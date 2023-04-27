HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – This weekend is Something in the Water at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, but there is so much to do around the area if you aren’t heading to the festival.

Chesapeake

Bee’s Knees 5K & Fun Run

There’s still time to register for the 5k and Fun Run! Visit Bell’s Mill Park on Saturday, April 29 for an 8 a.m. Fun Run and 9 a.m. 5k individual or team challenge. The event supports Young Life Chesapeake. Get ready to run rain or shine. For more information, to register, and see the course path, click here.

Hickory Ridge Farm Strawberry Picking and Farm Fun

Visit the farm Friday through Sunday to pick strawberries and experience more farm fun! The farm will have food trucks, local fruits and vegetables, and other farmstand items to choose from. View more farm information on their Facebook page.

St. Mary Polish Festival

On Saturday, April 29 join the community of St. Mary Catholic Church to celebrate over 100 years of Polish Heritage at this annual festival. From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. enjoy food, live Polish dancing, bake sales, games, and more. Find out more information about the event here.

Hampton

Hampton NAACP Youth Council Teen Pre Voter Registration Brunch Party

It’s National Youth Violence Prevention Week. On Saturday, April 29, teens aged 16 and 17 are invited to a Pre Voter Registration Brunch Party. Hosted by the Hampton NAACP Youth Council, this party will be at the 29th & Green Bistro from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. located at 2274 Executive Drive. Registration is required. Email youthcouncilhamptonnaacp@gmail.com or text 757-603-3426. Find more information on their Facebook page.

Fun At The Fort

Have fun at Fort Monroe on Saturday, April 29! Visit the Fort Monroe Visitor & Education Center, 30 Ingalls Road, for a day of crafts, activities, and exploration, according to the event page. There will be free, family fun for everyone to enjoy. Reserve your spot and find more information here.

Isle of Wight

Isle of Wight County Fair Spring Fest

It’s 30 years of the Isle of Wight County Fair Spring Fest. It runs from Friday, April 28 through Sunday, April 30. There will be a carnival, rodeo, and demolition derby.

The carnival schedule:

Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. or 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.; 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. for an extra cost

Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For the carnival, general tickets will be $25 at the door. The extended hours on Saturday increase the ticket cost to $35 per person. Advance purchase online lowers the ticket cost to $20.

The rodeo, presented by True Grit Rodeo, begins at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Ticket costs depend on age, online purchase, and double feature.

The demolition derby by Chaos in the Valley will be on Sunday, April 30. Crashes start at 3 p.m. Ticket costs vary by age and online sale.

Norfolk

Virginia Arts Festival: Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater

Friday through Sunday, see Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater at the Chrysler Hall. Tickets are still available. Visit the event website to purchase tickets and find out more information.

14th Annual Taste of India

This year’s event is India’s Textiles, Fabrics to Fashion. On Saturday, April 29 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. visit Chartway Arena for the 14th Annual Taste of India event. There will be Indian cuisine, vendor booths, dancing, kids’ carnival games, and more. Find out more about the event here.

Portsmouth

International Astronomy Day

The Portsmouth Public Library will hold an event hosted by the Back Bay Amateur Astronomers for International Astronomy Day on Saturday, April 29. From noon to 3 p.m. take a look at the sun through a safe and solar-filtered telescope. Also, learn more about astronomy and observing. This event is free and open to the public. View more information here.

Smithfield

Tour de Cure

Celebrate 30 years of Tour de Cure, the American Diabetes Association’s largest fundraising event. On Saturday, April 29 head to Windsor Castle Park for the biking event. WAVY-TV 10 and WVBT-TV FOX43 are media supporters of the event. You can ride in person or virtually. There are ride lengths for everyone. Choose from 10-mile, 30-mile, 63-mile, and 100-mile routes. The ride will be rain or shine. Register and view more information here.

Suffolk

5th Annual Arbor Day

Suffolk is celebrating its 5th Annual Arbor Day at Bennett’s Creek Recreation Center, located at 1500 Bennetts Creek Park Road. Beginning at 10:30 a.m. there will be a reading of the proclamation, tree planting, and a bus trip “tree tour”. All activities are free and open to the public. If you are interested in the bus tree tour hosted by a local naturalist, you must register. Register online at www.suffolkva.us or (757) 514-7250.

Virginia Beach

Seat At The Table: An Arts and Culture Experience

A Something in the Water Community Event is coming to the Virginia MOCA on Thursday. The event is being cohosted by Virginia MOCA and the Urban League of Hampton Roads. Tickets are still available and begin at $25. VIP Tickets are sold out. The ticket price is donation-based and will go towards the Urban League of Hampton Roads. Enjoy live music, an arts and culture panel, food trucks, art, and more.

Watch the Community Chat to hear more from Event Producer, Marckel Bonds, in the video player below. And, visit the event website for more information.

2023 City Nature Challenge

Join the Parks and Recreation at Mount Trashmore Park on April 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a bio blitz. According to the press release, this means, guests will find and document nature in our community.

Or, explore on your own from Friday, April 28 to Monday, May 1. Participate in this year’s City Nature Challenge by observing your area or yard. Record what you see like local plants and wildlife species. Find out more, here.

Williamsburg

Busch Gardens Food & Wine Festival

Beginning Thursday, April 27, head to Busch Gardens for the Food & Wine Festival. The event will run on Thursdays through Sundays (plus Memorial Day) through June 11. Guests can experience over 150 international flavors at the event, from different themed food and beverage locations. Park admission is required to participate. View more information at the event website.

Williamsburg 1st Annual Food Truck Festival

Housing Partnerships, Inc. presents this Food Truck festival on Sunday, April 30. Guests can enjoy food, refreshments, and music. Don’t miss the live music by Good Shot Judy. Bring chairs to sit in. Purchase tickets online or on-site. Click here for more information.