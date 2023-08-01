HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – If you’re trying to figure out something fun to do this first weekend of August, art, music, and even dinosaurs are all in the mix!

We’ve highlighted some of this weekend’s happenings below.

View the complete Living Local Events Calendar at this link. If you don’t see your event listed, please add it to the calendar.

Chesapeake

4th Annual Southside Artists Association Art Show: From August 2, 2023 through August 5, 2023, enjoy a curated art show from over 25 local artists at 1775 Historic Way in Chesapeake. The show’s theme focuses on the village of Great Bridge from Revolutionary times to the modern day. Come view these works and meet the artists during the museum’s hours.

Hampton

Events running all summer long:

Groovin’ by the Bay: Mill Point Park, Sundays. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Food vendors on-site. Free parking is available in the Hampton University garage next to the park. The event is free and open to the public.

Newport News

Events running all summer long:

The Virginia Living Museum’s Destination: Dinosaurs! : Walk with the dinosaurs with the Virginia Living Museum’s summer exhibit Destination: Dinosaurs! This daily event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and allows families to learn about these prehistoric creatures through life-sized animatronics and interactive displays. Tickets are available now on The Virginia Living Museum’s website.

Norfolk

Events running all summer long:

Big Bands on the Bay : Ocean View Beach Park, Sunday, July 23 from 7 to 9 p.m. Watch Glen Boswick & The Sounds of Swing. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Free and open to the public.

: Ocean View Beach Park, Sunday, July 23 from 7 to 9 p.m. Watch Glen Boswick & The Sounds of Swing. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Free and open to the public. Sunsets on the River: Hermitage Museum & Gardens, Thursday, July 20 doors open at 5:30 p.m. and music begins at 6 p.m. Watch Grateful Jed, a Grateful Dead cover band. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Food vendors on-site. Tickets are required for non-members. Members and children under 10 are free.

Norfolk Tides vs. Charlotte Knights: The Norfolk Tides will take on the Charlotte Knights this Friday, August 4, 2023, at 6:35 p.m. If you get to the stadium early, there will be a pre-game party with a D.J. and specialty drinks from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available online.

Meet your Princess Lunch Cruise: Norfolk’s Meet your Princess Lunch Cruise is back after its COVID-19 hiatus. The 2-hour kid-friendly cruise will feature your child’s favorite Disney Princesses, a buffet-style lunch, an open bar for adults, and more. Children are encouraged to show up in their best fairytale attire. The Sunday, August 6 cruise boards at 12:30 p.m. and heads out from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Tickets are available on the event’s website.

Granger Smith is coming to Waterside District on August 5, 2023 at 8 p.m. This is a ticketed event.

Portsmouth

Events running all summer long:

Sunset Thursdays: Festival Park at Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion, 16 Crawford Circle. Thursday, August 3, from 6:30 to 9 p.m., come out to hear Calden and Company. Parking is available after 5 p.m. at the Water Street Parking Lot, City Hall Parking Garage, County Street Parking Garage, and Water Street Parking Garage. Food vendors will be on-site.

Suffolk

TGIF Summer Concerts Series: Pull up a chair and roll out a blanket for Suffolk’s TGIF Summer concert series this weekend at Bennetts Creek Park. This Friday’s performer is Tailgate Down, a local country and rock band that will perform at the event from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Concessions and beverages will be for sale.

Virginia Beach

Events running all summer long:

Virginia Beach Oceanfront Concert Series. This Wednesday, August 7 from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m., head down to 17th Street Park to see Grammy Award-winning Arrested Development!

This Wednesday, August 7 from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m., head down to 17th Street Park to see Grammy Award-winning Arrested Development! Live on the Lawn : TASTE’s Bayville Farms location, 4097 Shore Drive. From 5:30 to 8 p.m. On August 4, watch Heather & the TASTE Test perform. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Food on-site. Free admission.

: TASTE’s Bayville Farms location, 4097 Shore Drive. From 5:30 to 8 p.m. On August 4, watch Heather & the TASTE Test perform. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Food on-site. Free admission. Beyond Van Gogh: Immersive Experience : Virginia Beach Convention Center. Presented by the Virginia Arts Festival. Visit the 30,000-square-foot space and see 300 artworks via projection technology. Listen to an original score as you take in the artwork. Tickets are required.

: Virginia Beach Convention Center. Presented by the Virginia Arts Festival. Visit the 30,000-square-foot space and see 300 artworks via projection technology. Listen to an original score as you take in the artwork. Tickets are required. Parks After Dark: Family fun starts after the sun goes down with Williams Farm Park’s Parks After Dark. Enjoy free recreational activities and entertainment for the whole family. Different movies and activities are provided all summer long, so the fun never stops.

Sharks After Dark: This Thursday, August 3, 2023, The Virginia Aquarium will host their Sharks After Dark event. This event is exclusively for 21+ and will allow adults to enjoy the animals and exhibits without daytime crowds or any high-energy kids. Beverages will be available for purchase at the Aquarium. This event is free for members, but non-members can find tickets on the Aquarium’s website.

Slightly Stoopid and Sublime with Rome wsg Atmosphere, The Movement is coming to the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater on Friday, August 4, 2023. Click here to purchase tickets.

Snoop Dogg – H.S. Reunion Tour 2023 is coming to the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater on Saturday, August 5, 2023. Click here to purchase tickets.

Williamsburg

Events running all summer long:

Busch Gardens Summer Nights: From June 16 through August 13, go to Busch Gardens for their Summer Nights festival. The park transforms after dark with lit roller coasters, family-friendly entertainment, and their Summer Nights Concert Series. 21+ members of the park will receive free beer while non-members can buy it for only 50 cents. Admission comes with park admission.

North Carolina

Kitty Hawk

17th Annual Outer Banks Watermelon Festival: The OBX’s annual Watermelon Festival will be this Thursday, August 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Ticket holders to this event will enjoy delicious watermelon and activities, but the event is free to attend. This family event is perfect for fun and food, for more information please visit Kitty Hawk Kites’s Facebook page.

Manteo

First Friday in Manteo: The historic downtown Manteo will have its first Friday event on August 4, 2023. First Friday is a free family-oriented event held on the first Friday of each month April through November. Music will ring through the streets from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. along with other special affairs like shop sales, art openings, and more.