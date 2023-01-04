HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – It’s the first weekend of 2023. Kick off the new year right by enjoying events around Hampton Roads.

Check out the complete Living Local Events Calendar at this link. If you don’t see your event listed, please add it to the calendar.

Hampton

Hampton Hammerheads

It’s the Hampton Hammerheads first home game of the season on Friday, January 6.

The Hammerheads play at the Hampton Coliseum, located at 1000 Coliseum Dr. Get your tickets for the game against the Trenton Terror. The game begins at 7 p.m.

It’s the first season for the Professional Box Lacrosse Association (PBLA). The Hammerheads won their first game of the season on December 30 against the Salem Mayhem.

Tickets are still available. They cost $15 per person. For more information, click here.

Norfolk

Garden of Lights

Don’t miss your last chance to see the Garden of Lights at the Norfolk Botanical Garden. This year USA TODAY voted the light show #5 best botanical garden holiday lights in the country.

The light display will now be available through Saturday, January 7 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The Norfolk Botanical Garden is located at 6700 Azalea Garden Rd.

Tickets have been reduced to $15 per adult and $10 per children ages 3 to 17. Visitors will also receive 10 percent off in the gift shop.

To purchase tickets and for more information, click here.

Silent Disco (21+)

Norfolk’s Waterside District will host a Silent Disco this weekend. It’s the last weekend to enjoy the special holiday pop-up bar.

On Saturday, January at 8 p.m. grab some headphones and dance the night away at Waterside District, located at 333 Waterside Drive. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Guests can enjoy drink specials, two DJs, and a music video wall.

Tickets are $10 per adult online and $20 at the door. Tickets include a set of headphones and a drink ticket for a specialty cocktail.

The event is for ages 21 and older. For information on the event, click here.

Yoga at Slover

Bhav Brigade will host a yoga class at Slover Library on Saturday, January 7. The library is located at 235 E Plume St.

Everyone is welcome to the yoga class and it is accessible for all levels. The class will be located on the sixth floor of the library. They ask participants to bring their own mat and any props needed for their yoga practice.

The class is donation based, both cash and electronic payment options are available. For more information, click here.

Portsmouth

Olde Towne Antique & Flea Market

It’s the first Saturday of the month and that means it’s time for the Olde Towne Antique & Flea Market.

The market will be located at the Middle Street Garage, located at 441 Middle Street. It will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Take a look at items from over 70 vendors. The selection of items includes china, silverware, sports gear, instruments, and more.

The event is free and open to the public. Free parking is available. For more information, click here.

Virginia Beach

Sharks after Dark (21+)

The Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center will be open for a special evening event on Thursday, January 5.

Sharks after Dark will only be for adults 21 and over. Drinks and snacks will be available for purchase. Explore the museum, and enjoy seeing the animals and exhibits in this after-dark event.

Tickets are required and cost $29.95 per person. For more information, click here.

Williamsburg

Operation Oyster Reef

Head to York River State Park for Operation Oyster Reef, located at 9801 York River Park Rd.

On January 7 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. learn about one of the most dynamic ecosystems of the Chesapeake Bay. This family-friendly event will talk about oyster’s importance to the bay and the commercial fishing industry. Also, learn about how the park helps the oyster habitat.

There is no extra fee to attend this event at the park. For more information, click here.



