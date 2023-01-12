HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Wondering what to do over the long weekend? We have you covered with activities and events happening across the area.

Monday is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Tributes and ceremonies are planned around the area. Take a look at WAVY.com for the latest information on closings and schedule changes.

Check out the complete Living Local Events Calendar at this link. If you don’t see your event listed, please add it to the calendar.

Chesapeake

Cookie Classic 2023

Support the Girl Scouts of the Colonial Coast in the Cookie Classic Run. The run begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday, January 14 at the Dismal Swamp Canal Trail, located at 1200 Dismal Swamp Canal Trail.

Runners can take on the Samoa Stroll 1 Mile, Trefoil Trek 5K, and Tagalong 10K. Those interested, but unable to attend in-person can choose to participate as a Do-Si-Don’t Show Virtual Runner. In-person participants will receive an event t-shirt, cookies on the course, snacks at the finish line, and finish line festivities.

Registration is still open for the event. Prices for the runs start at $25 and will increase closer to the event. The last chance to register online is Friday, January 13 at 11:59 p.m.

Cookies will not be available for purchase at the event. You will have to wait until the kick-off of the cookie season on February 4.

To stay up-to-date with the latest announcements, take a look at the event Facebook page. For more information and registration, click here.

Hampton

Day of Service Food Drive

The Virginia Peninsula Foodbank is hosting a Day of Service Food Drive on Monday, January 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

If you are able to give, drive up and donate at the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank, located at 2401 Aluminum Drive. Monetary donations will also be accepted.

For more information on the Food Drive, click here.

Newport News

The Andrew Shannon Feeding 5000TM

Andrew Shannon’s Feeding 5000TM event honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. will be on Sunday, January 15. The event will be held at New Beech Grove Baptist Church, located at 361 Beechmont Drive.

Free meals will be served for both drive-thru and walk-up from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. (while supplies last). The event is free and open to the public. Meals will be provided to individuals and families.

For more information, click here.

Newport News Restaurant Week

Newport News Restaurant Week returns for its tenth year on Sunday, January 15. Celebrate ten years of restaurant week by enjoying cuisine across Newport News.

Set menus will be available for breakfast, lunch, and dinner from participating restaurants at three price levels: deluxe, premier, or ultimate. The restaurant week deals will continue through Sunday, January 29.

This year’s event features contests to receive gift cards from participating restaurants. For more information on restaurant week and the contests, click here.

Stargazing Night

Explore the Virginia Sky and enjoy a laser night at the Virginia Living Museum. The Museum is located at 524 J Clyde Morris Blvd.

At 6 p.m. guests can take a live guided tour of the Virginia sky with a staff astronomer. Stick around for “Laser Mania” at 7 p.m. The family-friendly laser concert features colorful lights and music from the last five decades. “Laser Queen” continues the fun night with laser light following the music of Queen.

At 10 p.m., the last program of the night is titled, “The Wall”, featuring music from Pink Floyd. This portion of the evening is recommended for ages 15 and above.

Tickets are required for admission. To purchase tickets and learn more about the events, click here.

Norfolk

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Annual Ceremony and Unity March

Join the community on Monday, January 16 for the Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Annual Ceremony and Unity March hosted by the City of Norfolk.

The ceremony starts at 10 a.m. at the Attucks Theatre, located at 1010 Church St. It will feature guest speakers, music, and performances. Following the ceremony, there will be a march to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial where a wreath-laying ceremony will take place.

For more information, click here.

A Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

On Sunday, January 15 head to Calvary Revival Church for a concert tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. presented by Virginia Symphony Orchestra and the City of Norfolk. The concert begins at 7 p.m. at the church, located at 5833 Poplar Hall Drive.

The tribute concert features Virginia Symphony Orchestra’s Principal Guest Conductor Thomas Wilkins and bassist Victor Wooten. Other acts and musicians include the Mount Unity Choir and Amandla Quartet.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, click here.

Downtown Norfolk Restaurant Week

Beginning Sunday, January 15, head to downtown Norfolk to enjoy deals and specials from participating restaurants.

Restaurants will serve meals at these price points:

Brunch, $15

Lunch, $15

Dinner, $35 – $55

For more information and to view the list of participating restaurants, click here.

Gemz 757: Renewal

Smarmouth Brewing Company, Gemz and Norf presents the Gemz 757 showcase on Saturday, January 14 at 5 p.m.

The showcase features various artists, music genres, local craft vendors, local food trucks, and local organizations. The event will be held at Smartmouth Brewing Company, located at 1309 Raleigh Avenue.

Tickets are pay what you can, between $2 and $100. For more information on the event, click here.

Suffolk

A British Invasion

Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts is partnering with Suffolk Tourism for A British Invasion at the Center. The Suffolk Center for Cultural Arts is located at 110 West Finney Ave.

On Thursday, January 12, the British invasion begins with a 7 p.m. showing of Downtown Abbey: A New Era. Tickets are $2 per person.

Mark your calendars to see Rocketman on Thursday, February 9 and Bohemian Rhapsody on Thursday, March 16.

Tickets can be purchased on the Suffolk Center website or by calling the box office at 757-923-2900. Tickets will also be available at the door 30 minutes prior to the show. For more information, click here.

Virginia Beach

Hampton Roads International Auto Show

The Hampton Roads International Auto Show begins Friday, January 13 at the Virginia Beach Convention Center, located at 1000 19th Street. Guests can check out the exotic cars, favorite classics, and electric vehicles.

The event will be open:

Friday, January 13 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, January 14 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, January 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tickets are required for the event. Adults and children over 12 are $12 per person. Senior Citizens (65 and older) and Military (with ID) are $9 per person. Children ages 12 and under may get in the event for free.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Virginia Beach Restaurant Week

Virginia Beach Restaurant Week kicks off on Monday, January 16. Take advantage of pre-fix pricing menus, discount hotel options, and more.

Breakfast, lunch, and dinner menus will be served at various participating restaurants across Virginia Beach. Some hotels are also offering dine and stay offers.

The event ends the following Sunday, on January 22.

For more information on the week-long event and to view the list of participating restaurants, click here.

Williamsburg

The Winter Blues Jazz Fest

It is the 9th year of the Winter Blues Jazz Fest.

The four-day festival will begin Friday, January 13 and continue over the weekend until Monday, January 16. This year’s festival will be held at The William and Mary Alumni house, located at 500 Richmond Rd.

An opening night celebration kicks-off the festival at 7 p.m. on Friday, January 13 in Hunter Hall with Kadencia, a 13 piece ensemble from Richmond, Virginia. Guests can enjoy workshops and events over the weekend including a Singer/Songwriter Series, a Jazz brunch, and after parties.

Monday, January 16 at 10 a.m. the festival will host “The Other America…Is Here Now,” a Multimedia/ Musical Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Admission is free for the tribute event.

Ticket prices vary by event and begin at $30. To purchase tickets and learn more about the festival, click here.

Fossil Frenzy Hike

York State River Park hosts the Fossil Frenzy Hike on Saturday, January 14 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Head to the park, located at 9801 York River Park Road.

Visitors will hike to a fossil beach and discover relics of marine creatures from 6,000 plus years ago that swam in the area. The family-friendly event is open to the public.

For more information, click here.