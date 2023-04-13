HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – As spring break ends, check out these events before you head back to the classroom!

Check out the complete Living Local Events Calendar at this link. If you don’t see your event listed, please add it to the calendar.

Hampton

Phoebus Spring Fling and Beer Fest

On Saturday, April 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. check out the Spring Fling & Beer Fest in Phoebus. The family-friendly event will take place on Mellen Street in Downtown Phoebus. Enjoy live bands, beer and cider tastings, food trucks, and more.

Live music schedule:

10:30-11:30 Standard Time Express (Dixieland)

12:00-1:00 Akeylah Simone (R&B/Soul)

1:30-2:30 Mullins Sisters (Country)

3:00-4:15 Blackout Band (Classic Rock)

4:45-6:00 Ben Phelps Project (Southern Soul)

Admission to the Spring Fling event is free. For the Beer Fest, tickets are required. Online tickets are $45. Tickets will increase to $50 in-person on April 15. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Walk in Their Shoes

On Saturday, April 15 join WAVY-TV 10 and The Center for Sexual Assault Survivors for Walk in Their Shoes. The walk begins at 9 a.m. and continues until 11 a.m. at Peninsula Town Center. To register for the event and donate, click here.

Norfolk

Goat Yoga

Exercise with goats this weekend! On Saturday, April 15 head to Cova Brewing Company, 9529 Shore Drive, for Goat Yoga from FunWithGoats.com. Classes are at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Tickets are required.

FunwithGoats.com will also have classes at Benchtop Brewery, 1129 Boissevain Ave, on Sunday, April 16. Classes are at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Tickets are required.

To see the full schedule and purchase tickets, click here.

Pucker Up! Sour Fest

On Saturday, April 15 visit Smartmouth Brewing Co.’s Norfolk HQ, 1309 Raleigh Avenue. From 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. try sour brews from over 10 regional breweries. There will be live music from FOX and the BEAR and Request Station. Participating breweries include, Benchtop Brewing Company, Cova Brewing Company, The Bold Mariner Brewing Company, Three Notch’d Brewing and more.

Tickets start at $45 and will increase at the door on Saturday. They include a 12 oz. stemmed souvenir glass and unlimited 5 oz. pours. Purchase tickets and view more information here.

Virginia Arts Festival

This weekend kicks off the Virginia Arts Festival with the Philadelphia Ballet’s Swan Lake with the Virginia Symphony Orchestra. The performances begin on Friday, April 14 at 7:30 p.m. at Chrysler Hall. They continue through Sunday, April 16. Purchase tickets for the event here. For more information and events this season, click here.

Ghent Farmers Market “Grand Opening”

The Grand Opening for the season of the Ghent Farmers Market at Blair Middle School is here! After being rescheduled after last weekend’s weather, you can head to the market this Friday, April 14 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Shop from over 40 local vendors and enjoy live music. The market is open through October on the first and third Friday of the month. Click here for more information about the opening.

Sundown Social

On Thursday, April 13 enjoy the Sundown Social at Town Point Park. From 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. take in the sunset with live music, drinks, and food. This event is free and open to the public.

Battleship Birthday at the Nauticus

Celebrate the Battleship Wisconsin’s 79th Birthday on Saturday, April 15. The birthday event at the Nauticus will feature special programs in the museum and aboard the ship. Guests can enjoy live music, meet and greets with veterans, guided tours, and more. The day will also open newly restored spaces on the ship to the public.

Portsmouth

90th Historic Garden Week

The Garden Club of Virginia presents the 90th Historic Garden Week from April 15 to April 22. Tours will be offered statewide. This tour in Portsmouth’s Old Towne features five locations. Spots include private homes and secluded gardens. Tickets are $35 each. Click here for more information.

69th Annual Portsmouth Invitational Tournament

Support local players at this year’s tournament located at Churchland High School, 4301 Cedar Lane. The tournament begins April 12 and continues through April 15. You can stream the games online. Tickets are available in advance at the Portsmouth Welcome Center, and at the door. Click here for more information.

Virginia Beach

Glow in the Park

The 2023 season is open for visitors. Visit the Adventure Park at Virginia Aquarium every Friday and Saturday night throughout the spring for a special glow in the dark edition adventure. Dates are also planned for summer. Click here to view the schedule and purchase tickets.

Bulls and Barrels Beach Rodeo

The first ever Bulls and Barrels Beach Rodeo is coming to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront this weekend! On Saturday, April 15 and Sunday, April 16 check out the professional bull riders and barrel racers from across the country at 3rd Street. This family-friendly event has mini bull riding, rodeo clowns and a mutton busting competition. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.



