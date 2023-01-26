HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Not sure how to spend the winter weekend in Hampton Roads? This list has something for everyone whether you are looking to enjoy wildlife, watch live performances, or shop local.

Check out the complete Living Local Events Calendar at this link. If you don’t see your event listed, please add it to the calendar.

Newport News

Lunar New Year Lanterns

Celebrate the Lunar New Year by creating Mason Jar Lanterns at Pearl Bailey Library on Thursday, January 26. The library is located at 2510 Wickham Ave.

Enjoy creating a colorful lantern in this craft event. It begins at 6 p.m. and ends at 7:45 p.m.

The event is for adults, 18 years of age and older. For more information, click here.

Norfolk

Selden Fam Jumbo Sale & Hank’s Vintage Pop-up Market

Selden Market and Downtown Norfolk Council are hosting a jumbo sale this weekend.

Head to Selden Market from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, January 28. The market is located at 208 E. Main St.

The jumble sale will include a variety of items including, furniture, clothing, accessories, costumes, electronics, and books. There will also be a freebie section. Hank’s Vintage will add some secondhand vintage ware to the sale.

For more information, click here.

Level up: Game Changers Exhibit

A new international exhibit is headed to Nauticus, located at 1 Waterside Drive.

Beginning Saturday, January 28 at 11 a.m. visitors can enjoy the one-of-a-kind video game arcade. The exhibit will continue until April 30.

The exhibit will feature 120 of the most influential video games. Experts will share how games are developed. Guests can explore technologies, experiment with augmented reality, and play video games. Games available to play include, Pac-Man, Tetris, Super Mario Bros, and Guitar Hero.

Access to the exhibit is included in the admission fee, available for purchase online. Members are free. The exhibit will be open during museum hours. For more information, click here.

Live From the Music Room

Torrin Purkett will be Live from the Music Room this Friday, January 27. Visit and hear his music that the Hermitage says is, “Soulful, cinematic, improvisational, jazz, gospel, blues, house.”

The live music event at the Hermitage Museum & Gardens’ Music Room will begin at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and guests are encouraged to arrive early to take a look at the collection and enjoy drinks from the indoor bar. The performance will have a 20-minute intermission.

Tickets are $20 for museum members and $25 for non-members. To purchase tickets and learn more information, click here.

Art Out Loud: Heroes & Villains

It’s time for a night out at the Chrysler Museum. The museum, located at 1 Memorial Pl, will become a battleground between good and evil on Friday, January 27 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The event theme is Heroes & Villains. The Chrysler Museum writes, “Guests are encouraged to dress up as their favorite hero or villain and journey the Chrysler on a journey to explore how power, morality, and adventure collide in art.”

Guests can expect, food, drinks, and performances from Stage Select and Push Comedy Theater.

This event is for those 21 and over. For more information, click here.

Portsmouth

STEAM Studio Black Scientists & Artists Series

The Children’s Museum of Virginia

The event series allows guests to learn about contributions of black scientists and artists. It is an interactive experience through STEAM activities, experiments, and play.

This event is recurring every Saturday and Sunday through February 26. It is open 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Portsmouth Restaurant Week

Portsmouth Restaurant Week continues through Saturday, January 28.

Local restaurants participating in the event will offer lunch and dinner options. Two-course lunches will be available for $10 or $15. Three-course dinners will be available for $25 or $35.

Some restaurants will have special menus only available during this time.

For more information, click here.

Virginia Beach

Jay Pharoah at Funny Bone

Actor and comedian Jay Pharoah is performing at the Funny Bone Comedy Club and Restaurant. The comedy club is located at 217 Central Park Avenue.

Pharoah is a Chesapeake native and returns back to the Hampton Roads area for four shows this weekend.

Show Schedule:

Friday: 7:30 p.m. (SOLD OUT) and 10 p.m.

Saturday: 7 p.m. (SOLD OUT) and 9:30 p.m.

Two of his shows are already sold out. Tickets start at $37 and are only for those 21 and over. To purchase tickets and to learn more information, click here.

Winter Wildlife Festival

According to the event site, the festival is a “celebration of coastal wildlife and nature”. This event is hosted by Virginia Beach Parks and Recreation and begins Sunday, January 28 and continues until Sunday, February 5.

The festival features a variety of activities to take part in throughout the month including, birding, waterfowl walk, blue goose history and migration, whale watching, and notable trees. Take a look at the website for the entire list of activities to learn more and register. And, note that a few options are sold out.

The activities range in cost. Some are available for free. To register for events and for more information, click here.

Williamsburg

Busch Gardens Mardi Gras

Busch Gardens Mardi Gras begins this week on Saturday, January 27. The Mardi Gras celebration is open every weekend through February 26, plus President’s Day.

Event Schedule:

Friday: 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sunday, and President’s Day: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Entertainment, food, and music can be found around the park. Enjoy the New Orleans Jazz Band, Mardi Party DJ, Samba Jamboree, Mardi Street Party, and Carnaval Imaginique. Experience, Cajun-flavored food, warm beignets, and treats at the crawfish boil.

The event is included with park admission. For more information, click here.