HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Get ready to go green this weekend for Earth Day!

Check out the Earth Day guide to find more ways to celebrate.

View the full Living Local Events Calendar at this link. If you don’t see your event listed, please add it to the calendar.

Chesapeake

Chesapeake Spring Arts Festival

The Chesapeake Spring Arts Festival is this weekend. On Saturday and Sunday visit Chesapeake City Park. According to the event, there will be food, fun, art, and music. There will be over 130 artists present, ready to sell their work. Kids will have plenty of fun with a children’s craft tent! For more information visit the event’s website.

Hampton

1st Annual Your Commonwealth Cares Resource Fair

National Crime Victims Rights Week starts Sunday, April 23. Ahead of the week, the Hampton Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney and Victim Services Unit is hosting an event at Darling Stadium on Saturday, April 22. The fair will promote community awareness of crime victims’ rights and services. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. learn from local organizations. There will be music, free food, raffles, and more. The event is free and open to the public.

Hampton Mosaic Festival

On April 22, visit Mill Point Pond for the The Hampton Mosaic Festival: A Celebration of Culture, History, Art & the Earth We Share. The festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. According to the press release, the goal is to celebrate the city’s diverse history, cultures, and the environment’s impacts on everyone. Enjoy traditional music, stories, and more than 20 activities for adults and children. Find more information here.

Newport News

Outdoor Enthusiast Event!

Outdoor Enthusiast Event! will be at Newport News Park, 13560 Jefferson Avenue, this Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Celebrate the great outdoors and enjoy all the fresh air! There will be hiking, axe throwing, a rock climbing wall, disc golf, and so much more. It’s free and open to the public. The parking fee is $5. See all of the activities and information at the event website.

Norfolk

Virginia International Tattoo

Scope Arena is the stage for the 26th Annual Virginia International Tattoo. From April 20 through April 23 see almost 900 performers in this display of patriotism and celebration of cultures around the world. Many groups from the United States including bands from the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy Fleet Force, and more.

Performance schedule:

Friday, April 21, 7:30 PM

Saturday, April 22, 7:30 PM

Sunday, April 23, 2:30 PM

The event coincides with the Norfolk NATO Festival that will have events all over the city. The Virginia Arts Festival website has all of the event information for the Virginia International Tattoo and the Norfolk NATO Festival.

Norfolk Tides

The Tides are home this weekend! Head to Harbor Park Stadium for games versus the Rochester Red Wings. The weekend has something special every night. Friday is STEAM Education Night, Saturday is Star Wars Night, and it is Bark in the Park on Sunday.

Suffolk

2nd Annual Crime Victims Walk

The Suffolk Commonwealth’s Attorney is hosting the 2nd Annual Crime Victims Walk on April 22. Ahead of National Crime Victims Rights Week, join the community to raise awareness for crime victims’ right in Suffolk. It will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lake Meade Park, 201 Holly Lawn Pkwy. There will be a guest speaker, resources, food trucks, music, and more. The walk begins at 10 a.m. in honor and remembrance. Click here for more information.

Virginia Beach

Something In The Water: Community Earth Day

Join YELLOW, ViBe Creative District, and more for Community Earth Day. On Saturday, April 22 head to the ViBe Creative District for a Neighborhood and Beach Clean-Up. If you are interested in helping with the clean-up, sign-up here.

At Old Beach Farmer’s Market from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. visit Drishti Compost to learn about composting. You can also join OnieTonie Designs on 10th Street and Pacific Avenue for “mural making magic.”