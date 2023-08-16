HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Before school starts, take advantage of all the fun around Hampton Roads.

Chesapeake

My Summer Paint Fest

On Saturday, July 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. enjoy the festival with a food drive for Food Bank of Southeastern VA and Eastern Shore. Painting with a Twist Chesapeake presents the summer paint event. Visit the Chesapeake Arboretum for vendors, food, paint and music. Bring donations for the food drive.

Hampton

Events running all summer long:

Groovin’ by the Bay: Mill Point Park, Sundays. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Food vendors onsite. Free parking is available in the Hampton University garage next to the park. The event is free and open to the public.

1911 Bowl

On Saturday, Aug. 19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. visit Darling Stadium. Operation Ceasefire presents the first annual 1911 Bowl. The event focuses on promoting gun violence prevention and kicks off the violence reduction strategy, Operation Ceasefire Program.

The Hampton Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office and the Office of Youth and Young Adult Opportunities are partnering with teams run by two Greek organizations. The Tidewater Dawgs and Kappa Cardinals are run by Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. and Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. both established in 1911.

Learn more from grassroot organizations, enjoy bounce houses, listen to a DJ and more. Food trucks will be at the event. There will be 6U, 8U, 10U, and 12U football games at the event. The event is free and open to the public.

Live in Love: Reggae Music Festival

On Saturday, Aug. 19 from 12-8 p.m. visit Elks Lodge for a reggae music festival. Bring the family. Listen to performers, enjoy activities and games for kids, Jamaican food and more. Tickets are required. Click here to purchase.

Inner City Innovations Festival

Inner City Fest is this Saturday, Aug. 19 at Mill Point Park, 100 Eaton Street. From 12-6 p.m. get ready for fun with music, games, food trucks, face painting, bounce houses and vendors. There will be a 2nd Annual book bag and school supply give away. The event is free and open to the public.

Newport News

Events running all summer long:

The Virginia Living Museum’s Destination: Dinosaurs!: Walk with the dinosaurs with the Virginia Living Museum’s summer exhibit Destination: Dinosaurs! This daily event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and allows families to learn about these prehistoric creatures through life-sized animatronics and interactive displays. Tickets are available now on The Virginia Living Museum’s website.

Norfolk

Events running all summer long:

Big Bands on the Bay: Ocean View Beach Park, Sundays from 7-9 p.m. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Free and open to the public.

40th Annual Norfolk Waterfront Jazz Festival

On Friday, Aug. 18 and Saturday, Aug. 19, head to Town Point Park from 5-11 p.m. for two nights of jazz! The two-day festival features stars from the international smooth jazz scene. General admission tickets are still available.

There’s a new pre-show party on Saturday, Aug. 19 at the TowneBank Fountain Park from 2-4 p.m. It is free and open to the public.

Brewtiful Day of CHKD

On Saturday, Aug. 19 from 4-7 p.m. help raise funds for CHKD’s Mental Health Program at Smartmouth Pilot House. Tickets are required and include food, two complimentary beers and live music. Tickets are still available for this event.

Suffolk

TGIF Summer Concerts Series: Pull up a chair and roll out a blanket for Suffolk’s TGIF Summer concert series this weekend at Bennett’s Creek Park. Each week the performance will run from 6-9 p.m. Concessions and beverages will be for sale.

35th Annual Nansemond Indian Pow Wow

The two-day Native American cultural celebration is this weekend. It is located at the Pow Wow Grounds, 1001 Pembroke Lane.

Saturday, Aug. 19 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Grand entry is at noon.

Sunday, Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Grand entry is at 1 p.m.

Enjoy music, dance, food and crafts at the family-friendly event. The event is free and open to the public.

Virginia Beach

Events running all summer long:

Live on the Lawn : TASTE’s Bayville Farms location, 4097 Shore Dr. From 5:30-8 p.m. On Friday, watch the performance, enjoy food and good times. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Food on-site. Free admission.

: TASTE’s Bayville Farms location, 4097 Shore Dr. From 5:30-8 p.m. On Friday, watch the performance, enjoy food and good times. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Food on-site. Free admission. Beyond Van Gogh: Immersive Experience : Virginia Beach Convention Center. Presented by the Virginia Arts Festival. Visit the 30,000-square-foot space and see 300 artworks via projection technology. Listen to an original score as you take in the artwork. Tickets are required.

: Virginia Beach Convention Center. Presented by the Virginia Arts Festival. Visit the 30,000-square-foot space and see 300 artworks via projection technology. Listen to an original score as you take in the artwork. Tickets are required. Parks After Dark: Family fun starts after the sun goes down with Williams Farm Park’s Parks After Dark. Enjoy free recreational activities and entertainment for the whole family. Different movies and activities are provided all summer long, so the fun never stops.

6th Annual ViBe Creative District Mural Festival

The festival kicks off on Friday, Aug. 18 and continues until Aug. 27. For 10 days, 10 murals will be painted and featured around the ViBe district by 14 different Virginia artists. Get to meet the artists, and explore their work while they create! Take a self-guided tour, or join a guided one. Throughout the festival, guided tours will be available via bike, golf-carts and walking. Free parking will be offered on 18th Street near ViBe Park and by the Virginia Beach Convention Center.

The fun continues outside the 10-day mural making. Enjoy restaurant deals and promotions throughout the festival. And, get ready for the 1st Annual Golf Cart Parade on Saturday, Aug. 19 at 9 a.m. Open daily, the public can help paint a mural at the Garage on Mediterranean Avenue with 2022 featured muralist Tessa Hall Duquette. Don’t miss the full agenda happening all around the ViBe. To see more, click here.

61st Annual Coastal Edge East Coast Surfing Championships

The week-long festival begins Sunday, Aug. 20 at the Virginia Beach oceanfront. It will take place between the 1st Street Jetty and 11th Street. The event says it’s more than surfing, but a celebration of beach culture. In addition to surf, there is art, music, action sports, cornhole, spikeball and more. Until Aug. 27, visit the festival for tons of events for every age!

On Sunday, the 20th Annual Coastal Edge Supergrom featuring Quiksilver/Roxy begins at 9 a.m. it’s a free “push n go” surf contest for kids 10 and under.