HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Before summer ends, don’t miss your chance to experience all the events happening around Hampton Roads.

On Sunday, Aug. 27 is National Cinema Day. At participating locations, you will be able to watch movies for discounted admissions for no more than $4. At participating Cinema Cafe locations, popcorn will be $2 all day.

View the complete Living Local Events Calendar at this link. If you don’t see your event listed, please add it to the calendar.

Chesapeake

Greenbrier Farms 2nd Annual Summer Bash

On Sunday, Aug. 27, Historic Greenbrier Farms is throwing their 2nd Annual Summer Bash. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. enjoy a full-day of fun. There will be water fun, carnival games, music, local vendors and more. Free activities include, water slides, slip n’ slide, hayrides, yard games and more. Admission to the farm will be free and open to the public.

2nd Annual Tidewater Coast Guard Festival

Visit Chesapeake City Park for the festival on Friday, Aug. 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The festival is about strengthening the relationship between the community and the local Coast Guard. There will be helicopter landing and tours, fitness challenges, boat tours, food, games, career opportunities and exhibitions. The event is free and open to the public.

Hampton

1619 Commemoration of the First Enslaved African Landing

This weekend, visit Fort Monroe for the 2023 Commemoration of the First Enslaved African Landing special program on Saturday, Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fort Monroe Authority, National Park Service, Project 1619 and the City of Hampton are hosting the event. The weekend will be about reflection. Focusing on the significance of the 1619 landing of enslaved Africans and the contributions of Africans and their descendants to American society.

Events run Thursday, Aug. 24 to Sunday, Aug. 27. The events are free and open to the public. Click here for more information and to see a full list of events.

Groovin’ by the Bay: All America Style

This Sunday, Aug. 27 is the final concert of the season at Mill Point Park. Soul Intent, a funk and soul horn band, will perform. The special finale will have an American theme. It features old-fashioned carnival games, prizes, and treats. End the night with a fireworks show at 9:15 p.m. over the Hampton River. Guests should bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit, and enjoy the evening. The event runs from 5-9:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

Newport News

Backyard Bash

On Saturday, Aug. 26 from 4-8 p.m. visit Superblock Park, 2601 Washington Ave. for a Backyard Bash hosted by Newport News Parks & Recreation. Time for lawn games with a DJ, great food, music, dancing and more. Admission is free and open to the public. Food trucks will be on-site with a selection for purchase. Guests are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets to sit and enjoy the day at the park.

Norfolk

Events running all summer long:

Big Bands on the Bay : Ocean View Beach Park, Sundays from 7-9 p.m. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Free and open to the public.

: Ocean View Beach Park, Sundays from 7-9 p.m. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Free and open to the public. Sunsets on the River: Hermitage Museum & Gardens, Thursday, July 20 doors open at 5:30 p.m. and music begins at 6 p.m. Watch Allen Hudson and the Halfmoons, an Alternative Rock Supergroup. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Food vendors on-site. Tickets are required for non-members. Members and children under 10 are free.

Nauticus After Dark: Endless Summer (21+)

On Thursday, Aug. 24 from 6-9 p.m. enjoy a after-hours event at the museum! They will have games, music, cocktails and bites, pop-up vendors and more. Be one of the first 200 people to enter for a special gift. The event is $5 for members. Tickets for non members are $12, but raise to $15 day of. The event is for adults 21 and older.

Photo courtesy of Nauticus. Photo courtesy of Nauticus. Photo courtesy of Nauticus.

Dog Days of Summer with VBSPCA

On Saturday, Aug. 26 from noon to 6 p.m. bring your pups to Smartmouth Pilot House for a whole day of activities all to help VBSPCA. From a dog lovers vendors market and zoom room obstacle course to pup portraits and doggie pool, there is fun for all the animals and owners! VBSPCA will bring adoptable puppies to the event from noon to 3 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, and all ages are welcome. Donation bins will be on site for shelter needs.

Portsmouth

Events running all summer long:

Sunset Thursdays: On Aug. 24 visit Festival Park, 16 Crawford Circle from 6:30-9 p.m. to watch Blackwater Band. It’s a free summer concert hosted by the Department of Parks and Recreation. Enjoy music, local entertainment and food vendors.

