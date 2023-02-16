HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Get ready for the long weekend. Black History Month events continue all month-long. Don’t miss opportunities to keep spreading Valentine’s Day love, and celebrate Mardi Gras.

Newport News

Africa’s Kingdoms and Maritime Cultures: Ancient Mali

The Mariners’ Museum and Park, located at 100 Museum Drive, will host Africa’s Kingdoms and Maritime Cultures: Ancient Mali on Saturday, February 18 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Wisteria Perry, Associate Curator, Community Engagement will present on this topic to celebrate Black History Month. The Museum says, “learn the history of Mali and why its influence from all aspects of life continues to resonate today in the 21st century!”.

The event costs $1 for admission and is free for museum members.

Health and Service Fair

First Baptist Church and Southeastern Virginia Health System (SEVHS) are hosting a Health and Service Fair on Sunday, February 19 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. The Fair will take place at First Baptist Church, located at 12716 Warwick Blvd.

Services offered include:

Blood pressure screenings

Diabetic screenings

Covid-19 and Flu Vaccinations

Sight and Hearing Screenings

The event is free and open to the public. Adults and children are welcome to attend. There will be children’s activities, refreshments, and snacks available. Interpreters will be available on-site.

SEVHS says they provide “high quality, comprehensive and affordable healthcare and wellness services to all, insured, uninsured and underinsured. No person left behind.”

Norfolk

Hurrah Players: Black Girl Magic

The Hurrah Players present Black Girl Magic, a show by Sharon Cook. According to the Hurrah Players, it is “celebrating the history and accomplishments of African American women told through story and song.”

Schedule:

Friday, February 17 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, February 18 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m

Sunday, February 19 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Carnival COVA: Mardi Gras Celebration

Cova Brewing Company will host a Mardi Gras celebration on Saturday, February 18. From 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Enjoy vendors, music, food trucks, and more with the whole family.

The event is free and open to the public, with items for purchase.

Lunch Lady Land

Smartmouth presents Lunch Lady Land, this Saturday, February 18 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Norfolk HQ, located at 1309 Raleigh Ave.

Smartmouth says, “Join us for a Nostalgically Ridiculous day of play that’ll bring you right back to the glory days of grade school.” The event will feature cafeteria pop-ups, a book fair, a spelling bee, 90s music, and more. To sign up for the Adult Spelling Bee, click here.

For more information, click here.

Mardi Gras

Waterside District will host a Mardi Gras celebration on Saturday, February 18. The event will include street performers, a King Cake-eating contest, an indoor parade, live music, and more.

Tickets are $15 per person. Each ticket gives access to drink specials and includes a drink ticket for the event.

Monarch Short-Film Festival

On Friday, February 17, visit the University Theatre at 7 p.m. for the Monarch Short-Film Festival. The Festival features an award ceremony, and the top-scoring movies will be presented to the audience. Support current students and alumni works from ODU Film.

For more information, click here.

Norfolk Admirals vs. Worcester Railers

Head to Scope Arena for two games this weekend. On Friday, February 17 at 7:05 p.m. and Saturday, February 18 at 6:05 p.m. cheer for the Admirals as they play against the Worcester Railers.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

Norfolk Parks and Recreation Sneaker Ball

It’s Norfolk Parks and Recreation’s 1st Annual Sneaker Ball. The Ball will be at Crossroad Community Center, located at 8019 Old Ocean View Rd. on Saturday, February 18.

Put on your most stylish sneakers and get ready for a night of dancing with the whole family from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Enjoy food, music, entertainment, and more.

The event is free to the public. Registration is required. For more information, click here.

Valentine’s Day Dance

Sherwood Forest Community Center, located at 4537 Little John Drive, will host a Valentine’s Day Dance on Thursday, February 16 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The event says to come out and celebrate the 100th Day of School. The event will have inflatables, music, arts and crafts, games, and more.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, click here.

Yoga at Slover

On Saturday, February 18 at Slover Library, 235 E Plume St., enjoy a donation-based yoga class at 1 p.m. The class is for all yoga levels.

Portsmouth

Portsmouth Police Movie Nights: Black History Month

Celebrate Black History Month with Saturday Movie Nights at the Portsmouth Police Administration Building, located at 206 High Street. Join the community for a family-friendly movie in the auditorium. Snacks and beverages will be provided at the event.

Saturday, February 18 at 4 p.m. watch Soul (PG). The last movie night will be on Saturday, February 25, and will feature The Woman King (PG 13).

Seating is limited in the auditorium, so sign up today. Admission is free.

Black History Expo

Porte Towne Magic will host the Black History Expo on Saturday, February 18 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Portsmouth Public Library, located at 601 Court St.

In the main library, after the performance, learn from Greg Eatroff, a local historian. Eatroff will talk about the role African American soldiers and sailors had in the Civil War.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, click here.

Suffolk

Walk for Your Heart!

One Step Forward Nutrition hosts the Walk for Your Heart 1 Mile and 5K on Saturday, February 18 at 8 a.m. The walk will take place at One Step Forward Nutrition, 5840 Harbour View Blvd.

Entry is free and open to the public. Reserve a spot online. Donations are welcome to the American Heart Association.

Virginia Beach

Old Beach Farmer’s Market

This weekend head to the Old Beach Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, February 18. The market is located at 620 19th St. in the VIBE Creative District.

Enjoy the fresh outdoor marketplace featuring fresh fruit and vegetables, baked goods, food from local chefs, and artisan goods. They ask visitors to bring a reusable shopping bag for purchases.

The market will be open on the 3rd Saturday of each month from January to March. The market will operate again on a full schedule beginning in April. For more information, click here.

90’s Nostalgia Party

Wasserhund Brewing Company is hosting 90’s Nostalgia Party on Sunday, February 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Brewery is located at 1805 Laskin Rd, Ste 102.

Take it back to the 90’s with a throwback menu, music, classic drinks, and theme vendors. DJ Melody will play 90’s jams while you snack on twists of your old favorites including, Dunk-A-Roo-Dips, Grown-Up Lunchables, and Pizza Rolls.

The event is free and open to the public, with items for purchase. For more information, click here.

Williamsburg

44th Colonial Half Marathon and 5K

Whether you are running or cheering along the route, enjoy the 44th Half Marathon and 5K event. On Saturday, February 18, support the annual run beginning with events at 8:30 a.m. in Colonial Williamsburg. Afterward, awards will be presented to the top runners.

Entry costs begin at $20. To register and find more information, click here.

Stargazing

Stargaze at York River State Park, at 9801 York River Park Rd., from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, February 18. The Virginia Peninsula Stargazers will host the event and point out what you are seeing in the night sky. All equipment will be provided.

Stargazing at the park is weather dependent, so be sure to check the website here for day-of updates. The event is free and open to the public.