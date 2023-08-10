HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — With festivals, fashion and food you are sure to be entertained in Hampton Roads this weekend!

View the complete Living Local Events Calendar at this link. If you don’t see your event listed, please add it to the calendar.

Virginia

It’s Farmer’s Market Week in Virginia. Here are some of the markets you can visit in the area, below.

Old Beach Farmers Market : Open Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon in the ViBe Creative District at 620 19th St. in Virginia Beach.

: Open Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon in the ViBe Creative District at 620 19th St. in Virginia Beach. Portsmouth Olde Towne Farmers Market : Open Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. a High St. and Court St.

: Open Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. a High St. and Court St. Shore Drive Farmers Market: Open Saturday mornings from 9 a.m. to 12:25 p.m. at 2945 Shore Dr. in Virginia Beach.

Chesapeake

Jazz in the Park: At Chesapeake City Park on Saturday, Aug. 12 from 5-9 p.m. The 4th annual event is free and open to the public. Visitors are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs, to sit, relax and enjoy the show!

Hampton

Events running all summer long:

Groovin’ by the Bay: Mill Point Park, Sundays. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Food vendors on-site. Free parking is available in the Hampton University garage next to the park. The event is free and open to the public.

Newport News

Events running all summer long:

The Virginia Living Museum’s Destination: Dinosaurs!: Walk with the dinosaurs with the Virginia Living Museum’s summer exhibit Destination: Dinosaurs! This event runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and allows families to learn about these prehistoric creatures through life-sized animatronics and interactive displays. Tickets are available now on The Virginia Living Museum’s website.

Made in Newport News: The City of Newport News is hosting the first ever “Made in Newport News” event on Saturday, Aug. 12 from 4-8 p.m. It will be at City Center at Oyster Point. Listen to live music and entertainment. Local performers will take the stage throughout the event. Art experiences will be on display. When you are there, try out the beer garden and other food vendors. The event is free and open to the public.

Norfolk

Events running all summer long:

Big Bands on the Bay: Ocean View Beach Park, Sundays from 7-9 p.m. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Free and open to the public.

Teddy Bear Clinic: Visit the Virginia Zoo this Saturday, Aug. 12. It begins at 9:30 a.m. and goes until 2 p.m. Included with zoo admission, and the event is all for kids! Children can bring their favorite stuffed animal to the zoo to get a check-up. The event sponsored by TowneBank and Optima Health, and is focused on showing the importance of regular medical visits for both people and their animals. There will be a limited gift giveaway while supplies last.

Crush Competition: Do you have a favorite Crush? Let’s see how it stands up in this competition. Starting Friday at 4 p.m., visit spots in Downtown Norfolk as they sell the summer drink. Once the event ends at 8:30 p.m. the winner will be crowned. Participating restaurants will sell $2 samples until they sell out. Pick up a score card from your first stop, and help pick the best Crush.

Suffolk

TGIF Summer Concerts Series: Pull up a chair and roll out a blanket for Suffolk’s TGIF Summer concert series this weekend at Bennetts Creek Park. This Friday’s performer is Tailgate Down, a local country and rock band that will perform at the event from 6-9 p.m. Concessions and beverages will be for sale.

Virginia Beach

Events running all summer long:

Live on the Lawn : TASTE’s Bayville Farms location, 4097 Shore Dr. From 5:30-8 p.m. On Friday, watch the performance, enjoy food and good times. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Food on-site. Free admission.

: TASTE’s Bayville Farms location, 4097 Shore Dr. From 5:30-8 p.m. On Friday, watch the performance, enjoy food and good times. Bring lawn chairs or blankets. Food on-site. Free admission. Beyond Van Gogh: Immersive Experience : Virginia Beach Convention Center. Presented by the Virginia Arts Festival. Visit the 30,000-square-foot space and see 300 artworks via projection technology. Listen to an original score as you take in the artwork. Tickets are required.

: Virginia Beach Convention Center. Presented by the Virginia Arts Festival. Visit the 30,000-square-foot space and see 300 artworks via projection technology. Listen to an original score as you take in the artwork. Tickets are required. Parks After Dark: Family fun starts after the sun goes down with Parks After Dark at Williams Farm Park. Enjoy free recreational activities and entertainment for the whole family. Different movies and activities are provided all summer long, so the fun never stops.

National Lifeguard Championships: Lifeguards from around the country are competing at the oceanfront this weekend. It’s the 2023 Jersey Mike’s USLA National Lifeguard Championships from Aug. 10-12 at the Oceanfront. Watch as top contenders compete in the beach run, board race, rescue race and more.

Virginia Swim Week Invitational: Richmond Fashion Week is traveling to the oceanfront. The Virginia Swim Week Invitational will be from Friday, Aug. 11-13 check out fashion, focused on swimwear, resort wear and water sports clothing. With a marketplace, fashion show and entertainment, the event will support local designers and vendors as they show their looks and crafts.

Coastal Edge Sharks In The Park Skate Contest: It’s the 2nd Annual event on Saturday, Aug. 12 at Williams Farm Skatepark. With a $1000 prize at stake, get ready to compete in the Amateur, Pro and Girls divisions. The contest begins at noon and runs to 3 p.m. Registration for the event begins at 10 a.m. There will be contestant t-shirts and trophy decks.

Virginia Beach Street Food Festival: Visit the Shack for an ultimate food fest. All weekend, on Saturday, Aug. 12 and Sunday, Aug. 13, try cuisine from local restaurants and food trucks. Although the food is the main event, there is much more to enjoy. From live entertainment to local vendors, to a family fun zone, everyone can come out and have a great weekend at the oceanfront! Tickets are still available.

Aloha to Summer: Back Bay Brewing Company is hosting their annual event on Saturday, Aug. 12. All day long, starting at 11 a.m. enjoy the summer event that the brewing company said is a “tropical paradise adventure.” It will have Hawaiian music, Hula dancers, a vendor market and more. Food from an Island inspired food truck will be on-site. The event is free and open to the public, with items for purchase.

Williamsburg

Events running all summer long: