HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Enjoy the holiday season in Hampton Roads! This weekend continues with festive events around the area.

Chesapeake

Chesapeake Rotary Christmas Parade

Celebrate the holidays on Friday, December 3 at the 39th annual Chesapeake Rotary Christmas Parade.

This year’s event, themed “Lights, Camera, Action”, will start at 6 p.m. at the intersection of Mt. Pleasant Rd and Battlefield Blvd. The parade will end in front of City Hall.

They invite people to go to Municipal Complex to enjoy food vendors and have the best views. Parking will be available here as well.

Roads will begin closing by 4:15 p.m. so plan your travel accordingly.

This event is free and open to the public. Click here for more information.

Elizabeth City

Lighted Boat Parade

Whether you are watching on land or sailing on the water, enjoy the festivities of this year’s lighted boat parade.

On Friday, December 2 at 7 p.m. head to the waterfront in Elizabeth City to see the community light up on the water. Watch from Mariners’ Wharf Park, located at 200 S. Water Street. Listen to holiday music and watch the skiffs, sailboats, and pontoon boats glow. The Coast Guard is also participating in the event this year.

To join in on the lights, children and adults will be provided with free glow sticks. Hang out with Santa on land and snack on free cookies and hot cocoa.

To learn more about the event, click here.

Annual Elizabeth City Christmas Parade

Join the community in Elizabeth City for this year’s parade, “Christmas Around the World”. The event will be on Saturday, December 3 at 5:30 p.m.

The parade will begin at Enfield Park, located at 601 Corsair Circle. The holiday event will feature an array of participants including, trucks, floats, motorcycles, firetrucks, sleighs, wagons, and 4x4s. Enjoy the music and festivities. Don’t miss Santa who will also be participating!

The event is free and open to the public. To learn more about the event, click here.

Hampton

Phoebus: Holiday Illumination & Craft Market

Phoebus Partnership is hosting an outdoor holiday market this weekend on Saturday, December 3.

The event opens at 10 a.m. on Mellen Street and continues all day until the tree lighting at 5:30 p.m. There will be over 60 local artisans to visit. Enjoy food vendors, handmade works, music, and an ugly sweater contest.

Here is the afternoon activity schedule:

4:30 p.m. Santa reads for kids

4:30 – 5:30 p.m. Saint Mary’s student Christmas carolers

5:00 p.m. Raffle selection

5 p.m. Ugly Sweater contest

5:30 p.m. Tree lighting ceremony

This event is free and open to the public. For more information, click here.

Newport News

Lights at the Fountain

From the Ferguson NlightN series, Lights at the Fountain is one of the light-filled events this holiday season.

Starting Saturday, December 3 a light show will be at the City Center fountain at Oyster Point, located at 701 Town Center Drive. The fountain will light up for a 16-minute synchronized light show nightly every half-hour from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

At the kick-off event, visitors can enjoy the holiday treat lighting ceremony, live entertainment, vendors, and more.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, click here.

Norfolk

Holiday Yule Log Bonfire & Christmas Marketplace

It’s the 9th Annual Holiday Yule Log Bonfire & Christmas Marketplace this weekend on Saturday, December 3. It begins at 12 p.m. and continues until 8 p.m. at Town Point Park, located at 113 Waterside Drive.

The annual event is back with tons of shopping options from local vendors, seasonal cocktails and beverages, and family-friendly entertainment. The Yule Log Bonfire will be featured in the festive outdoor wonderland at the park. Visitors can also enjoy caroling, and a visit from Santa.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, click here.

Santa Looks Like Me

Show up and take photos with a Santa that looks just like you at Waterside District on Saturday, December 3. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. It will be held inside the Miracle on Waterside Drive pop-up bar.

The event plans to show the diversity of the 757 community and show children Santa looks just like them.

The photos with Santa and admission are free when guests bring a toy to be donated to YWCA and Broadcreek’s Angel Tree. Visitors can also provide a monetary donation.

