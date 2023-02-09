HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Whether you are celebrating the big game on Sunday or getting ready for Valentine’s Day, Hampton Roads has an event for you.

Check out the complete Living Local Events Calendar at this link. If you don’t see your event listed, please add it to the calendar.

Newport News

Stargazing Night

The Virginia Living Museum, located at 524 J Clyde Morris Blvd, will have Stargazing Night Saturday, Feb. 11. Beginning at 6 p.m. take a tour of the Virginia Sky. After, enjoy laser shows featuring U2, The Doors, and Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon.

The next Stargazing Night will take place on Saturday, March 11. For more information about the event and to purchase tickets, click here.

Norfolk

Big Game Day Bash

Watch the Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 12 from Waterside District, located at 333 Waterside Drive. Starting at 5 p.m. enjoy Big Game Day Specials, over 30+ HDTVs to watch the game, and a 20x16ft TV Wall.

For more information, click here.

Valentine’s Couples Paint Party

Smartmouth Brewing will host Brews and Brushes: Valentine’s Paint Party at their Norfolk location, 1309 Raleigh Ave. The party on Friday, Feb. 10 will start at 7 p.m. and run until 9:30 p.m. Bring your galentine, or valentine and enjoy a night of painting, guided by local artist TinyCrowds.

Tickets are required to participate. It’s $35 per person or $60 per pair. Tickets include 11×14 canvas, aprons, all materials, and a drink ticket.

Click here to find out more information.

Sweetheart Saturday

On Saturday, Feb. 11 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. celebrate the season of love at Selden Market, located at 208 E. Main Street. According to the Market, the special valentine’s event will be “For lovers, loners, friends & heartbreakers.”

Take awkward couple photos, create flower arrangements, shop VDAY vendors, and more. There will be food and drinks available and live music.

The flower arrangement workshop requires registration. The event is free and open to the public, with items for purchase. For more information, click here.

Kiss and Tail

Enjoy a special Valentine’s Day program at the Virginia Zoo in Norfolk, located at 3500 Granby St. The program, focused on love, will include light bites and cocktails. The event will begin at 5 p.m. and go until 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are required for the event. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Elated Craft Valentine’s Market

Head to Elation Brewing, located at 5104 Colley Avenue, for a special Valentine’s edition market. The market will be open Sunday, Feb. 12 from noon to 4 p.m.

For more information, click here.

“An Underground River”: African American History along the ERT

On Saturday, Feb. 11, explore African American history on the Elizabeth River Trail with Norfolk Tour Company. The tour begins at Waterside Marina. The tour begins at 1:30 p.m. and will be an hour and 15 minutes.

The event says guests will hear about, “some of the historic moments, heroes, and sites of the pivotal history of the African American Experience in South Hampton Roads.”

The tour is free and open to all. No registration is required. For more information, click here.

Portsmouth

Valentine’s Day Craft

On Saturday, Feb. 11 the Portsmouth Public Library will host a Valentine’s event. Children ages 3 to 17 can make a Valentine Critter and celebrate Valentine’s Day. Visit any time between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The event is free and open to all. For more information, click here.

Children’s Museum of Virginia Weekend Events

Visit the Children’s Museum of Virginia, located at 221 High St, for two events on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Steam Studio: Black Scientists and Artists Series

From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., learn about Black scientists and artists through STEAM activities, experiments, and more at this exhibit.

Second Saturday: Unsung Heroes of American Dance, the Alvin Ailey Experience

The Atumpan Edutainment presents a exploration of the origins of modern dance. This event will look at the life and work of Alvin Ailey.

For more information, click here.

Virginia Beach

Puppy Bowl Tail-Gate Party

VBSPCA will host a Puppy Bowl Tail-Gate Party at Smartmouth Pilot House, located at 313 32nd St, on Sunday, Feb. 12 from 1 to 4 p.m.

This year, two VBSPCA puppieswill play in the Puppy Bowl. Cheer on Espresso and Briscoe in the 2 p.m. game. 10% of proceeds from sales will be donated to the VBSPCA.

The event is free to attend. There will be beer and pizza available for purchase. For more information, click here.

2023 Coastal Virginia Wine Fest

The Virginia Beach Convention Center, located at 1000 19th St, will host a wine festival this weekend. The event is open Saturday, Feb. 11, noon to 6 p.m. and Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Tickets are still available for purchase. Tasting tickets include live entertainment, winery and distillery tastings, and more.

For more information, click here.

Williamsburg

Valentine’s Day Market

The Williamsburg Farmers Market will be love themed this weekend, with a special Valentine’s Day Market on Saturday, Feb. 11. From 8 a.m. to noon visit Merchant Square to shop local and enjoy all the vendors.

For more information, click here.