Seawall Art Show

It’s the 51st Annual Seawall Art Show in downtown Portsmouth. The 2-day show runs Saturday, Aug. 26 to Sunday, Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will be located on High Street between Crawford and Court Streets. Over 85 artists will showcase their works. There will also be a student art show, live entertainment and food.

Suffolk

Events running all summer long:

TGIF Summer Concerts Series: Pull up a chair and roll out a blanket for Suffolk’s TGIF Summer concert series this weekend at Bennetts Creek Park. This Friday’s performer is Wonderland. The band will perform at the event from 6-9 p.m. Concessions and beverages will be for sale.

Virginia Beach

Events running all summer long:

Live on the Lawn : TASTE’s Bayville Farms location, 4097 Shore Dr. From 5:30-8 p.m. On Friday, watch the performance, enjoy food and good times. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Food on site. Free admission.

: TASTE’s Bayville Farms location, 4097 Shore Dr. From 5:30-8 p.m. On Friday, watch the performance, enjoy food and good times. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Food on site. Free admission. Beyond Van Gogh: Immersive Experience : Virginia Beach Convention Center. Presented by the Virginia Arts Festival. Visit the 30,000-square-foot space and see 300 artworks via projection technology. Listen to an original score as you take in the artwork. Tickets are required.

: Virginia Beach Convention Center. Presented by the Virginia Arts Festival. Visit the 30,000-square-foot space and see 300 artworks via projection technology. Listen to an original score as you take in the artwork. Tickets are required. Parks After Dark: Family fun starts after the sun goes down with Parks After Dark at Williams Farm Park. Enjoy free recreational activities and entertainment for the whole family. Different movies and activities are provided all summer long, so the fun never stops.

Neptune’s 8th Annual Coastal Craft Beer Festival (21+)

On Saturday, Aug. 26 from 1-6 p.m. visit 31st Street Park at the Oceanfront. Enjoy over 60 beers from 30 breweries. There will be live music, food trucks and more entertainment. Guests must be 21 years and older. Tickets are required for entry. Purchase tickets at the link here. The event will be held rain or shine.

Virginia Beach Funk Fest Beach Party

This weekend is all about the music at the Oceanfront! On 24th St right on the sand, get ready for the “funk” with music, food, and vendors. It’s the 13th year of the festival. It will take place rain or shine. Here are the schedules, below.

Friday, Aug. 25 performance

6:30 p.m. Con Funk Shun with Evelyn “Champagne” King and the Champagne Band

Saturday, Aug. 26 performance

6 p.m. The Bar- Kays with Vivian Green and 5Starr

Gates open at 4 p.m. General Admission can enter on 26th St. Preferred Ticket Holders can enter at the 24th Street Park. General admission is free, but there is limited capacity. Click here to purchase tickets. Guests are allowed to bring beach chairs, blankets, towels, small coolers, and food and drink. Find more information at the link here.

6th Annual ViBe Mural Festival

The festival continues this weekend until Sunday Aug. 27. For 10 days, 10 murals will be painted and featured around the ViBe district by 14 different Virginia artists. Get to meet the artists, and explore their work while they create! Take a self-guided tour, or join a guided one. Throughout the festival, guided tours will be available via bike, golf-carts and walking. Free parking will be offered on 18th Street near ViBe Park and by the Virginia Beach Convention Center.

The fun continues outside the 10-day mural making. Enjoy restaurant deals and promotions throughout the festival. Open daily, the public can help paint a mural at the Garage on Mediterranean Avenue with 2022 featured muralist Tessa Hall Duquette. Don’t miss the full agenda happening all around the ViBe. To see more, click here.

61st Annual East Coast Surfing Championship (ECSC)

The week-long festival continues at the Virginia Beach oceanfront. It will take place between the 1st Street Jetty and 11th Street. The event says it’s more than surfing, but a celebration of beach culture. In addition to surf, there is art, music, action sports, cornhole, spikeball and more. Until Aug. 27, visit the festival for tons of events for every age!