum after-hours for Shark Week! It’s the Shark Pajama Jam from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, July 14. The night at the museum will have a live DJ, snacks, arts and crafts, and more. Children ages 2 and under are free. It will be $12 for members and $15 for non-members. Learn more at the link here.

Norfolk

Big Bands on the Bay

Ocean View Beach Park will have Big Bands on the Bay all summer long. The music starts at 7 p.m. and continues until 9 p.m. on Sundays through Sept. 3. The music will be at the Gazebo. This weekend, The Khedive Notables Dance Band will perform. Bring chairs and blankets to sit and enjoy, or wear shoes for dancing! The event is free and open to the public.

Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week

Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week is back this summer! From July 16 to July 23, take part in the week-long dining event. The event includes 21 restaurants offering price-fixed dinners, lunch, and brunch options. Dinners cost $35 or $45. Lunch and brunch will be offered for $15.

Izzy’s Corner 2nd Annual Community Day Festival

On Saturday, July 15 from noon to 4 p.m. join the community at Izzy’s Corner 2nd Annual Community Day Festival. The event will take place at James Monroe Elementary School, 606 W 29th St.

They are expecting at least 1,500 people to attend on Saturday. Enjoy a DJ, live music, a talent show, vendors, and food. Check out educational and mental health awareness vendors, watch basketball and boxing, cheer on groups in the Tug-Of-War, and more! Click here for more information.

Sunsets on the River

This Thursday at the Hermitage it’s this week’s Sunsets on the River. Watch Swing band, Good Shot Judy. The concert was postponed from last Thursday, July 6.

Food trucks on-site are Deutscher Imbiss, Cast Iron Catering, and Joysicles. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Members and children under 10 get in for free. Admission for non-members is $15. Tickets are sold at the gate.

Photo courtesy the Hermitage Museum & Gardens/ Jordan Trotter.

Suffolk

TGIF Summer Concert Series

The City of Suffolk is continuing its summer concert series this weekend on Friday, July 14. This weekend, Slap Nation will perform at Constant’s Wharf Park & Marina, 110 East Constance Rd.

All summer the TGIF Summer Concert Series presents live music, food, and drinks for those 21 and over. Guests are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket. For more information, visit the event website.

Virginia Beach

FantaSea Evenings

On Thursday, July 13 check out FantaSea Evenings at the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center. From 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. all ages can go on an exciting trip through the museum.

According to the museum, guests can “Take an enchanting journey through our galleries to snap a photo with a fluttering fairy, meet a mermaid on dry land, and swap stories of adventure with a pirate.”

Chris Stapleton Concert

Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show is coming to the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater on Friday, July 14. At 7 p.m. Tickets are still available for event. The Amphitheater says they are expecting a large crowd, so recommends guests arrive by 5:30 p.m. to avoid the risk of missing part of the concert.

Live on the Lawn

The summer concert series continues this weekend at TASTE’s Bayville Farms location, 4097 Shore Drive. From 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 14, watch The Taylors perform. Guests can enjoy burgers and hotdogs on the grill, craft beer and wine tastings, vendor popups and more.

Let’s Go Party Barbie Brunch

Wasserhund Brewing Company is throwing a Let’s Go Party Barbie Brunch. On Sunday, July 16 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. celebrate the movie release with an all-out Barbie themed event. DJ Melody will play from 12 to 4 p.m. Enjoy on-theme food and drinks specials, local vendors, and more.

Come on Barbie Let’s Go Party ‘Barbie Bar Crawl” at New Realm Brewing (21+)

New Realm Brewing Company is celebrating Barbie. On Saturday, July 15 it’s the first-ever Barbie Bar Crawl from 6 to 9 p.m. Wear your favorite pink outfit and get ready to dance. There will be different setups throughout the brewery, Malibu Barbie, Disco Barbie, and Western Barbie. Tickets are required.

North Carolina

Kitty Hawk

45th Annual Wright Kite Festival

This weekend, it’s the 45th Annual Wright Kite Festival. On Friday, July 14 and Saturday, July 15 visit the Wright Brother’s National Memorial from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Watch as kites from 30 to 100 feet, fly on display. Guests are encouraged to bring their own kites to fly. Also, there will be free stunt and power kite flying lessons and a kite-making station. There is a $10 park entrance fee for guests 16 and over. Participation is free in the event.