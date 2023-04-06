HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Take a look at all the events happening this weekend. Find out where the Easter Bunny is hiding all the eggs for lots of fun and treats!

Check out the Easter guide below for more holiday events.

There’s the potential for rain this weekend, so be sure to check out the latest Super Doppler 10 forecast before you head out.

Check out the complete Living Local Events Calendar at this link. If you don’t see your event listed, please add it to the calendar.

Virginia

Chesapeake

EGGspedition

On Saturday, April 8 at 9 a.m., an all-over Chesapeake egg hunt begins! Join the free Chesapeake Bunny Trail adventure in participating parks in the city. At Saturday at 9 a.m. head to this link to find out where the Easter Bunny hid the eggs. A special golden egg will be hidden at each park. If you find the special egg, find it and return it to Recreation and Tourism Administrative Office/Visitor Center during normal operating hours for a prize! this event is free and open to the public.

Easter Egg Hunt

White’s Nursery & Garden Center is hosting an Easter Egg Hunt on Sunday, April 9 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will take place at White’s Old Mill Garden Center, located at 3133 Old Mill Rd. Admission is $5 per child and all proceeds will be donated to the Chesapeake Humane Society. Each child that attends will be given a complimentary bag to collect eggs hidden around their greenhouse and nursery. For more information click here.

Historic Greenbrier Farms Annual Easter Egg Hunt

On Saturday, April 8 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. head to Historic Greenbrier Farms, 225 Sign Pine Road, for Easter fun! Enjoy farm games, bounces houses, hayrides, and more. Get ready for the Children’s Easter Egg Hunt. Bring your own basket to the event. Tickets cost $35 for all ages, click here for more information.

Hampton

“Happiness Ever Laughter”

Comedian Yakov Smirnoff will bring his show “Happiness Ever Laughter” to The American Theatre in Phoebus Saturday, April 8. Smirnoff, who first rose to prominence making jokes about life in the Soviet Union, will perform at the theater at 8 p.m. Saturday. Click here for advance tickets. You can add a VIP Meet & Greet with Yakov after the same-day show for $50 per ticket!

Underwater Egg Hunt

This special Easter egg hunt at the Hampton Virginia Aquaplex, 1908 Coliseum Drive, will take place on Saturday, April 8 from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Choose from multiple egg hunts, raffles, bingo bunny, and more.

Each Egg Hunt is $5 per round. Options include:

Egg Rescue – Rescue eggs poolside (recommended for young children or anyone wanting to stay dry)

Floating Egg Hunt – Get as many floating eggs in your basket as you can in 60 seconds

Sunken Egg Hunt – Take a dive in the pool and rescue sunken eggs in 90 seconds

The Egg Hunts will take place in the Program Pool (3’6″ to 4’7″ deep). You do not need a day pass for the Egg Hunts, but you will to participate in open swim. Click here for more information.

Newport News

Stargazing and Laser Night

The Virginia Living Museum is hosting a Stargazing Night on Saturday, April 8. Programming starts with a free live science show with CNU Gravitational Wave Physics at 5:15 p.m. At 6 p.m. take in the Virginia Skies in a guided tour. Laser shows start at 7 p.m. with iPop, Rush 2112, and Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon (recommended for ages 15+). Click here to purchase tickets and find out more information.

Norfolk

Norfolk Tides Baseball Games

It’s the 30th season of the Norfolk Tides. Head to Harbor Park Stadium for home games this weekend Friday through Sunday. The Tides will be playing the Gwinnett Stripers. For the season schedule and to purchase tickets, click here.

Saturday is Tides’ Filipino American Night at Harbor Park. The Tides will play as the “Norfolk Lumpia” on Saturday in celebration of the region’s Filipino culture. Virginia Beach’s Chad Hugo will throw out the first pitch. The night will include special hats, jerseys, and local vendors selling Filipino dishes.

Ghent Farmers Market Grand Opening

From April to October, the Ghent Farmers Market is open on the first and third Friday of the month. Friday, April 7 will open up the market for the season. Enjoy the market from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and shop from over forty local vendors. The event will also have live music. Click here to find out more.

Adult-Only Easter Egg Hunt

Adults don’t need to miss out on all the Easter fun! Head to Maker’s Craft Brewery for an adult-only Easter hunt on Sunday, April 9. It’s the 4th annual event. Enjoy an Easter Egg Hunt, Easter Parade (encouraged to dress up!), music, food trucks, and more. The event starts at 11:30 a.m. Tickets are $5 each. Click here to view more information.

Filipino American Heritage Day Vendor Market at Selden Market

On Saturday, April 8, head to Selden Market, 208 E Main St, for Filipino American Heritage Day. This is an official pregame event before the Tides game. From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. enjoy music, food, refreshments, and fun from the local Filipino American Community. Click here for more information.

Portsmouth

Lightship Portsmouth Museum Opening

After undergoing renovations from 2020 to 2022, the Lightship Portsmouth Museum will reopen on Saturday, April 8. Visit to check out the new restoration of the interior of the ship back to its appearance in March 1955. Mannequins around the boat will show sailors in a standard day. On opening day, Pete Brunk a retired Coast Guard Chief Warrant Officer and former captain of the lightship Nantucket will have a display of his time in the Coast Guard.

The Museum will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Click here for more information.

I AM A MAN: Photographs of the Civil Rights Movement, 1960-1970

This new exhibit opens at the Portsmouth Art & Cultural Center this Friday, April 7. This exhibit features works by amateur, local, and internationally known photographers. In the release they write, “Together they provide a vivid visual story of the evolution of civil rights and shed light on the movement’s integration into daily living in the American South.” To read more about the exhibit, take a look at the press release here.

The exhibit runs through May 27. The gallery is open Wednesday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets begin at $2. Click here for more information about the exhibit and the center.

Virginia Beach

Easter Egg Hunt in the Trees

Until April 9, enjoy an Easter Egg Hunt at The Adventure Park at the Virginia Aquarium. The Park says, “The Easter bunny will be hard at work hiding “eggs” in the trees. Spot the eggs while you climb and get a treat at the end of your climb.” The egg hunt is free with a ticket for climbing. This is for ages 5 and over.

Glow in the Park is also back again for another season. The first Glow in the Park is Saturday, April 8 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

To purchase tickets for events and look at the schedule, click here.

Spring Fling and Easter Egg Hunt

The Hunt Club Farm is hosting their Spring Fling and Easter Egg Hunt this weekend. On Saturday, April 8 and Sunday, April 9 visit the farm to celebrate Spring! Enjoy visits with the Easter Bunny, a children’s egg hunt, petting farm, farm tour hayrides, live music and more. Tickets are required, and prices vary. Click here to purchase tickets online and find out more event information.

North Carolina

Outer Banks

Eastertide in the Gardens

The Elizabethan Gardens in Manteo, NC will host its annual “Eastertide in the Gardens” on Saturday, April 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The gardens are located at 1411 National Park Drive. Hundreds of Easter eggs will be set up for guests to find throughout the gardens. The event will feature live music, games, vendors, egg races, and more. It will be a fun family-friendly day. Tickets vary based on age. For children 2 and under, tickets are free. They encourage guests to purchase tickets soon before they sell out. Click here for more information.

Pasquotank County

Easter Egg Basket Community Giveaway

This event presented by the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer Division offers a free Easter egg basket giveaway. The baskets will be distributed first come first serve. Head to the McDonald’s at 105 Tanglewood Pkwy on Friday, April 7 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The giveaway is for children in grades K-5.