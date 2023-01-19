HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – It’s another eventful weekend in Hampton Roads!

Check out the complete Living Local Events Calendar at this link. If you don’t see your event listed, please add it to the calendar.

Chesapeake

Exoticon

The Exotic Pet Expo is back in Hampton Roads this weekend at the Chesapeake Conference Center, located at 700 Conference Center Drive.

Visit on Saturday, January 21 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, January 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The expo began in 2012 and was formerly called the Hampton Roads Reptile expo. 11 years later, the event called Exoticon, Exotic Pet Expo, showcases a variety of animals. At the expo, guests can see a range of house pets to exotic animals including, ball pythons, sugar gliders, and monkeys.

Tickets are available at the door for $10 per person. Children 10 and under get in for free. For more information, click here.

Hampton

Monster Jam

Don’t miss the Monster Jam this weekend at the Hampton Coliseum, located at 1000 Coliseum Drive. The motorsports experience begins on Friday, January 20, and continues through Sunday, January 22.

On Saturday and Sunday, guests can enjoy a Monster Jam Pit Party from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. To access the event guests must have a 1 p.m. ticket. At the Pit Party, enjoy seeing the trucks up close, meeting drivers and crews, and taking photos of the inside look.

Tickets are still available for the event. To purchase tickets and for more information, click here.

Norfolk

Everyone Plays Night with the Norfolk Admirals

The Norfolk Admirals have a hockey game on Saturday, January 21 at 6:05 p.m. at Norfolk Scope, located at 201 E Brambleton Ave.

Hampton Roads Pride is hosting “Everyone Plays” night. According to the event, they are asking the public to “Help us build a community that welcomes authenticity and the love of hockey.”

Tickets are still available for the event. $4 from each ticket purchased at this link will go to Hampton Roads Pride. To purchase tickets and to learn more information on the event, click here.

January Classes at d’Art

d’Art Center on Boush is hosting art classes during the month of January. The center is located at 740 Boush Street.

On Friday, January 20, the center will host a Ceramics class on glazing techniques from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

In this class, Deb Anderson, d’Art artist will teach glazing techniques for ceramics. They ask participants to “bring your ideas of what design or words you want to add to your pottery piece”.

Tickets are required for the event and cost $60 per person. For more information, click here.

Portsmouth

Portsmouth Restaurant Week

Portsmouth Restaurant Week begins on Saturday, January 21.

Local restaurants participating in the event will offer lunch and dinner options. Two-course lunches will be available for $10 or $15. Three-course dinners will be available for $25 or $35.

Some restaurants will have special menus only available during this time. The event continues through Saturday, January 28. For more information, click here.

Storyland: A Trip Through Childhood Favorites

Starting Saturday, January 21, the Children’s Museum of Virginia will feature a traveling exhibit from the Children’s Museum of Minnesota.

The interactive exhibit, titled, “Storyland: A Trip Through Childhood Favorites”, will bring childhood favorites to life. Visitors can experience the stories through activities like matching, rhyming, poetry, and storytelling. According to the museum, Children will be able to engage with each story like in Chicka Chicka Boom Boom, shaking palm trees and exploring an oversized alphabet playground.

Some of the books include:

The Tale of Peter Rabbit by Beatrix Potter

If You Give a Mouse a Cookie by Laura Numeroff

Chicka Chicka Boom Boom by Bill Martin Jr. and John Archambault

The Snowy Day by Ezra Jack Keats

The exhibit will be available through May 7, 2023. Tickets are required for the museum. Children under 2 are able to visit for free. For more information, click here.

Suffolk

Back Bay Astronomers Club

Join the Back Bay Astronomers Club for New Moon, New You hike on Friday, January 20 at Lone Star Lakes Park. The park is located at 401 Kings Hwy.

Learn about the stars, galaxies, star clusters, and our universe at this one-mile hike around Field Trail. While on the trail, they will speak about what the new moon means for star gazing and offer other expertise to the group. Participants will be provided with flashlights and telescopes.

This event is open to the public and costs $10 per person to register. Those who wish to participate must register in advance. Children must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, click here.

Virginia Beach

Old Beach Farmers Market

This weekend head to the Old Beach Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The market is located at 620 19th Street in the VIBE Creative District.

Enjoy the fresh outdoor marketplace featuring fresh fruit and vegetables, baked goods, food from local chefs, and artisan goods. They ask visitors to bring a reusable shopping bag for purchases.

The market will be open on the 3rd Saturday of each month from January to March. The market will operate again on a full schedule beginning in April. For more information, click here.

Oyster Roast

Chick’s Oyster Bar will host an Oyster Roast on Sunday, January 22. The event will run from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Guests can enjoy an all-you-can-eat deal for $30 of oysters, wings, sausage, and BBQ. There will be drink specials and live music. Axe throwing will be available from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The next oyster roast events will be on Sunday, February 19 and Saturday, March 18. For more information, click here.

Pilot House Birthday Bash

It’s Pilot House’s 5th Birthday Bash on Saturday, January 21. The Smartmouth Pilot House is located at 313 32nd Street.

The event will begin at 5 p.m. and last until 10 p.m. Enjoy food from Bakehouse Pizza, Bar-Q desserts, and a variety of live performances.

The event is free and open to all ages. For more information, click here.

Williamsburg

Williamsburg Restaurant Week 2023

Restaurant Week in Williamsburg begins Thursday, January 19 and continues through Sunday, January 29.

The annual event will have breakfast, lunch, and dinner options available. There are a variety of restaurants participating in the area. For more information, click here.