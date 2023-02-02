HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Chesapeake Chuck says spring is coming early! Get outside this weekend and enjoy all of the events happening around the area.

Check out the complete Living Local Events Calendar at this link. If you don’t see your event listed, please add it to the calendar.

Hampton

Great American Train Show

Get ready for this immersive train experience!

The Great Train Show is coming this weekend to Hampton Roads Convention Center, located at 1610 Coliseum Drive. The event will be Saturday, Feb. 4 and Sunday, Feb. 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Explore the convention center and enjoy the operating model train displays, free test tracks, children train rides, and more.

Tickets can be purchased online or on-site. Online tickets will be discounted. Children 11 and under are free, and must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, click here.

Newport News

Winter Carnival

This weekend, enjoy the Winter Carnival hosted by the City of Newport News on Saturday, Feb. 4, from noon to 5 p.m. The Carnival is located at 401 Oriana Road.

The Carnival will have face painting, games, crafts, tasty treats, a DJ, and more. Admission, parking, and activities are free to the public. Food vendors will have items available for purchase.

Ice skating will be free all weekend and skates are provided. The rink will be open Friday 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., and over the weekend from noon to 5 p.m.

Photo courtesy of the City of Newport News. Photo courtesy of the City of Newport News. Photo courtesy of the City of Newport News.

For more information, click here.

Norfolk

Bumbling Beetz: Urban Market

Benchtop Brewery will host the Bumbling Beetz: Urban Market on Sunday, Feb. 5. The Brewery is located at 1129 Boissevain Ave.

The monthly Vegan Brunch and Market will be open from noon to 4 p.m. It celebrates local craft vendors, artists, and musicians.

Take a look at Benchtop’s social media for updates. For more information, click here.

The Essence of Heart & Soul Festival

On Saturday, Feb. 4 visit Slover Library, located at 235 East Plume St., for The Essence of Heart & Soul Festival.

The Festival, “celebrates Black history and culture through many presentations.” From 1 to 5 p.m. enjoy performances, storytime in the Children’s Library, visuals, vendors, workshops, and exhibitions.

The event is free and open to the public. To reserve a spot and learn more information, click here.

Free Admission Thursdays

During Black History Month, the Norfolk Botanical Garden will have Free Admission Thursdays in honor of 220 African American Works Progress Administration workers.

The Garden is located at 6700 Azalea Garden Rd. To reserve a free timed-entry-ticket, click here.

Admirals Hockey Game Night

The Norfolk Admirals are playing against Trois-Rivieres Lions on Saturday, Feb. 4 at Norfolk Scope Arena, located at 201 E Brambleton Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the game begins at 6 p.m.

The Norfolk Admirals (WAVY Photo – Jimmy LaRoue)

To buy tickets for the game, click here.

Portsmouth

Portsmouth Olde Towne Farmers Market

The Portsmouth Olde Towne Farmers Market is a gathering place run by volunteers. Every Saturday, you can find the best farm produce, beef, poultry, baked goods, homemade, homegrown, handcrafted artisan products, and unique gifts.

This Saturday, Feb. 4, head down to 400 High St from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, click here.

Olde Towne Antique & Flea Market

This Saturday, Feb. 4, the Olde Towne Portsmouth Antiques to Flea Market will be displaying their eclectic collection of unique and antique wares. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Located at 400 High St., you can shop for anything ranging from furniture, art, sports gear, instruments, books, hand-made crafts and toys, as well as decorative accessories and one-of-a-kind items.

For more information, click here.

Suffolk

Nansemond-Suffolk Academy’s 37th annual Art Show and Sale

Nansemond-Suffolk Academy returns for its first in-person art show and sale since the pandemic. Local and regional artists will showcase their artwork during the 10-day event.

The event is taking place at the school’s lower campus, located at 3373 Pruden Blvd.

In-person schedule:

Weekdays: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 4: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 5: 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

“Merriment” by Shade Maret. Nansemond-Suffolk Academy’s 37th annual Art Show and Sale.

To purchase art after-hours between 4:30 p.m. and 8 a.m., click here.

Virginia Beach

Ladies Bubbles Night

The Cavalier Hotel is hosting ladies night in the Raleigh Room Thursday, Feb. 2 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Located at 4200 Atlantic Ave, every Thursday, the hotel hosts Ladies Bubbles Night with live music, $5 champagne flutes, and $10 Veuve Clicquot flutes.

Looking ahead, next Thursday, Feb. 9, the hotel will host a special Galentine’s Day event on Ladies Bubbles Night.

For more information, click here.

The Mid-Atlantic Sports and Boat Show

Head to the Virginia Beach Convention Center, located at 1000 19th Street, for the 70th Annual Mid-Atlantic Sports and Boat Show. Visitors can explore over 108,000 sq ft of boats and marine products and services.

The Show begins Friday, Feb. 3 and continues through Sunday, Feb. 5.

Friday: noon – 8 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tickets are required and cost $10 per person. Children under 12 are free. For more information, click here.

Winter Wildlife Festival

The Winter Wildlife Festival continues this weekend. The event hosted by Virginia Beach Parks and Recreation continues until Sunday, Feb. 5.

According to the event site, the festival is a “celebration of coastal wildlife and nature”. It features a variety of activities to take part in throughout the month including, birding, waterfowl walk, blue goose history and migration, whale watching, and notable trees.

The activities range in cost. Some are available for free. To register for events and for more information, click here.