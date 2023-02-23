HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Enjoy the last weekend of February with festivals, celebrations, and live music in Hampton Roads. It’s the last weekend of Black History Month, and cities around the area are hosting events including historical tours, discovery days, and celebratory concerts.

Check out the complete Living Local Events Calendar at this link. If you don’t see your event listed, please add it to the calendar.

Hampton

34th Mid-Atlantic Quilt Festival

Beginning on Thursday, February 23, visit the Quilt Festival at the Hampton Roads Convention Center, located at 1610 Coliseum Dr.

Enjoy the many original pieces at the festival through Sunday, February 26. According to the Festival, it is the largest quilting extravaganza across the Eastern Seaboard.

Schedule:

Thursday – Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets are $17 per person (except Sunday is $15) for non pre-registered participants. Children 16 and under are free. For more information, click here.

Newport News

Something To Sing About: A Celebration of Black History

The Peninsula Former Athletes and Heritage High School present the Something To Sing About: A Celebration of Black History. On Saturday, February 25 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. join the celebration at Heritage High School, located at 5800 Marshall Avenue.

Guests will enjoy musical guests including, the Heritage High School Mass Choir, and Jazz Ensemble, Horace Simms and Chosen Delegation, Kenny Shields and Anointed Worship, and Dominic Dixon and New Horizon. The event will honor Congressman Bobby Scott for his lifetime achievement.

Tickets cost $10 per adult, $5 for students, and free for children 4 and under. For more information, click here.

Hampton Roads Black Restaurant Week

Hampton Roads Black Restaurant Week continues through Monday, February 27. It is the 4th annual event.

Celebrate Black History Month by visiting participating restaurants offering meal specials. Restaurants in Hampton are also participating. For more information and to take a look at restaurants to visit, click here.

Norfolk

African American Scientists and Inventors Discovery Day

Visit the Nauticus, located at 1 Waterside Drive, for a day honoring African American Scientists and Inventors. The February Discovery Day will recognize their contributions to STEM.

The event will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, February 25. Admission costs $7.57 all day.

The day features special programming and demonstrations, including:

From Safety Hood to Gas Mask

Slover Storytime

Super Soaker Soccer

Make Lightbulb

Banking on Blue Blood

Golf Tee 3D Printing

For more information click here.

Chatting it Up Live: Homebuying with Virginia Housing

On Saturday, February 25 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. visit the Attucks Theatre, located at 1010 Church Street, for a homebuying seminar. The City of Norfolk’s Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) and Virginia Housing and Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority (NRHA) are hosting the seminar.

The seminar will have panel sessions with certified housing counselors, mortgage lenders and realtors. The three panels are “Preparing for Homeownership”, “Exploring Lenders, Mortgages and the Loan Process”, and “Find the Right Home”.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, click here.

d’Art Center Birthday Bash

The d’Art Center is celebrating 37 years!

Join the celebration on Saturday, February 25 from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event will have cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, music, a silent auction, and more. An after-party begins after the main event at 9 p.m. in the main gallery.

Tickets are $60 and include a drink ticket. For more information, click here.

Elation Brewing 4th Anniversary

It’s time to celebrate 4 years of Elation Brewing! The celebration begins on Friday, February 4, and continues through Sunday, February 26. The Brewery is located at 5104 Colley Avenue and the event will run from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. each day.

All weekend long enjoy beer specials, food specials, and live music. Musical acts will be Nate Sacks, The Bay Rats, The Lifehacks, The Heartstompers, and Bluegrass Jammers.

For more information, click here.

Gimme Gimme Disco

Gimme, Gimme a Disco night at the Norva! Doors open at 8 p.m. on Friday, February 24 at The NorVa, located at 317 Monticello Avenue. The show starts at 9 p.m. with ABBA and other favorite disco tracks.

Tickets are $23 and for 18 and over only. For more information on the disco, click here.

SmartMouth Valentine Drag Brunch

Love season continues for this Valentine’s themed drag brunch. Tickets are still available for the event Saturday, February 25 from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The show starts at 11:45 a.m.

Enjoy food from Ghost Kitchen Food Truck, the show by Scarlett Moon and her Queens. The event is for those 18 and up.

Tickets cost $15. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. For more information and to reserve tickets, click here.

Portsmouth

A Special Day for Special Needs – Resource Fair

On Sunday, February 26 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. visit the Children’s Museum of Virginia, at 221 High Street, for A Special Day for Special Needs – Resource Fair.

The Community Resource Fair will feature community organizations with various resources and offerings. Tickets are required for admission. For more information, click here.

Heroes and History: An African American History Walking Tour

It’s the last weekend to take the Heroes and History: An African American History Walking Tour. Start the tour at the Portsmouth Welcome Center, located at 206 High Street on Saturday, February 25 at 11 a.m.

The hour-long walk will teach Portsmouth history about African Americans from the Colonial Era to the Civil Rights Movement. The history is told in story and song. Characters that represent real historic figures will lead the tour.

Tickets cost $15 per person. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Portsmouth Police Movie Nights (Black History Month)

Celebrate Black History Month with Saturday Movie Nights at the Portsmouth Police Administration Building, located at 206 High Street. Join the community for a family-friendly movie in the auditorium. Snacks and beverages will be provided at the event.

Saturday, February 25, is the last movie night of Black History Month and will feature The Woman King (PG 13).

Seating is limited in the auditorium, so sign up today. Admission is free. Click here to register and find more information.

Suffolk

Dog Days at Lake Meade

The Suffolk Parks and Recreation Department is hosting the walking event on Saturday, February 25. Take a one-mile walk on a scenic trail with your dog in the park. Leashes are required.

The event is free and registration is required. For more information and to register, click here.

Dinner (Pizza) and Story

On Thursday, February 23 enjoy pizza and a story at the Morgan Memorial Library, located at 443 W. Washington Street. The event runs from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The next dinner (breakfast for dinner) and a story will be on March 30.

The event is free and registration is required for the event. Click here to find more information and to register.

Virginia Beach

Apres Ski Event

Back Bay’s Farmhouse Brewing Co presents Apres Ski Event. On Saturday, February 25 put on your 80’s ski outfit and head to the brewery, located at 1805 Kempsville Rd.

Enjoy live music beginning at 3:30 p.m. The day event lasts from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, click here.

Adult Spelling Bee

Vibrant Shore Brewing Company is hosting the Adult Spelling Bee benefitting the Sinkinson Dyslexia Foundation. Those 21 and over can participate in the spelling bee on Saturday, February 25 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the brewery, located at 505 18th Street.

Tickets are $20 and all proceeds will go to the Sinkinson Dyslexia Foundation. For more information, click here.

Virginia Beach Sports Card, Comic Book and Collectibles Expo

Visit the Expo on Saturday, February 25 at Virginia Beach Field House, located at 2020 Landstown Centre Way, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be over 175 vendor tables with sports cards, comic books, action figures, and more.

For more information, click here.

Williamsburg

Afro American Waterman’s Walk

York River State Park will have the Afro American Waterman’s Walk on Saturday, February 25 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Learn African American history of the Chesapeake Bay’s seafood industry since the Colonial era.

For more information, click here.