To RSVP for the event and for more information, click here.

Sail Nauticus Lighted Boat Parade

Head to the boardwalk by the Nauticus in downtown Norfolk for a parade on the water Saturday, December 3.

The lighted boat parade begins at 6 p.m. and will run about 30 minutes along the Elizabeth River. Watch for free from the boardwalk along the river. Those that want to watch onboard the Nauticus can purchase a ticket to WinterFest on the Wisconsin here.

The event will take place by the Nauticus, located at 1 Waterside Drive

For more information, click here.

Poquoson

Poquoson Christmas Parade

It is the 19th Annual Illuminated Christmas Parade on Friday, December 2 at 7 p.m.

The event’s theme this year is “The 12 Days of Christmas”. The parade will begin at Poquoson Avenue at Wythe Creek Road and continue to Victory Blvd. There will be over 50 units passing by in the festive parade.

Visitors can enjoy bands, decorated parade floats, antique and classic cars, and twirlers. And, don’t miss an appearance by Santa!

Here are photos from previous Christmas parades.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, click here.

Suffolk

Holiday Market at Bridgeport

On Thursday, December 1 head to The Plaza at Bridgeport for holiday festivities. It will be located between 1400 Bridgeport Way and 1500 Bridgeport Way buildings.

Starting at 4 p.m., visitors can enjoy holiday events including, a holiday market, visits with Santa and Mrs. Clause, horse-drawn carriage rides, and holiday music. The event will end at 8 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, click here.

Virginia Beach

Cool Yule Open House

The Shops at Hilltop are open for the season with holiday activities for the whole family.

Head to the shops, located at 1604 Hilltop West Shopping Center, on December 1-3 for the Cool Yule Open House.

The open house event will feature special savings throughout the shopping center. Along with Christmas shopping, on Saturday, December 3, visitors can enjoy live holiday entertainment from the Doorway Singers, free horse-drawn carriage rides, and a free gift for every child while supplies last. The events will continue from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Visits with Santa, horse-drawn carriage rides, and live entertainment will continue on select days through Sunday, December 18.

For more information, click here.

Holiday Parade

Head to Virginia Beach on December 3 at 5:30 p.m. for the Holiday Parade at the Beach.

The parade will head down Atlantic Avenue from 15th Street to 25th Street. Enjoy almost 90 parade units heading down the avenue. There will be giant balloons, marching bands, fire trucks, dance groups, and more. Santa will make also make a grand appearance in the parade.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, click here.

Williamsburg

Colonial Williamsburg Grand Illumination Weekends

The Grand Illumination event begins this weekend on Saturday, December 3.

Starting at 5 p.m. enjoy a spectacular holiday celebration of seasonal music, storytelling, a festive procession, and lighting of the cressets. The event will end with fireworks shows. The event festivities will continue until 7:30 p.m.

There are two locations for fireworks. One is at Governor’s Palace, located at 300 Palace Green St. And, one location is the Capitol, located at E Duke of Gloucester St. The event encourages visitors to bring lawn chairs or blankets.

The Grand Illumination events will take place three times this holiday season on Saturday evenings on December 3, 10, or 17.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, click here.

Outer Banks

Currituck Tree Lighting and Holiday Parade

Enjoy the holiday in the Outer Banks this weekend with the Currituck Tree Lighting and Holiday Parade.

It will take place on Friday, December 2 with festivities beginning at 5:30 p.m. The event is located at Currituck County Center of N.C. Cooperative Extension, 120 Community Way #120, Barco, NC 27917.

Get to the event early for holiday-themed games, cookies, and hot cocoa before you watch the 29th Annual Holiday Parade with the community.

The event schedule is as follows:

5:30 p.m. Reindeer Games

6:30 p.m. Tree Lighting

7 p.m. Holiday Parade

The event is free and open to the public. For more information, click here.

